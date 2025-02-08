Critics Choice Awards 2025, la lista completa dei vincitori

Wicked, Emilia Pérez e The Substance hanno portato a casa tre premi ciascuno alla 30esima edizione dei Critics Choice Awards, posticipata due volte a causa degli incendi di Los Angeles e condotta da Chelsea Handler. Il riconoscimento come miglior film è andato però ad Anora.

Il lungometraggio di Sean Baker partiva con sette nomination, tra cui miglior attrice protagonista per Mikey Madison e miglior regista e sceneggiatura originale per Baker, appunto. Ma alla fine si è aggiudicato “soltanto” la statuetta come miglior film.

Jon M. Chu (Wicked), che non è candidato agli Academy Awards, ha battuto diversi colleghi nominati all’Oscar e ha vinto il premio come miglior regista: “Vincerò quell’Oscar!”, ha detto scherzosamente Chu sul palco.

Meno sorprese sul fronte recitazione: la migliore attrice è Demi Moore (The Substance) e il miglior attore Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), mentre per quanto riguarda i non protagonisti triofano Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez) e Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain).

Per quanto riguarda la televisione, Shōgun ha dominato con quattro vittorie, assicurandosi tutti i premi per la serie drammatica, tranne quello per la migliore attrice, che è andato alla star di Matlock Kathy Bates. Hacks segue da vicino con tre vittorie, tra cui quella per la migliore serie comedy e due premi per la migliore interpretazione femminile nella categoria comedy (Jean Smart e Hannah Einbinder).

Ecco la lista completa dei vincitori:

CINEMA

Miglior film

A Complete Unknown

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune – Parte Due

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

The Substance

Wicked

Miglior attore

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig – Queer

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave

Hugh Grant – Heretic

Miglior attrice

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths

Angelina Jolie – Maria

Mikey Madison – Anora

Demi Moore – The Substance

Miglior attore non protagonista

Yura Borisov – Anora

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain

Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing

Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce – The Brutalist

Denzel Washington – Il gladiatore II

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Danielle Deadwyler – The Piano Lesson

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor – Nickel Boys

Ariana Grande – Wicked

Margaret Qualley – The Substance

Isabella Rossellini – Conclave

Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez

Miglior giovane attore/attrice

Alyla Browne – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Elliott Heffernan – Blitz

Maisy Stella – My Old Ass

Izaac Wang – Didi

Alisha Weir – Abigail

Zoe Ziegler – Janet Planet

Miglior ensemble

Anora

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Saturday Night

Sing Sing

Wicked

Miglior regista

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker – Anora

Edward Berger – Conclave

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist

Jon M. Chu – Wicked

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

RaMell Ross – Nickel Boys

Denis Villeneuve – Dune – Parte Due

Miglior sceneggiatura originale

Sean Baker – Anora

Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David – September 5 – La diretta che cambiò la storia

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

Justin Kuritzkes – Challengers

Miglior sceneggiatura non originale

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox – Wicked

Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley – Sing Sing

RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes – Nickel Boys

Peter Straughan – Conclave

Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts – Dune – Parte Due

Miglior fotografia

Jarin Blaschke – Nosferatu

Alice Brooks – Wicked

Lol Crawley – The Brutalist

Stéphane Fontaine – Conclave

Greig Fraser – Dune – Parte Due

Jomo Fray – Nickel Boys

Miglior scenografia

Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia – The Brutalist

Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked

Suzie Davies – Conclave

Craig Lathrop – Nosferatu

Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff – Il gladiatore II

Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau – Dune: Parte Due

Miglior montaggio

Sean Baker – Anora

Marco Costa – Challengers

Nick Emerson – Conclave

David Jancso – The Brutalist

Joe Walker – Dune: Parte Due

Hansjörg Weißbrich – September 5 – La diretta che cambiò la storia

Migliori costumi

Lisy Christl – Conclave

Linda Muir – Nosferatu

Massimo Cantini Parrini – Maria

Paul Tazewell – Wicked

Jacqueline West – Dune: Parte Due

Janty Yates, Dave Crossman – Il gladiatore II

Miglior hair & makeup

Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan – Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Hair and Makeup Team – Dune: Parte Due

Hair and Makeup Team – The Substance

Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount – Wicked

Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White – Nosferatu

Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier – A Different Man

Migliori effetti visivi

Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould – Il gladiatore II

Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk – Wicked

Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer – Dune: Parte Due

Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs – Better Man

Visual Effects Team – The Substance

Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke – Il regno del pianeta delle scimmie

Miglior film d’animazione

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace e Gromit – Le piume della vendetta

Il robot selvaggio

Miglior commedia

A Real Pain (a pari merito)

Deadpool & Wolverine(a pari merito)

Hit Man – Killer per caso

My Old Ass

Saturday Night

Thelma

Miglior film in lingua straniera

All We Imagine as Light – Amore a Mumbai

Emilia Pérez

Flow

Io sono ancora qui

Kneecap

Il seme del fico sacro

Miglior canzone originale

Beautiful That Way da The Last Showgirl – Miley Cyrus

Compress/ Repress da Challengers – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

El Mal da Emilia Pérez – Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille

Harper and Will Go West da Will & Harper – Kristen Wiig

Kiss the Sky da Il robot selvaggio – Maren Morris

Mi Camino – Emilia Pérez – Selena Gomez

Miglior colonna sonora

Volker Bertelmann – Conclave

Daniel Blumberg – The Brutalist

Kris Bowers – Il robot selvaggio

Clément Ducol & Camille – Emilia Pérez

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Challengers

Hans Zimmer – Dune – Parte Due

TV

Miglior serie drammatica

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Evil

Industry

Interview With the Vampire

The Old Man

Shōgun

Slow Horses

Miglior attore in una serie drammatica

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Ncuti Gatwa – Doctor Who

Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun

Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat

Antony Starr – The Boys

Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander

Kathy Bates – Matlock

Shanola Hampton – Found

Keira Knightley – Black Doves

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Anna Sawai – Shōgun

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun

Michael Emerson – Evil

Mark-Paul Gosselaar – Found

Takehiro Hira – Shōgun

John Lithgow – The Old Man

Sam Reid – Interview With the Vampire

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Moeka Hoshi – Shōgun

Allison Janney – The Diplomat

Nicole Kidman – Lioness

Skye P. Marshall – Matlock

Anna Sawai – Pachinko

Fiona Shaw – Bad Sisters

Miglior serie comedy

Abbott Elementary

English Teacher

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Somebody Somewhere

St. Denis Medical

What We Do in the Shadows

Miglior attore in una serie comedy

Brian Jordan Alvarez – English Teacher

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Miglior attrice in una serie comedy

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows

Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere

Jean Smart – Hacks

Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie comedy

Paul W. Downs – Hacks

Asher Grodman – Ghosts

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows

Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts

Michael Urie – Shrinking

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie comedy

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Stephanie Koenig – English Teacher

Patti LuPone – Agatha All Along

Annie Potts – Young Sheldon

Miglior miniserie

Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer

Masters of the Air

Mr Bates vs the Post Office

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

We Were the Lucky Ones

Miglior film per la tv

The Great Lillian Hall

It’s What’s Inside

Música

Out of My Mind

Rebel Ridge

V/H/S/Beyond

Miglior attore in una miniserie o film per la tv

Colin Farrell – The Penguin

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer

Tom Hollander – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Kevin Kline – Disclaimer

Ewan McGregor – Un gentiluomo a Mosca

Andrew Scott – Ripley

Miglior attrice in una miniserie o film per la tv

Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer

Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country

Jessica Lange – The Great Lillian Hal

Cristin Milioti – The Penguin

Phoebe-Rae Taylor – Out of My Mind

Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film per la tv

Robert Downey Jr. – Il simpatizzante

Hugh Grant – The Regime

Ron Cephas Jones – Genius: MLK/X

Logan Lerman – We Were the Lucky Ones

Liev Schreiber – The Perfect Couple

Treat Williams – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film per la tv

Dakota Fanning – Ripley

Leila George – Disclaimer

Betty Gilpin – Three Women

Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer

Deirdre O’Connell – The Penguin

Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country

Miglior serie in lingua straniera

Acapulco

Citadel: Honey Bunny

La Máquina

La legge di Lidia Poët

L’amica geniale

Pachinko

Senna

Squid Game

Miglior serie animata

Batman: Caped Crusader

Bluey

Bob’s Burgers

Invincible

The Simpsons

X-Men ’97

Miglior talk show

Hot Ones

The Daily Show

The Graham Norton Show

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A.

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Miglior comedy special

Ali Wong: Single Lady

Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny

Kevin James: Irregardless

Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die

Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special

Ramy Youssef: More Feelings