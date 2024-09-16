Emmy 2024, ecco tutti i vincitori

Dopo solo otto mesi dalla cerimonia precedente (slittata a gennaio 2024 a causa degli scioperi che hanno interessato i lavoratori dello spettacolo di Hollywood), ieri sera il Peacock Theatre di Los Angeles ha ospitato la premiazione dei 76esimi Primetime Emmy Award, gli “Oscar” della televisione.

La conduzione dell’evento è stata assegnata al duo padre-figlio Eugene e Dan Levy – ve li ricorderete per Schitt’s Creek, pluripremiato proprio agli Emmy. La serata è stata dominata dal sospettato speciale di questa stagione: Shōgun, che si è portato a casa 18 statuette stabilendo un nuovo record per quantità di premi vinti in un anno. Non è mancata la presenza anche di The Bear: sulla serie di Christopher Storer si avevano pochi dubbi, e infatti si è aggiudicata vittorie nelle categorie miglior attore protagonista, non protagonista e migliore attrice non protagonista in una serie comedy. Oltre a Jeremy Allen White ed Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Liza Colón-Zayas ha ricevuto il suo primo Emmy per la sua interpretazione di Tina.

Il terzo protagonista è stato Baby Reindeer: la serie di Richard Gadd si è portata a casa i titoli di miniserie dell’anno, miglior attore protagonista in una miniserie, miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie e miglior scrittura.

Soddisfazioni anche per Hacks, la “meta-commedia” che ci ha fatto innamorare di Jean Smart e che ha scalzato The Bear dal trono di miglior serie comedy. Non sono mancati gli snobbati: Curb Your Enthusiasm, alla sua stagione finale, non ha ricevuto nemmeno un riconoscimento. A bocca asciutta anche Mr. & Mrs. Smith con Donald Glover e Maya Erskine. La vittoria della categoria miglior attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica va invece a Bill Cudrup per The Morning Show.

Ecco la lista completa dei vincitori:

Serie drammatica

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Il problema dei 3 corpi

Shōgun

Slow Horses

Serie comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Miniserie o film per la tv

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lezioni di chimica

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Attore protagonista in una serie drammatica

Idris Elba (Hijack)

Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)

Walton Goggins (Fallout)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun)

Dominic West (The Crown)

Attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age)

Maya Erskine (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)

Anna Sawai (Shōgun)

Imelda Staunton (The Crown)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Attore protagonista in una serie comedy

Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs)

Attrice protagonista in una serie comedy

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Maya Rudolph (Loot)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale)

Attore protagonista in una miniserie o in un film per la tv

Matt Bomer (Compagni di viaggio)

Jon Hamm (Fargo)

Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)

Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer)

Andrew Scott (Ripley)

Attrice protagonista in una miniserie o in un film per la tv

Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country)

Brie Larson (Lezioni di chimica)

Juno Temple (Fargo)

Sofía Vergara (Griselda)

Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)

Attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Tadanobu Asano (Shōgun)

Jon Hamm (The Morning Show)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Takehiro Hira (Shōgun)

Jack Lowden (Slow Horses)

Jonathan Pryce (The Crown)

Attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age)

Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Greta Lee (The Morning Show)

Lesley Manville (The Crown)

Karen Pittman (The Morning Show)

Holland Taylor (The Morning Show)

Attore non protagonista in una serie comedy

Lionel Boyce (The Bear)

Paul W. Downs (Hacks)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Paul Rudd (Only Murders in the Building)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Attrice non protagonista in una serie comedy

Carol Burnett (Palm Royale)

Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building)

Attore non protagonista in una miniserie o in un film per la tv

Jonathan Bailey (Compagni di viaggio)

Robert Downey Jr (Il simpatizzante)

Tom Goodman-Hill (Baby Reindeer)

John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country)

Lamorne Morris (Fargo)

Lewis Pullman (Lezioni di chimica)

Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)

Attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o in un film per la tv

Dakota Fanning (Ripley)

Lily Gladstone (Under the Bridge)

Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer)

Aja Naomi King (Lezioni di chimica)

Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)

Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer)

Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country)

Scrittura per una serie comedy

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Christopher Storer (The Bear)

Meredith Scardino e Sam Means (Girls5eva)

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs e Jen Statsky (Hacks)

Chris Kelly e Sarah Schneider (The Other Two)

Jake Bender e Zach Dunn (What We Do in the Shadows)

Scrittura per una serie drammatica

Peter Morgan e Meriel Sheibani-Clare (The Crown)

Geneva Robertson-Dworet e Graham Wagner (Fallout)

Francesca Sloane e Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)

Rachel Kondo e Justin Marks (Shōgun)

Rachel Kondo e Caillin Puente (Shōgun)

Will Smith (Slow Horses)

Scrittura per una miniserie o di un film per la tv

Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer)

Charlie Brooker (Black Mirror)

Noah Hawley (Fargo)

Ron Nyswaner (Compagni di viaggio)

Steven Zaillian (Ripley)

Issa López (True Detective: Night Country)

Regia per una serie comedy

Randall Einhorn (Abbott Elementary)

Christopher Storer (The Bear)

Ramy Youssef (The Bear)

Guy Ritchie (The Gentlemen)

Lucia Aniello (Hacks)

Mary Lou Belli (The Ms Pat Show)

Regia per una serie drammatica

Stephen Daldry (The Crown)

Mimi Leder (The Morning Show)

Hiro Murai (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)

Frederick E.O. Toye (Shōgun)

Saul Metzstein (Slow Horses)

Salli Richardson-Whitfield (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty)

Regia per una miniserie o di un film per la tv

Weronika Tofilska (Baby Reindeer)

Noah Hawley (Fargo)

Gus Van Sant (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)

Millicent Shelton (Lezioni di chimica)

Steven Zaillian (Ripley)

Issa López (True Detective: Night Country)

Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Voice

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Saturday Night Live