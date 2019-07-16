Emmy Award 2019, è record per ‘Game of Thrones’ con 32 candidature

Game of Thrones, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Chernobyl Barry e When They See Us guidano le nomination per la 71esima edizione degli Emmy Award. Il kolossal fantasy di HBO, che già deteneva il primato per la quantità di vittorie (47), ha battuto un nuovo record con 32 candidature per la sua ottava e ultima stagione: il numero più alto mai conquistato da una serie in un solo anno. Pare che le critiche e lo scontento dei fan non abbiamo scalfito la marcia trionfale di GoT, che arriva a un totale complessivo di 161 nomination dal suo esordio (tra cui costumi, effetti visivi, fotografia, montaggio, hairstyling, trucco, musiche, montaggio e mixaggio del suono e molto altro ancora).
Emilia Clarke e Kit Harington sono candidati come migliori attori in uno show drammatica. Il cast dello show ha anche dominato le categorie dei non protagonisti, con Alfie Allen, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage, Christie Gwendoline, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner e Maisie Williams. Per vincere il suo quarto Emmy come drama Game of Thrones dovrà vedersela con Better Call Saul, Bodyguard, Killing Eve, Ozark, Pose, Succession e This Is Us.
Insieme ad Harington, tra i nominati ci sono Jason Bateman per Ozark, Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia per This Is Us, Bob Odenkirk per Better Call Saul e Billy Porter per Pose. Tra le interpreti femminili troviamo invece Emilia Clarke, Jodie Comer e Sandra Oh per Killing Eve, Mandy Moore per This Is Us, Robin Wright per House of Cards, Laura Linney per Ozark e Viola Davis per How to Get Away With Murder.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel e Barry guidano la categoria delle comedy, con 20 e 17 nomination. Per il titolo di miglior serie comica concorrono anche Veep, Fleabag, The Good Place, Russian Doll e Schitt’s Creek.
La Mrs. Maisel di Rachel Brosnahan cercherà di conquistare il premio di miglior attrice comica per il secondo anno di fila, anche se si scontrerà con Julia Louis-Dreyfus, che ha portato a casa il riconoscimento sei volte, una per ogni stagione di Veep, e cercherà di aggiudicarsi l’Emmy anche per il settimo capitolo della satira politica. A dare battaglia alle due ci sono Christina Applegate per Dead to Me, Natasha Lyonne per Russian Doll, Catherine O’Hara per Schitt’s Creek e Phoebe Waller-Bridge per Fleabag (la serie Amazon che ha ben 11 candidature).
Anche la star di Barry, Bill Hader cercherà di conquistare il suo secondo Emmy contro Anthony Anderson di Black-ish, Don Cheadle di Black Monday, Ted Danson di The Good Place, Michael Douglas di The Kominsky Method e Eugene Levy di Schitt’s Creek.
HBO domina con 137 nomination complessive contro le 117 di Netflix (tra cui le 16 When they see us). La 71esima edizione degli Emmy si terrà domenica 22 settembre
Ecco la lista delle candidature più importanti:
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
Outstanding Comedy
Barry
Fleabag
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
Veep
Outstanding Limited Series
Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
AnthonyAnderson, Blackish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Billy Porter, Pose
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Viola Davis, How To Get Away with Murder
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Benicio del Toro Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Jared Harris Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
Joey King, The Act
Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Henry Winkler, Barry
Stephen Root, Barry
Tony Hale, Veep
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Olivia Coleman, Fleabag
Sarah Goldberg, Barry
Sian Clifford, Fleabag
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
Chris Sullivan, This is Us
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
Julia Garner, Ozark
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Outstanding Television Movie
Bandersnatch
Brexit
Deadwood
King Lear
My Dinner with Hervé
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show
Full Frontal Sam B
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight
Late Late Show
Colbert Late Show