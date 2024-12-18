Oscar 2025, ‘Vermiglio’ è nella shortlist per il miglior film internazionale

L’Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ha annunciato i finalisti in 10 categorie per gli Oscar 2025. E c’è una buona notizia: Vermiglio di Maura Delpero c’è.

Emilia Pérez ha ottenuto sei candidature complessive, tra cui trucco, suono, colonna sonora originale, film internazionale e due per la canzone originale (El mal e Mi camino). Il musical di Jacques Audiard è seguito da Il gladiatore II e Wicked, con quattro nomination ciascuno.

Tra le migliori canzoni originali c’è Forbidden Road di Robbie Williams per Better Man, oltre a Piece by Piece di Pharrell per il film omonimo e Never Too Late di Elton John e Brandi Carlile, insieme a Compress/Repress di Trent Reznor e Atticus Ross, che sono anche nella shortlist per la miglior colonna sonora per il loro lavoro in Challengers, insieme al veterano Hans Zimmer (Blitz) e a Danny Elfman (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice).

Le cinquine per i 97esimi Academy Award verranno annunciate il prossimo 17 gennaio e la cerimonia di premiazione, condotta da Conan O’Brien, si terrà il prossimo 2 marzo.

Ecco i film selezionati per le shortlist nelle prime 10 categorie annunciate:

Miglior documentario

The Bibi Files

Black Box Diaries

Dahomey

Daughters

Eno

Frida

Hollywoodgate

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Queendom

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane

Union

Will & Harper

Miglior corto documentario

Chasing Roo

Death by Numbers

Eternal Father

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

Keeper

Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World

Once Upon a Time in Ukraine

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Planetwalker

The Quilters

Seat 31: Zooey Zephyr

A Swim Lesson

Until He’s Back

Miglior film internazionale

Io sono ancora qui (Brasile)

Universal Language (Canada)

Waves (Repubblica Ceca)

The Girl with the Needle (Danimarca)

Emilia Pérez (Francia)

Il seme del fico sacro (Germania)

Touch (Islanda)

Kneecap (Irlanda)

Vermiglio (Italia)

Flow – Un mondo da salvare (Lettonia)

Armand (Norvegia)

From Ground Zero (Palestina)

Dahomey (Senegal)

How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies (Tailandia)

Santosh (Regno Unito)

Miglior trucco

The Apprentice – Alle origini di Trump

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

A Different Man

Dune – Parte due

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

The Substance

Waltzing with Brando

Wicked

Migliore colonna sonora

Alien: Romulus — Benjamin Wallfisch

Babygirl — Cristobal Tapia de Vee

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice — Danny Elfman

Blink Twice — Chanda Dancy

Blitz — Hans Zimmer

The Brutalist – Daniel Blumberg

Challengers – Trent Reznor e Atticus Ross

Conclave – Volker Bertelmann

Emilia Pérez – Clément Ducol, Camille

The Fire Inside — Tamar-kali

Il gladiatore II — Harry Gregson-Williams

Horizon: An American Saga — Capitolo 1 — John Debney

Inside Out 2 — Andrea Datzman

Nosferatu — Robin Carolan

La stanza accanto — Alberto Iglesias

Sing Sing — Bryce Dessner

The Six Triple Eight — Aaron Zigman

Wicked — John Powell, Stephen Schwartz

Il robot selvaggio — Kris Bowers

La ragazza del mare – Amelia Warner

Miglior canzone originale

Forbidden Road (Better Man)

Winter Coat (Blitz)

Compress/Repress (Challengers)

Never Too Late (Elton John: Never Too Late)

El mal (Emilia Pérez)

Mi camino (Emilia Pérez)

Sick in the Head (Kneecap)

Beyond (Oceania 2)

Tell Me It’s You (Mufasa – Il re leone)

Piece by Piece (Piece by Piece)

Like a Bird (Sing Sing)

The Journey (The Six Triple Eight)

Out of Oklahoma (Twisters)

Kiss the Sky (Il robot selvaggio)

Harper and Will Go West (Will & Harper)

Migliori effetti visivi

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Civil War

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune – Parte due

Il gladiatore II

Il regno del pianeta delle scimmie

Mufasa – Il re leone

Twisters

Wicked

Miglior sonoro

Alien: Romulus

Blitz

A Complete Unknown

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune – Parte due

Emilia Pérez

Il gladiatore II

Joker: Folie à Deux

Wicked

Il robot selvaggio

Miglior corto animato

Au revoir mon monde

A Bear Named Wojtek

Beautiful Men

Bottle George

A Crab in the Pool

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Maybe Elephants

Me

Origami

Percebes

The 21

Wander to Wonder

The Wild-Tempered Clavier

Yuck!

Miglior corto live-action

Anuja

Clodagh

The Compatriot

Crust

Dovecote

Edge of Space

The Ice Cream Man

I’m Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

A Lien

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

The Masterpiece

An Orange from Jaffa

Paris 70

Room Taken