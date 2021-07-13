Emmy nomination 2021: ‘The Crown’ e ‘The Mandalorian’ in testa, poche le sorprese

Sono state annunciate le nomination agli Emmy 2021, i principali premi della tv USA. I titoli più candidati sono The Crown (Netflix) e The Mandalorian (Disney+). La piattaforma di Ted Sarandos si segnala anche con Bridgerton e La regina degli scacchi (più la sorpresa, essendo stata stroncata da molti, Emily in Paris, candidata tra le comedy).
Ma anche HBO (The Undoing – Le verità non dette, Lovecraft Country, Omicidio a Easttown e il caso I May Destroy You, ancora inedita da noi) tiene testa, tra le nuove major del piccolo schermo. Poche le sorprese, a parte la comedy Ted Lass (Apple TV+), la cui onda lunga arriva fin dagli ultimi Globe. Mentre il film per la tv con più nomination è l’adattamento del musical Hamilton di Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Tra i primati di quest’anno, Mj Rodriguez di Pose è la prima attrice trans candidata come miglior interprete drammatica.
Ecco la lista completa delle nomination:
Serie drammatica
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us
Serie comedy
L’assistente di volo
Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
Hacks
Il metodo Kominsky
Pen15
Ted Lasso
Miniserie
I May Destroy You
Omicidio a Easttown
La regina degli scacchi
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Attore protagonista in una serie drammatica
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)
Josh O’Connor (The Crown)
Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)
Attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica
Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Emma Corrin (The Crown)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Mj Rodriguez (Pose)
Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)
Attore protagonista in una serie comedy
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Michael Douglas (Il metodo Kominsky)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Kenan Thompson (Kenan)
Attrice protagonista in una serie comedy
Aidy Bryant (Shrill)
Kaley Cuoco (L’assistente di volo)
Allison Janney (Mom)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Attore protagonista in una miniserie o in un film per la tv
Paul Bettany (WandaVision)
Hugh Grant (The Undoing – Le verità non dette)
Ewan McGregor (Halston)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)
Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton)
Attrice protagonista in una miniserie o in un film per la tv
Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)
Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)
Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)
Anya Taylor-Joy (La regina degli scacchi)
Kate Winslet (Omicidio a Easttown)
Attore non protagonista in una serie comedy
Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)
Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
Paul Reiser (Il metodo Kominsky)
Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Attore non protagonista in una serie comedy
Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Rosie Perez (L’assistente di volo)
Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica
Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)
O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale)
John Lithgow (Perry Mason)
Tobias Menzies (The Crown)
Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Chris Sullivan (This is Us)
Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Michael Kenneth Williams (Lovecraft Country)
Attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica
Gillian Anderson (The Crown)
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country)
Emerald Fennell (The Crown)
Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Attore non protagonista in una miniserie o in un film per la tv
Thomas Brodie-Sangster (La regina degli scacchi)
Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)
Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You)
Jonathan Groff (Hamilton)
Evan Peters (Omicidio a Easttown)
Anthony Ramos (Hamilton)
Attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o in un film per la tv
Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton)
Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)
Moses Ingram (La regina degli scacchi)
Julianne Nicholson (Omicidio a Easttown)
Jean Smart (Omicidio a Easttown)
Phillipa Soo (Hamilton)
Film per la tv
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Oslo
Sylvie’s Love
Zio Frank
Talk show
Conan
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Last Show with Stephen Colbert
Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Nailed It
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice