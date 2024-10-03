Record Store Day 2024, ecco i dischi del Black Friday di novembre

La versione solo vocale dell’ultimo album di Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard and Soft, il vinile nero e rosso marmo con le rarità degli U2 di vent’anni fa, l’LP coi demo di Hejira di Joni Mitchell, il 45 giri di I Wanna Hold Your Hand / I Saw Her Standing There dei Beatles.

Sono solo alcune delle uscite del Black Friday del Record Store Day, la nuova serie di pubblicazioni dedicate al mercato dei supporti fisici e ai negozi di dischi indipendenti dopo quelle di aprile. All’epoca gli ambassador erano i Paramore per gli Stati Uniti e Kate Bush per il Regno Unito.

Il Black Friday si festeggerà il 29 novembre. Ecco l’elenco (si tratta di una lista internazionale, non è detto che i dischi si trovino nei negozi italiani):

Al Jarreau, ‘Wow! Live in Performance at the Childe Harold 1976’ – 2XLP

Angelo Badalamenti, ‘Music For Film And Television’ – 1LP; Translucent Red Vinyl

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers, ‘Live at Bubba’s 1980’ – LP

The Beaches, ‘Blame Jocelyn’ – 7″ 1LP

Beast Coast, ‘Escape From New York’ – x2 Translucent Orange Coloured LP Vinyl

The Beat, ‘Special Beat Service’ – Limited 2 x 140g 12″ Red & Blue Vinyl

The Beatles, ‘I Wanna Hold Your Hand / I Saw Her Standing There’ – 7″

Bebe Rexha, ‘Expectations’ – Clear Vinyl LP

Better Than Ezra, ‘Deluxe’ – 2-LP Grape Vinyl

Big Brother & The Holding Company, ‘Live At The Grande Ballroom Detroit: March 2, 1968’ – x2 Black LP Vinyl

Bill Evans, ‘In Norway: The Kongsberg Concert’ – 2-LP

Bill Withers, ‘Live At Carnegie Hall’ – x2 Custard Coloured LP Vinyl

Billie Eilish, ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ – Isolated Vocals Edition

Biohazard, ‘Mata Leão’ – Tan Vinyl

Bloods & Crips, ‘Bangin On Wax’ – 2LP

Bluey, 7″ picture disc title TBC (RSD Black Friday 2024)

Bobby Shmurda, ‘Shmurda She Wrote’ – Red LP Vinyl

Born Jamericans, ‘Kids From Foreign’ – 1LP, Standard, Black Vinyl

Brewers Droop, ‘Booze Brothers’ – LP

Buck Owens, ‘I Got A Tiger By The Tail’ – Single LP

The Carl Stalling Project, ‘Music From Warner Bros. Cartoon 1936-1958’ – Limited 2 x 140g 12″ Colour Vinyl

Carter The Unstoppable Sex Machine, ‘Up Pompey! – Live in Portsmouth 1993’ – 2LP

Cat Stevens, ‘Saturnight’ – Color: Splatter (Apple/Tangerine) LP

The Challengers, ‘Surfbeat’ – LP

Chuck Berry, ‘Toronto Rock n Roll Revival 1969’ – 2LP

Clarence Fountain and the Blind Boys, ‘I Found a Friend’ – LP

Daniel Powter, ‘DP’ – Highlighter Yellow Vinyl

Dead Or Alive, ‘You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)’ – 7″PD

Dead Prez, ‘RBG: Revolutionary But Gangsta’ – Red LP Vinyl

Djo, ‘DECIDE (Deluxe)’ – 12″ 1LP

The Doors, ‘Live In Detroit’ – Limited 4 x 140g 12″ Black Vinyl Album Box

Duke Ellington & His Orchestra, ‘Best of the Broadcast Collection’ – 2LP

Earl Sweatshirt, ‘FEET OF CLAY’ – Blue Vinyl LP

Echo & The Bunnymen, ‘The Killing Moon’ – Black Vinyl 12″

Echo & The Bunnymen, ‘Silver’ – Silver Vinyl 12″

Emily Remler, ‘Cookin at the Queens: Live in Las Vegas (1984 & 1988)’ – 3XLP

G Love & Special Sauce, ‘G Love & Special Sauce’ – x2 Light Blue Marble Coloured LP Vinyl

Garbage, ‘copy / paste (Magenta Colour Vinyl)’ – 1LP – Colour Gatefold

Gaslight Anthem, ‘Live At Park Ave.’ – 10″ single

Gloria Scott, ‘What Am I Gonna Do’ – LP

Grady Tate, ‘Movin Day’ – LP

Grateful Dead, ‘Veterans Memorial Coliseum, New Haven’ – Limited 4 x 180g 12″ Black Vinyl Album Box

Harvey Mandel, ‘Feel the Sound’ – LP

Helmet, ‘Betty’ – Double Album

Herbie Hancock, ‘Possibilities’ – Limited 3 x 140g 12″ Red Vinyl Album

Iggy Pop, ‘Acoustics KO’ – 2xLP

Isaac Hayes, ‘Truck Turner – Original Soundtrack’ – 2LP 180g; Translucent Purple Vinyl

Jazz Sabbath, ‘The 1968 Tapes (RSD Black Friday Mono version)’ – LP+CD

Jerry Garcia Band, ‘Electric on the Eel: August 29th, 1987’ – 3LP

Jesse Ed Davis, ‘Tomorrow May Not Be Your Day–The Unissued Atco Recordings 1970-1971’ – 2-LP Cobalt “Blue Jean” Vinyl

Jimi Hendrix, ‘Songs For Groovy Children: The Fillmore East Concerts’ – Opaque Blue/Purple Coloured LP Vinyl

Joe Bataan, ‘Riot!’ – 1LP, 180g, Black Vinyl

John Lee Hooker, ‘The Charcot Sessions’ – 3LP

John Lee Hooker, ‘Don’t Turn Me From Your Door’ – Limited 1 x 140g 12″ Yellow Vinyl Album

Jon Hendricks, ‘Live at Club 43’ – 2LP

Joni Mitchell, ‘Hejira Demos’ – Limited 1 x 180g 12″ Black Vinyl Album

Julian Lage, ‘Live in Los Angeles’ – LP Cherry Red Eco Mix Vinyl

Jungle, ‘Back on 74’ – 12″ 1LP

Laibach, ‘The John Peel Sessions’ – LP

Lamb Of God, ‘Ashes Of The Wake (Live In Richmond, VA)’ – x2 Black LP Vinyl + Etching (Side D)

Lightnin’ Hopkins, ‘Live At The Bird Lounge’ – LP

Lightnin’ Hopkins, ‘California Mudslide (And Earthquake)’ – LP

Lightnin’ Slim, ‘High & Low Down’ – LP

Max Roach, ‘Deeds, Not Words (Mono Edition)’ – 1LP, 180g, Black Vinyl

The Minus 5, ‘Down With Wilco’ – Single LP

Modest Mouse, ‘Baron Von Bullshit Rides Again’ – Black LP Vinyl

Monika Linges Quartet, ‘Floating’ – LP

Morphine, ‘B-Sides And Otherwise’ – Limited 1 x 140g 12″ Yellow & Black Vinyl

Motley Crue, ‘Dr. Feelgood – 7″ Singles Box Set’ – 7″ Boxset (x5 Colour 7″ Singles & Merch)

Nanette Workman (feat. Peter Frampton), ‘Grits and Cornbread’ – LP

NAS, ‘Illmatic: Remixes & Rarities’ – Black LP Vinyl

Noah Kahan, ‘Town Hall (Stick Season Collaborations)’ – Coloured LP

The O’Jays, ‘Superbad’ – LP

Olivia Rodrigo, ‘GUTS (Spilled)’ – 2LP Color: Marbled Vinyl/ Bonus Tracks from Limited Editions

Phil Collins, ‘Live From The Board… The Official Bootleg’ – Limited 1 x 100g 10″ Black Vinyl 4 Track EP Phil Sawyer, ‘Childhood’s End’ – LP Pozo Seco, ‘Spend Some Time With Me’ – LP Rage Against The Machine, ‘Democratic National Convention 2000’ – Colour LP Vinyl Ramones, ‘Greatest Hits’ – Limited 1 x 140g 12″ Red Vinyl Album Rhyze, ‘Rhyze To The Top’ – LP Rosa Passos, Ron Carter, ‘Entre Amigos’ – 180g White Vinyl LP Roslyn & Charles, ‘Spirit of the Living God’ – LP Santana, ‘Let The Guitar Play’ – 12″ single Shel Silverstein, ‘Drain my Brain’ – LP Stan Kenton, ‘At the Rendezvous Ballroom’ – 2LP Stan Kenton, ‘At the Macumba Club’ – 2LP Steve Martin / The Toot Uncommons, ‘King Tut’ – Limited 1 x 140g 12″ Picture Vinyl Album Stone Temple Pilots, ‘Purple Rarities’ – Limited 1 x 140g 12″ Purple Vinyl Album Sun Ra, ‘Lights on a Satellite: Live at the Left Bank 1978’ – 2XLP Sun Ra Arkestra, ‘Lights On A Satellite’ – 2LP T. REX, ‘Tanx Picture Disc’ – LP Tribe, ‘Dedication’ – LP U2, ‘How To Re-Assemble An Atomic Bomb’ – Black and Red Marble LP Ultravox, ‘Lament [Steven Wilson Stereo Mix]’ – 2LP

Ultravox, ‘Lament [Steven Wilson Stereo Mix]’ – 2CD

Utopia, ‘Todd Rundgren’s Utopia’ – Limited 1 x 140g 12″ Colour Vinyl

Van Halen, ‘Cowboys’ – Limited 2 x 140g 12″ Red Vinyl Album

Various Artists, ‘Spawn The Album’ – x2 Dracula Red/Black Coloured LP Vinyl

Various Artists, ’10 Things I Hate About You – OST (25TH Anniversary)’ – 1LP Pink Vinyl

Various Artists, ‘High Fidelity – OST’ – 1LP Blue Vinyl

Various Artists, ‘Merry Marvel Marching Society’ – 1LP Black Vinyl

Various Artists, ‘Jazz Dispensary: The Golden Hour’ – 1LP; Golden Wave Swirl

Various Artists, ‘The Soul And Songs Of Young Curtis Mayfield: The Spirit Of Chicago’ – 2LP, Black Vinyl

Various Artists, ‘Gladiator 2’ – Picture Disc 2LP

Various Artists, ‘The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie’ – Limited 1 x 140g 12″ Red & Black Vinyl Album

The Veronicas, ‘Hook Me Up’ – Limited 1 x 140g 12″ Pink Vinyl Album

WAR, ‘The Vinyl 1977-1994’ – Limited 5 x 140g 12″ Colour Vinyl Album Box

Whitney Houston, ‘Love Is…’ – Black 12″ Maxi Vinyl Single

Willie Nelson, ‘Long Story Short…’ – x2 Black LP Vinyl

Woody Herman, ‘At Peacock Lane’ – 2LP

Yes, ‘Fragile Outtakes’ – Limited 1 x 140g 12″ Black Vinyl Album