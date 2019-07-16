Emmy Award 2019, è record per ‘Game of Thrones’ con 32 candidature

Game of Thrones, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Chernobyl Barry e When They See Us guidano le nomination per la 71esima edizione degli Emmy Award. Il kolossal fantasy di HBO, che già deteneva il primato per la quantità di vittorie (47), ha battuto un nuovo record con 32 candidature per la sua ottava e ultima stagione: il numero più alto mai conquistato da una serie in un solo anno. Pare che le critiche e lo scontento dei fan non abbiamo scalfito la marcia trionfale di GoT, che arriva a un totale complessivo di 161 nomination dal suo esordio (tra cui costumi, effetti visivi, fotografia, montaggio, hairstyling, trucco, musiche, montaggio e mixaggio del suono e molto altro ancora).

Emilia Clarke e Kit Harington sono candidati come migliori attori in uno show drammatica. Il cast dello show ha anche dominato le categorie dei non protagonisti, con Alfie Allen, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage, Christie Gwendoline, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner e Maisie Williams. Per vincere il suo quarto Emmy come drama Game of Thrones dovrà vedersela con Better Call Saul, Bodyguard, Killing Eve, Ozark, Pose, Succession e This Is Us.

Insieme ad Harington, tra i nominati ci sono Jason Bateman per Ozark, Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia per This Is Us, Bob Odenkirk per Better Call Saul e Billy Porter per Pose. Tra le interpreti femminili troviamo invece Emilia Clarke, Jodie Comer e Sandra Oh per Killing Eve, Mandy Moore per This Is Us, Robin Wright per House of Cards, Laura Linney per Ozark e Viola Davis per How to Get Away With Murder.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel e Barry guidano la categoria delle comedy, con 20 e 17 nomination. Per il titolo di miglior serie comica concorrono anche Veep, Fleabag, The Good Place, Russian Doll e Schitt’s Creek.

La Mrs. Maisel di Rachel Brosnahan cercherà di conquistare il premio di miglior attrice comica per il secondo anno di fila, anche se si scontrerà con Julia Louis-Dreyfus, che ha portato a casa il riconoscimento sei volte, una per ogni stagione di Veep, e cercherà di aggiudicarsi l’Emmy anche per il settimo capitolo della satira politica. A dare battaglia alle due ci sono Christina Applegate per Dead to Me, Natasha Lyonne per Russian Doll, Catherine O’Hara per Schitt’s Creek e Phoebe Waller-Bridge per Fleabag (la serie Amazon che ha ben 11 candidature).

Anche la star di Barry, Bill Hader cercherà di conquistare il suo secondo Emmy contro Anthony Anderson di Black-ish, Don Cheadle di Black Monday, Ted Danson di The Good Place, Michael Douglas di The Kominsky Method e Eugene Levy di Schitt’s Creek.

HBO domina con 137 nomination complessive contro le 117 di Netflix (tra cui le 16 When they see us). La 71esima edizione degli Emmy si terrà domenica 22 settembre

Ecco la lista delle candidature più importanti:

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

Outstanding Comedy

Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

Veep

Outstanding Limited Series

Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

AnthonyAnderson, Blackish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Billy Porter, Pose

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Viola Davis, How To Get Away with Murder

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Benicio del Toro Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us

Joey King, The Act

Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Henry Winkler, Barry

Stephen Root, Barry

Tony Hale, Veep

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Olivia Coleman, Fleabag

Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones

Chris Sullivan, This is Us

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

Julia Garner, Ozark

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Outstanding Television Movie

Bandersnatch

Brexit

Deadwood

King Lear

My Dinner with Hervé

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show

Full Frontal Sam B

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight

Late Late Show

Colbert Late Show