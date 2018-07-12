Emmy Award, ‘Game of Thrones’ conquista 22 nomination

Dopo un anno di pausa, Game of Thrones è tornato in gioco agli Emmy Award in grande stile. La settima stagione della serie fantasy ha conquistato ben 22 nomination: sarà in lizza per il suo terzo premio come Outstanding Drama Serie e i membri del cast – tra cui Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey e Nikolaj Coster- Waldau – sono candidati nelle categorie di attore e attrice non protagonista.

A seguire a ruota lo show cult tratto dalla saga di George R.R. Martin ci sono Saturday Night Live e Westworld, con 21 nomination ciascuno. La distopia di The Handmaid’s Tale ha ottenuto 20 candidature per la sua seconda stagione, tra cui quelle per Elisabeth Moss e Samira Wiley. Nella categoria di Lead actress in a drama, la Moss dovrà affrontare, tra le altre, Claire Foy di The Crown e Keri Russell di The Americans.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story domina sulle limited series con 18 nomination, mentre Atlanta è la serie comica più candidata con 16: il suo protagonista e creatore, Donald Glover, potrebbe vincere il suo secondo Emmy come miglior attore in una comedy. E i suoi colleghi di set Zazie Beetz e Brian Tyree Henry hanno ottenuto le loro prime nomination come non protagonisti.

Netflix è la rete o piattaforma più candidata con 112 nomination – contro le 91 dell’anno scorso – inclusa quella di Jason Bateman per Ozark e 12 candidature per la seconda stagione di Stranger Things (tra cui miglior drama) e 10 per la prima stagione di GLOW, compresa best comedy. Nonostante il ritorno di Game of Thrones HBO è scesa a 108 nomination dalle 111 del 2017.

Ecco la lista delle candidature più importanti:

Outstanding Drama Series

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

This Is Us

Westworld

The Americans

The Crown

Stranger Things

Outstanding Comedy

Atlanta

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Black-ish

Silicon Valley

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Glow

Barry

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Outstanding Limited Series

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

William H. Macey, Shameless

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamala Adlon, Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Allison Janney, Mom

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Sterling K. Brown, This is us

Milo Ventimiglia, This is us

Ed Harris, Westworld

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Tatiana Maslany, Black Orphan

Keri Russell, The Americans

Claire Foy, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Antoni Banderas, Genius: Pablo Picasso

Darren Criss, American Crime Story: Gianni Versace

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar

Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Laura Dern, The Tale

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Edie Falco, Law and Order: True Crime

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Sarah Paulson, America Horror Story: Cult

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta

Henry Winkler, Barry

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Zazie Beetz , Atlanta

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Megan Mullally, Will & Grace

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Matt Smith, The Crown

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game Of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game Of Thrones

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

Lena Headey, Game Of Thrones

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

Ricky Martin, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Edgar Ramírez, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Finn Wittrock, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Jeff Daniels, Godless

Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower

John Leguizamo, Waco

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult

Penélope Cruz, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Judith Light, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Letitia Wright, Black Museum (Black Mirror)

Merritt Wever, Godless

Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

Outstanding Reality Show Program

Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

Rupaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You America with Sarah Silverman

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

The Tracey Ullman Show

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert