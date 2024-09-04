Ieri sera Thomas Raggi dei Måneskin è salito sul palco con Patti Smith: i video

Ieri sera Patti Smith si è esibita al Teatro Romano di Ostia Antica con lo spettacolo Pasolini and the Sea in cui si sono sentiti molti suoi pezzi classici, da Because the Night a Redondo Beach.
Smith era accompagnata dal figlio Jackson alla chitarra, Tony Shanahan a basso e tastiere, Seb Rochford alla batteria. Per People Have the Power è salito sul palco un ospite inatteso: Thomas Raggi dei Måneskin.
Ecco i primi video.
🎥 | Thomas Raggi last night on stage with Patti Smith at ‘Teatro Romano’ in Ostia Antica, Italy.💫
© manu_cyrus | christian_lunghi pic.twitter.com/R7bUL5VfUL
— MÅNESKIN OFFICIAL FANCLUB (@ManeskinFanClub) September 4, 2024
🎥 | Thomas Raggi playing at Patti Smith concert, at Ostia Antica. ⭐️
© https://t.co/5wv4eG854S | g_santoro pic.twitter.com/KA2UpwdUub
— MÅNESKIN OFFICIAL FANCLUB (@ManeskinFanClub) September 3, 2024