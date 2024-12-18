Oscar 2025, ‘Vermiglio’ è nella shortlist per il miglior film internazionale

L’Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ha annunciato i finalisti in 10 categorie per gli Oscar 2025. E c’è una buona notizia: Vermiglio di Maura Delpero c’è.
Emilia Pérez ha ottenuto sei candidature complessive, tra cui trucco, suono, colonna sonora originale, film internazionale e due per la canzone originale (El mal e Mi camino). Il musical di Jacques Audiard è seguito da Il gladiatore II e Wicked, con quattro nomination ciascuno.
Tra le migliori canzoni originali c’è Forbidden Road di Robbie Williams per Better Man, oltre a Piece by Piece di Pharrell per il film omonimo e Never Too Late di Elton John e Brandi Carlile, insieme a Compress/Repress di Trent Reznor e Atticus Ross, che sono anche nella shortlist per la miglior colonna sonora per il loro lavoro in Challengers, insieme al veterano Hans Zimmer (Blitz) e a Danny Elfman (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice).
Le cinquine per i 97esimi Academy Award verranno annunciate il prossimo 17 gennaio e la cerimonia di premiazione, condotta da Conan O’Brien, si terrà il prossimo 2 marzo.
Ecco i film selezionati per le shortlist nelle prime 10 categorie annunciate:
Miglior documentario
The Bibi Files
Black Box Diaries
Dahomey
Daughters
Eno
Frida
Hollywoodgate
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Queendom
The Remarkable Life of Ibelin
Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
Sugarcane
Union
Will & Harper
Miglior corto documentario
Chasing Roo
Death by Numbers
Eternal Father
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
Keeper
Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World
Once Upon a Time in Ukraine
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Planetwalker
The Quilters
Seat 31: Zooey Zephyr
A Swim Lesson
Until He’s Back
Miglior film internazionale
Io sono ancora qui (Brasile)
Universal Language (Canada)
Waves (Repubblica Ceca)
The Girl with the Needle (Danimarca)
Emilia Pérez (Francia)
Il seme del fico sacro (Germania)
Touch (Islanda)
Kneecap (Irlanda)
Vermiglio (Italia)
Flow – Un mondo da salvare (Lettonia)
Armand (Norvegia)
From Ground Zero (Palestina)
Dahomey (Senegal)
How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies (Tailandia)
Santosh (Regno Unito)
Miglior trucco
The Apprentice – Alle origini di Trump
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
A Different Man
Dune – Parte due
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu
The Substance
Waltzing with Brando
Wicked
Migliore colonna sonora
Alien: Romulus — Benjamin Wallfisch
Babygirl — Cristobal Tapia de Vee
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice — Danny Elfman
Blink Twice — Chanda Dancy
Blitz — Hans Zimmer
The Brutalist – Daniel Blumberg
Challengers – Trent Reznor e Atticus Ross
Conclave – Volker Bertelmann
Emilia Pérez – Clément Ducol, Camille
The Fire Inside — Tamar-kali
Il gladiatore II — Harry Gregson-Williams
Horizon: An American Saga — Capitolo 1 — John Debney
Inside Out 2 — Andrea Datzman
Nosferatu — Robin Carolan
La stanza accanto — Alberto Iglesias
Sing Sing — Bryce Dessner
The Six Triple Eight — Aaron Zigman
Wicked — John Powell, Stephen Schwartz
Il robot selvaggio — Kris Bowers
La ragazza del mare – Amelia Warner
Miglior canzone originale
Forbidden Road (Better Man)
Winter Coat (Blitz)
Compress/Repress (Challengers)
Never Too Late (Elton John: Never Too Late)
El mal (Emilia Pérez)
Mi camino (Emilia Pérez)
Sick in the Head (Kneecap)
Beyond (Oceania 2)
Tell Me It’s You (Mufasa – Il re leone)
Piece by Piece (Piece by Piece)
Like a Bird (Sing Sing)
The Journey (The Six Triple Eight)
Out of Oklahoma (Twisters)
Kiss the Sky (Il robot selvaggio)
Harper and Will Go West (Will & Harper)
Migliori effetti visivi
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Civil War
Deadpool & Wolverine
Dune – Parte due
Il gladiatore II
Il regno del pianeta delle scimmie
Mufasa – Il re leone
Twisters
Wicked
Miglior sonoro
Alien: Romulus
Blitz
A Complete Unknown
Deadpool & Wolverine
Dune – Parte due
Emilia Pérez
Il gladiatore II
Joker: Folie à Deux
Wicked
Il robot selvaggio
Miglior corto animato
Au revoir mon monde
A Bear Named Wojtek
Beautiful Men
Bottle George
A Crab in the Pool
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Magic Candies
Maybe Elephants
Me
Origami
Percebes
The 21
Wander to Wonder
The Wild-Tempered Clavier
Yuck!
Miglior corto live-action
Anuja
Clodagh
The Compatriot
Crust
Dovecote
Edge of Space
The Ice Cream Man
I’m Not a Robot
The Last Ranger
A Lien
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
The Masterpiece
An Orange from Jaffa
Paris 70
Room Taken