Critics Choice Awards 2025, la lista completa dei vincitori

Wicked, Emilia Pérez e The Substance hanno portato a casa tre premi ciascuno alla 30esima edizione dei Critics Choice Awards, posticipata due volte a causa degli incendi di Los Angeles e condotta da Chelsea Handler. Il riconoscimento come miglior film è andato però ad Anora.
Il lungometraggio di Sean Baker partiva con sette nomination, tra cui miglior attrice protagonista per Mikey Madison e miglior regista e sceneggiatura originale per Baker, appunto. Ma alla fine si è aggiudicato “soltanto” la statuetta come miglior film.
Jon M. Chu (Wicked), che non è candidato agli Academy Awards, ha battuto diversi colleghi nominati all’Oscar e ha vinto il premio come miglior regista: “Vincerò quell’Oscar!”, ha detto scherzosamente Chu sul palco.
Meno sorprese sul fronte recitazione: la migliore attrice è Demi Moore (The Substance) e il miglior attore Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), mentre per quanto riguarda i non protagonisti triofano Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez) e Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain).
Per quanto riguarda la televisione, Shōgun ha dominato con quattro vittorie, assicurandosi tutti i premi per la serie drammatica, tranne quello per la migliore attrice, che è andato alla star di Matlock Kathy Bates. Hacks segue da vicino con tre vittorie, tra cui quella per la migliore serie comedy e due premi per la migliore interpretazione femminile nella categoria comedy (Jean Smart e Hannah Einbinder).
Ecco la lista completa dei vincitori:
CINEMA
Miglior film
A Complete Unknown
Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune – Parte Due
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
The Substance
Wicked
Miglior attore
Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig – Queer
Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
Hugh Grant – Heretic
Miglior attrice
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths
Angelina Jolie – Maria
Mikey Madison – Anora
Demi Moore – The Substance
Miglior attore non protagonista
Yura Borisov – Anora
Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing
Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
Denzel Washington – Il gladiatore II
Miglior attrice non protagonista
Danielle Deadwyler – The Piano Lesson
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor – Nickel Boys
Ariana Grande – Wicked
Margaret Qualley – The Substance
Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez
Miglior giovane attore/attrice
Alyla Browne – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Elliott Heffernan – Blitz
Maisy Stella – My Old Ass
Izaac Wang – Didi
Alisha Weir – Abigail
Zoe Ziegler – Janet Planet
Miglior ensemble
Anora
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Saturday Night
Sing Sing
Wicked
Miglior regista
Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker – Anora
Edward Berger – Conclave
Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
Jon M. Chu – Wicked
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
RaMell Ross – Nickel Boys
Denis Villeneuve – Dune – Parte Due
Miglior sceneggiatura originale
Sean Baker – Anora
Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David – September 5 – La diretta che cambiò la storia
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
Justin Kuritzkes – Challengers
Miglior sceneggiatura non originale
Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox – Wicked
Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley – Sing Sing
RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes – Nickel Boys
Peter Straughan – Conclave
Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts – Dune – Parte Due
Miglior fotografia
Jarin Blaschke – Nosferatu
Alice Brooks – Wicked
Lol Crawley – The Brutalist
Stéphane Fontaine – Conclave
Greig Fraser – Dune – Parte Due
Jomo Fray – Nickel Boys
Miglior scenografia
Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia – The Brutalist
Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked
Suzie Davies – Conclave
Craig Lathrop – Nosferatu
Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff – Il gladiatore II
Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau – Dune: Parte Due
Miglior montaggio
Sean Baker – Anora
Marco Costa – Challengers
Nick Emerson – Conclave
David Jancso – The Brutalist
Joe Walker – Dune: Parte Due
Hansjörg Weißbrich – September 5 – La diretta che cambiò la storia
Migliori costumi
Lisy Christl – Conclave
Linda Muir – Nosferatu
Massimo Cantini Parrini – Maria
Paul Tazewell – Wicked
Jacqueline West – Dune: Parte Due
Janty Yates, Dave Crossman – Il gladiatore II
Miglior hair & makeup
Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan – Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Hair and Makeup Team – Dune: Parte Due
Hair and Makeup Team – The Substance
Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount – Wicked
Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White – Nosferatu
Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier – A Different Man
Migliori effetti visivi
Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould – Il gladiatore II
Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk – Wicked
Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer – Dune: Parte Due
Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs – Better Man
Visual Effects Team – The Substance
Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke – Il regno del pianeta delle scimmie
Miglior film d’animazione
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace e Gromit – Le piume della vendetta
Il robot selvaggio
Miglior commedia
A Real Pain (a pari merito)
Deadpool & Wolverine(a pari merito)
Hit Man – Killer per caso
My Old Ass
Saturday Night
Thelma
Miglior film in lingua straniera
All We Imagine as Light – Amore a Mumbai
Emilia Pérez
Flow
Io sono ancora qui
Kneecap
Il seme del fico sacro
Miglior canzone originale
Beautiful That Way da The Last Showgirl – Miley Cyrus
Compress/ Repress da Challengers – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
El Mal da Emilia Pérez – Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille
Harper and Will Go West da Will & Harper – Kristen Wiig
Kiss the Sky da Il robot selvaggio – Maren Morris
Mi Camino – Emilia Pérez – Selena Gomez
Miglior colonna sonora
Volker Bertelmann – Conclave
Daniel Blumberg – The Brutalist
Kris Bowers – Il robot selvaggio
Clément Ducol & Camille – Emilia Pérez
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Challengers
Hans Zimmer – Dune – Parte Due
TV
Miglior serie drammatica
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Evil
Industry
Interview With the Vampire
The Old Man
Shōgun
Slow Horses
Miglior attore in una serie drammatica
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
Ncuti Gatwa – Doctor Who
Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun
Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat
Antony Starr – The Boys
Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica
Caitriona Balfe – Outlander
Kathy Bates – Matlock
Shanola Hampton – Found
Keira Knightley – Black Doves
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Anna Sawai – Shōgun
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica
Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun
Michael Emerson – Evil
Mark-Paul Gosselaar – Found
Takehiro Hira – Shōgun
John Lithgow – The Old Man
Sam Reid – Interview With the Vampire
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica
Moeka Hoshi – Shōgun
Allison Janney – The Diplomat
Nicole Kidman – Lioness
Skye P. Marshall – Matlock
Anna Sawai – Pachinko
Fiona Shaw – Bad Sisters
Miglior serie comedy
Abbott Elementary
English Teacher
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Somebody Somewhere
St. Denis Medical
What We Do in the Shadows
Miglior attore in una serie comedy
Brian Jordan Alvarez – English Teacher
Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Miglior attrice in una serie comedy
Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows
Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere
Jean Smart – Hacks
Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie comedy
Paul W. Downs – Hacks
Asher Grodman – Ghosts
Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows
Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts
Michael Urie – Shrinking
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie comedy
Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Stephanie Koenig – English Teacher
Patti LuPone – Agatha All Along
Annie Potts – Young Sheldon
Miglior miniserie
Baby Reindeer
Disclaimer
Masters of the Air
Mr Bates vs the Post Office
The Penguin
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
We Were the Lucky Ones
Miglior film per la tv
The Great Lillian Hall
It’s What’s Inside
Música
Out of My Mind
Rebel Ridge
V/H/S/Beyond
Miglior attore in una miniserie o film per la tv
Colin Farrell – The Penguin
Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer
Tom Hollander – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Kevin Kline – Disclaimer
Ewan McGregor – Un gentiluomo a Mosca
Andrew Scott – Ripley
Miglior attrice in una miniserie o film per la tv
Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer
Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country
Jessica Lange – The Great Lillian Hal
Cristin Milioti – The Penguin
Phoebe-Rae Taylor – Out of My Mind
Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film per la tv
Robert Downey Jr. – Il simpatizzante
Hugh Grant – The Regime
Ron Cephas Jones – Genius: MLK/X
Logan Lerman – We Were the Lucky Ones
Liev Schreiber – The Perfect Couple
Treat Williams – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film per la tv
Dakota Fanning – Ripley
Leila George – Disclaimer
Betty Gilpin – Three Women
Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer
Deirdre O’Connell – The Penguin
Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country
Miglior serie in lingua straniera
Acapulco
Citadel: Honey Bunny
La Máquina
La legge di Lidia Poët
L’amica geniale
Pachinko
Senna
Squid Game
Miglior serie animata
Batman: Caped Crusader
Bluey
Bob’s Burgers
Invincible
The Simpsons
X-Men ’97
Miglior talk show
Hot Ones
The Daily Show
The Graham Norton Show
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A.
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Miglior comedy special
Ali Wong: Single Lady
Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny
Kevin James: Irregardless
Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die
Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special
Ramy Youssef: More Feelings