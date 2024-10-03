 Record Store Day 2024, ecco i dischi del Black Friday di novembre | Rolling Stone Italia
Vinilmania

Record Store Day 2024, ecco i dischi del Black Friday di novembre

L’elenco delle uscite, dalla versione solo vocale di ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ di Billie Eilish alle rarità degli U2 di vent’anni fa

La versione solo vocale dell’ultimo album di Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard and Soft, il vinile nero e rosso marmo con le rarità degli U2 di vent’anni fa, l’LP coi demo di Hejira di Joni Mitchell, il 45 giri di I Wanna Hold Your Hand / I Saw Her Standing There dei Beatles.

Sono solo alcune delle uscite del Black Friday del Record Store Day, la nuova serie di pubblicazioni dedicate al mercato dei supporti fisici e ai negozi di dischi indipendenti dopo quelle di aprile. All’epoca gli ambassador erano i Paramore per gli Stati Uniti e Kate Bush per il Regno Unito.

Il Black Friday si festeggerà il 29 novembre. Ecco l’elenco (si tratta di una lista internazionale, non è detto che i dischi si trovino nei negozi italiani):

Al Jarreau, ‘Wow! Live in Performance at the Childe Harold 1976’ – 2XLP
Angelo Badalamenti, ‘Music For Film And Television’ – 1LP; Translucent Red Vinyl
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers, ‘Live at Bubba’s 1980’ – LP
The Beaches, ‘Blame Jocelyn’ – 7″ 1LP
Beast Coast, ‘Escape From New York’ – x2 Translucent Orange Coloured LP Vinyl
The Beat, ‘Special Beat Service’ – Limited 2 x 140g 12″ Red & Blue Vinyl
The Beatles, ‘I Wanna Hold Your Hand / I Saw Her Standing There’ – 7″
Bebe Rexha, ‘Expectations’ – Clear Vinyl LP
Better Than Ezra, ‘Deluxe’ – 2-LP Grape Vinyl
Big Brother & The Holding Company, ‘Live At The Grande Ballroom Detroit: March 2, 1968’ – x2 Black LP Vinyl
Bill Evans, ‘In Norway: The Kongsberg Concert’ – 2-LP
Bill Withers, ‘Live At Carnegie Hall’ – x2 Custard Coloured LP Vinyl
Billie Eilish, ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ – Isolated Vocals Edition
Biohazard, ‘Mata Leão’ – Tan Vinyl
Bloods & Crips, ‘Bangin On Wax’ – 2LP
Bluey, 7″ picture disc title TBC (RSD Black Friday 2024)
Bobby Shmurda, ‘Shmurda She Wrote’ – Red LP Vinyl
Born Jamericans, ‘Kids From Foreign’ – 1LP, Standard, Black Vinyl
Brewers Droop, ‘Booze Brothers’ – LP
Buck Owens, ‘I Got A Tiger By The Tail’ – Single LP
The Carl Stalling Project, ‘Music From Warner Bros. Cartoon 1936-1958’ – Limited 2 x 140g 12″ Colour Vinyl
Carter The Unstoppable Sex Machine, ‘Up Pompey! – Live in Portsmouth 1993’ – 2LP
Cat Stevens, ‘Saturnight’ – Color: Splatter (Apple/Tangerine) LP
The Challengers, ‘Surfbeat’ – LP
Chuck Berry, ‘Toronto Rock n Roll Revival 1969’ – 2LP
Clarence Fountain and the Blind Boys, ‘I Found a Friend’ – LP
Daniel Powter, ‘DP’ – Highlighter Yellow Vinyl
Dead Or Alive, ‘You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)’ – 7″PD
Dead Prez, ‘RBG: Revolutionary But Gangsta’ – Red LP Vinyl
Djo, ‘DECIDE (Deluxe)’ – 12″ 1LP
The Doors, ‘Live In Detroit’ – Limited 4 x 140g 12″ Black Vinyl Album Box
Duke Ellington & His Orchestra, ‘Best of the Broadcast Collection’ – 2LP
Earl Sweatshirt, ‘FEET OF CLAY’ – Blue Vinyl LP
Echo & The Bunnymen, ‘The Killing Moon’ – Black Vinyl 12″
Echo & The Bunnymen, ‘Silver’ – Silver Vinyl 12″
Emily Remler, ‘Cookin at the Queens: Live in Las Vegas (1984 & 1988)’ – 3XLP
G Love & Special Sauce, ‘G Love & Special Sauce’ – x2 Light Blue Marble Coloured LP Vinyl
Garbage, ‘copy / paste (Magenta Colour Vinyl)’ – 1LP – Colour Gatefold
Gaslight Anthem, ‘Live At Park Ave.’ – 10″ single
Gloria Scott, ‘What Am I Gonna Do’ – LP
Grady Tate, ‘Movin Day’ – LP
Grateful Dead, ‘Veterans Memorial Coliseum, New Haven’ – Limited 4 x 180g 12″ Black Vinyl Album Box
Harvey Mandel, ‘Feel the Sound’ – LP
Helmet, ‘Betty’ – Double Album
Herbie Hancock, ‘Possibilities’ – Limited 3 x 140g 12″ Red Vinyl Album
Iggy Pop, ‘Acoustics KO’ – 2xLP
Isaac Hayes, ‘Truck Turner – Original Soundtrack’ – 2LP 180g; Translucent Purple Vinyl
Jazz Sabbath, ‘The 1968 Tapes (RSD Black Friday Mono version)’ – LP+CD
Jerry Garcia Band, ‘Electric on the Eel: August 29th, 1987’ – 3LP
Jesse Ed Davis, ‘Tomorrow May Not Be Your Day–The Unissued Atco Recordings 1970-1971’ – 2-LP Cobalt “Blue Jean” Vinyl
Jimi Hendrix, ‘Songs For Groovy Children: The Fillmore East Concerts’ – Opaque Blue/Purple Coloured LP Vinyl
Joe Bataan, ‘Riot!’ – 1LP, 180g, Black Vinyl
John Lee Hooker, ‘The Charcot Sessions’ – 3LP
John Lee Hooker, ‘Don’t Turn Me From Your Door’ – Limited 1 x 140g 12″ Yellow Vinyl Album
Jon Hendricks, ‘Live at Club 43’ – 2LP
Joni Mitchell, ‘Hejira Demos’ – Limited 1 x 180g 12″ Black Vinyl Album
Julian Lage, ‘Live in Los Angeles’ – LP Cherry Red Eco Mix Vinyl
Jungle, ‘Back on 74’ – 12″ 1LP
Laibach, ‘The John Peel Sessions’ – LP
Lamb Of God, ‘Ashes Of The Wake (Live In Richmond, VA)’ – x2 Black LP Vinyl + Etching (Side D)
Lightnin’ Hopkins, ‘Live At The Bird Lounge’ – LP
Lightnin’ Hopkins, ‘California Mudslide (And Earthquake)’ – LP
Lightnin’ Slim, ‘High & Low Down’ – LP
Max Roach, ‘Deeds, Not Words (Mono Edition)’ – 1LP, 180g, Black Vinyl
The Minus 5, ‘Down With Wilco’ – Single LP
Modest Mouse, ‘Baron Von Bullshit Rides Again’ – Black LP Vinyl
Monika Linges Quartet, ‘Floating’ – LP
Morphine, ‘B-Sides And Otherwise’ – Limited 1 x 140g 12″ Yellow & Black Vinyl
Motley Crue, ‘Dr. Feelgood – 7″ Singles Box Set’ – 7″ Boxset (x5 Colour 7″ Singles & Merch)
Nanette Workman (feat. Peter Frampton), ‘Grits and Cornbread’ – LP
NAS, ‘Illmatic: Remixes & Rarities’ – Black LP Vinyl
Noah Kahan, ‘Town Hall (Stick Season Collaborations)’ – Coloured LP
The O’Jays, ‘Superbad’ – LP
Olivia Rodrigo, ‘GUTS (Spilled)’ – 2LP Color: Marbled Vinyl/ Bonus Tracks from Limited Editions
Phil Collins, ‘Live From The Board… The Official Bootleg’ – Limited 1 x 100g 10″ Black Vinyl 4 Track EP Phil Sawyer, ‘Childhood’s End’ – LP Pozo Seco, ‘Spend Some Time With Me’ – LP Rage Against The Machine, ‘Democratic National Convention 2000’ – Colour LP Vinyl Ramones, ‘Greatest Hits’ – Limited 1 x 140g 12″ Red Vinyl Album Rhyze, ‘Rhyze To The Top’ – LP Rosa Passos, Ron Carter, ‘Entre Amigos’ – 180g White Vinyl LP Roslyn & Charles, ‘Spirit of the Living God’ – LP Santana, ‘Let The Guitar Play’ – 12″ single Shel Silverstein, ‘Drain my Brain’ – LP Stan Kenton, ‘At the Rendezvous Ballroom’ – 2LP Stan Kenton, ‘At the Macumba Club’ – 2LP Steve Martin / The Toot Uncommons, ‘King Tut’ – Limited 1 x 140g 12″ Picture Vinyl Album Stone Temple Pilots, ‘Purple Rarities’ – Limited 1 x 140g 12″ Purple Vinyl Album Sun Ra, ‘Lights on a Satellite: Live at the Left Bank 1978’ – 2XLP Sun Ra Arkestra, ‘Lights On A Satellite’ – 2LP T. REX, ‘Tanx Picture Disc’ – LP Tribe, ‘Dedication’ – LP U2, ‘How To Re-Assemble An Atomic Bomb’ – Black and Red Marble LP Ultravox, ‘Lament [Steven Wilson Stereo Mix]’ – 2LP
Ultravox, ‘Lament [Steven Wilson Stereo Mix]’ – 2CD
Utopia, ‘Todd Rundgren’s Utopia’ – Limited 1 x 140g 12″ Colour Vinyl
Van Halen, ‘Cowboys’ – Limited 2 x 140g 12″ Red Vinyl Album
Various Artists, ‘Spawn The Album’ – x2 Dracula Red/Black Coloured LP Vinyl
Various Artists, ’10 Things I Hate About You – OST (25TH Anniversary)’ – 1LP Pink Vinyl
Various Artists, ‘High Fidelity – OST’ – 1LP Blue Vinyl
Various Artists, ‘Merry Marvel Marching Society’ – 1LP Black Vinyl
Various Artists, ‘Jazz Dispensary: The Golden Hour’ – 1LP; Golden Wave Swirl
Various Artists, ‘The Soul And Songs Of Young Curtis Mayfield: The Spirit Of Chicago’ – 2LP, Black Vinyl
Various Artists, ‘Gladiator 2’ – Picture Disc 2LP
Various Artists, ‘The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie’ – Limited 1 x 140g 12″ Red & Black Vinyl Album
The Veronicas, ‘Hook Me Up’ – Limited 1 x 140g 12″ Pink Vinyl Album
WAR, ‘The Vinyl 1977-1994’ – Limited 5 x 140g 12″ Colour Vinyl Album Box
Whitney Houston, ‘Love Is…’ – Black 12″ Maxi Vinyl Single
Willie Nelson, ‘Long Story Short…’ – x2 Black LP Vinyl
Woody Herman, ‘At Peacock Lane’ – 2LP
Yes, ‘Fragile Outtakes’ – Limited 1 x 140g 12″ Black Vinyl Album

