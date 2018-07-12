Emmy Award, ‘Game of Thrones’ conquista 22 nomination

Dopo un anno di pausa, Game of Thrones è tornato in gioco agli Emmy Award in grande stile. La settima stagione della serie fantasy ha conquistato ben 22 nomination: sarà in lizza per il suo terzo premio come Outstanding Drama Serie e i membri del cast – tra cui Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey e Nikolaj Coster- Waldau – sono candidati nelle categorie di attore e attrice non protagonista.
A seguire a ruota lo show cult tratto dalla saga di George R.R. Martin ci sono Saturday Night Live e Westworld, con 21 nomination ciascuno. La distopia di The Handmaid’s Tale ha ottenuto 20 candidature per la sua seconda stagione, tra cui quelle per Elisabeth Moss e Samira Wiley. Nella categoria di Lead actress in a drama, la Moss dovrà affrontare, tra le altre, Claire Foy di The Crown e Keri Russell di The Americans.
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story domina sulle limited series con 18 nomination, mentre Atlanta è la serie comica più candidata con 16: il suo protagonista e creatore, Donald Glover, potrebbe vincere il suo secondo Emmy come miglior attore in una comedy. E i suoi colleghi di set Zazie Beetz e Brian Tyree Henry hanno ottenuto le loro prime nomination come non protagonisti.
Netflix è la rete o piattaforma più candidata con 112 nomination – contro le 91 dell’anno scorso – inclusa quella di Jason Bateman per Ozark e 12 candidature per la seconda stagione di Stranger Things (tra cui miglior drama) e 10 per la prima stagione di GLOW, compresa best comedy. Nonostante il ritorno di Game of Thrones HBO è scesa a 108 nomination dalle 111 del 2017.
Ecco la lista delle candidature più importanti:
Outstanding Drama Series
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
This Is Us
Westworld
The Americans
The Crown
Stranger Things
Outstanding Comedy
Atlanta
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Black-ish
Silicon Valley
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Glow
Barry
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Outstanding Limited Series
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
William H. Macey, Shameless
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Pamala Adlon, Better Things
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Allison Janney, Mom
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Sterling K. Brown, This is us
Milo Ventimiglia, This is us
Ed Harris, Westworld
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Tatiana Maslany, Black Orphan
Keri Russell, The Americans
Claire Foy, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Antoni Banderas, Genius: Pablo Picasso
Darren Criss, American Crime Story: Gianni Versace
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar
Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Laura Dern, The Tale
Michelle Dockery, Godless
Edie Falco, Law and Order: True Crime
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Sarah Paulson, America Horror Story: Cult
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
Henry Winkler, Barry
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Zazie Beetz , Atlanta
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Megan Mullally, Will & Grace
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Matt Smith, The Crown
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game Of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game Of Thrones
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
Lena Headey, Game Of Thrones
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie
Ricky Martin, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Edgar Ramírez, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Finn Wittrock, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower
John Leguizamo, Waco
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie
Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult
Penélope Cruz, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Judith Light, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Letitia Wright, Black Museum (Black Mirror)
Merritt Wever, Godless
Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
Outstanding Reality Show Program
Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
Rupaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
At Home with Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You America with Sarah Silverman
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
The Tracey Ullman Show
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert