Ieri sera Thomas Raggi dei Måneskin è salito sul palco con Patti Smith: i video

Hanno fatto assieme ‘People Have the Power’ al Teatro Romano di Ostia Antica in un concerto dedicato a Pier Paolo Pasolini

Patti Smith e Thomas Raggi dei Måneskin

Foto: Mauricio Santana/Getty Images (1), Maria Laura Arturi (2)

Ieri sera Patti Smith si è esibita al Teatro Romano di Ostia Antica con lo spettacolo Pasolini and the Sea in cui si sono sentiti molti suoi pezzi classici, da Because the Night a Redondo Beach.

Smith era accompagnata dal figlio Jackson alla chitarra, Tony Shanahan a basso e tastiere, Seb Rochford alla batteria. Per People Have the Power è salito sul palco un ospite inatteso: Thomas Raggi dei Måneskin.

Ecco i primi video.

Patti Smith & Thomas Raggi "People Have the Power" 03/09/2024 Ostia Antica Festival

Patti Smith, il live sold out ieri a Ostia Antica

