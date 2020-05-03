Hafthor Bjornsson: l’attore di ‘Game Of Thrones’ ha stabilito un record mondiale

In Game Of Thrones interpreta Gregor “La Montagna” Clegane, e forse le montagne può spostarle davvero. Hafthor Bjornsson, attore islandese che abbiamo conosciuto nella serie più fortunata del mondo, ha stabilito un record mondiale. Lo scorso sabato infatti ha sollevato 501 kg (1.104 libbre), battendo ogni record di stacco da terra.
Potete osservare la sua impresa qui:
I have no words. What an amazing day, one I will remember for the rest of my life.
L’attore, 31 anni, ha recitato nella serie dalla quarta stagione fino alla finale. Nonostante il suo impegno sul set, Hafthor ha sempre continuato a partecipare a gare sportive: «Non ho parole. Che giornata meravigliosa, la ricorderò per sempre», ha scritto sotto il video.