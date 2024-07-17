Emmy 2024, ecco tutte le nomination

Sono state annunciate le nomination ai 76esimi premi Emmy, gli Oscar della tv che saranno consegnati domenica 15 settembre.

The Bear ha fatto la storia (ma non avevamo dubbi), raccogliendo per la prima volta 23 candidature nella categoria comedy. A guidare la classifica delle nomination nella categoria drama è invece la vera sorpresa dell’anno, Shōgun (forse il nuovo Game of Thrones?), che ne porta a casa 25.

Tanti anche i nomi che si affacciano per la prima volta a una nomination: tra questi Dakota Fanning (Marge in Ripley), Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows), Liza Colón-Zayas (aka Tina di The Bear), Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer), Lily Gladstone (Under the Bridge) e Greta Lee (The Morning Show).

Come ogni anno, sorvegliati speciali sono i nominati in più categorie: tra questi Quinta Brunson (per la sceneggiatura e la performance in Abbott Elementary), Jodie Foster (produttrice e attrice per True Detective: Night Country), Donald Glover (sceneggiatura e performance per Mr. & Mrs. Smith), Jon Hamm (per le performance in The Morning Show e Fargo), ma anche Brie Larson (per Lezioni di chimica, di cui è attrice e produttrice) e Andrew Scott (produttore e attore per Ripley), tra gli altri.

Inoltre, Sofía Vergara ha fatto la storia come prima donna latina a essere nominata come miglior attrice protagonista in una miniserie o in un film per la tv.

Ecco la lista completa delle nomination:

Serie drammatica

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

Il problema dei 3 corpi

Serie comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Miniserie o film per la tv

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lezioni di chimica

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Attore protagonista in una serie drammatica

Idris Elba (Hijack – Sette ore in alta quota)

Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)

Walton Goggins (Fallout)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun)

Dominic West (The Crown)

Attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age)

Maya Erskine (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)

Anna Sawai (Shōgun)

Imelda Staunton (The Crown)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Attore protagonista in una serie comedy

Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs)

Attrice protagonista in una serie comedy

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Aye Edebiri (The Bear)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Maya Rudolph (Loot – Una fortuna)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale)

Attore protagonista in una miniserie o in un film per la tv

Matt Bomer (Compagni di viaggio)

Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer)

Jon Hamm (Fargo)

Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)

Andrew Scott (Ripley)

Attrice protagonista in una miniserie o in un film per la tv

Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country)

Brie Larson (Lezioni di chimica)

Juno Temple (Fargo)

Sofía Vergara (Griselda)

Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)

Attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Tadanobu Asano (Shōgun)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

Jon Hamm (The Morning Show)

Takehiro Hira (Shōgun)

Jack Lowden (Slow Horses)

Jonathan Pryce (The Crown)

Attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age)

Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Greta Lee (The Morning Show)

Lesley Manville (The Crown)

Karen Pittman (The Morning Show)

Holland Taylor (The Morning Show)

Attore non protagonista in una serie comedy

Lionel Boyce (The Bear)

Paul W. Downs (Hacks)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Paul Rudd (Only Murders in the Building)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Attrice non protagonista in una serie comedy

Carol Burnett (Palm Royale)

Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building)

Attore non protagonista in una miniserie o in un film per la tv

Jonathan Bailey (Compagni di viaggio)

Robert Downey Jr. (Il simpatizzante)

Tom Goodman-Hill (Baby Reindeer)

John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country)

Lamorne Morris (Fargo)

Lewis Pullman (Lezioni di chimica)

Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)

Attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o in un film per la tv

Dakota Fanning (Ripley)

Lily Gladstone (Under the Bridge)

Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer)

Aja Naomi King (Lezioni di chimica)

Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)

Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer)

Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country)

Miglior programma d’animazione

Blue Eye Samurai

Scavengers Reign

I Simpson

X-Men ’97

Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Voice