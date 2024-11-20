I Genesis pubblicheranno una versione espansa di ‘The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway’

I Genesis hanno annunciato la pubblicazione di una versione espansa dell’album del 1974 The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway, l’ultimo con Peter Gabriel in formazione.

La Super Deluxe Edition (4CD + Blu-Ray oppure 5LP + Blu-Ray, olrre ovviamente al digitale) uscirà il 28 marzo 2025 e conterrà l’album originale rimasterizzato da Miles Showell ad Abbey Road, un nuovo mix in Dolby Atmos fatto da Bob Mackenzie ai Real World Studios con la supervisione di Peter Gabriel e Tony Banks, un concerto completo registrato il 24 gennaio 1975 allo Shrine Auditorium di Los Angeles, tre demo inediti dalle session che si tennero ad Headley Grange (in versione digital download), un libro di 60 pagine con note di Alexis Petridis.

Purtroppo il tour di quasi 100 date non fu filmato ufficialmente. «Colpa mia», ha detto una dozzina d’anni fa Gabriel. «Non ho lasciato che lo facessero perché, essendo un grandissimo appassionato di cinema, aspettavo di farlo con attrezzature all’altezza».

Concept basato sulla storia di Rael, ragazzo portiricano che vive a New York, il doppio del 1974 è considerato da molti uno dei migliori dei Genesis. La canzone più nota è probabilmente The Carpet Crawlers, che è tra l’altro il pezzo con cui Phil Collins ha chiuso l’ultimo concerto del gruppo nel 2022 e che è stata reincisa 25 anni dopo come come The Carpet Crawlers 1999, ultima registrazione del gruppo con Gabriel, Collins, Steve Hackett, Tony Banks e Mike Rutherford.

La tracklist:

The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway Remastered 2024 (from the original 1974 tapes)

The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway

Fly On a Windshield

Broadway Melody of 1974

Cuckoo Cocoon

In the Cage

The Grand Parade of Lifeless Packaging

Back In N.Y.C.

Hairless Heart

Counting Out Time

The Carpet Crawlers

The Chamber Of 32 Doors

Lilywhite Lilith

The Waiting Room

Anyway

Here Comes the Supernatural Anaesthetist

The Lamia

Silent Sorrow in Empty Boats

The Colony Of Slippermen (The Arrival · A Visit to The Doktor · Raven)

Ravine

The Light Dies Down on Broadway

Riding The Scree

In the Rapids

It.

The Headley Grange Demos Download Card

The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway / Fly on A Windshield

The Chamber Of 32 Doors / The Lamia

In the Cage [Strange Vocals] (Take 1)