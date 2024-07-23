Cure, l’album acustico del 2001 presto in streaming e doppio vinile

Nel 2001 i Cure pubblicarono Greatest Hits, raccolta di successi (l’ennesima) con la quale chiusero il contratto con la Fiction Records. Conteneva due inediti, Cut Here e Just Say Yes.
Alla prima edizione dell’antologia era abbinato Acoustic Hits, rilettura in chiave acustica delle hit della band, da Boys Don’t Cry a Friday I’m in Love passando per A Forest, Just Like Heaven, Lullaby.
Il bonus disc acustico non è stato più ristampato e non è reperibile sulle piattaforme di streaming. Lo sarà a partire dal 9 agosto. Contiene 18 canzoni e uscirà anche in doppio vinile. Non ci sono invece notizie del nuovo album Songs of a Lost World, il primo del gruppo da 4:13 Dream del 2008.
Qui sotto la copertina di Acoustic Hits, la tracklist e i primi tre video pubblicati, Close to Me, A Forest e The Lovecats.
Boys Don’t Cry
A Forest
Let’s Go to Bed
The Walk
The Lovecats
In Between Days
Close to Me
Why Can’t I Be You?
Just Like Heaven
Lullaby
Lovesong
Never Enough
High
Friday I’m in Love
Mint Car
Wrong Number
Cut Here
Just Say Yes