Emmy 2021, ‘The Crown’ e ‘Ted Lasso’ sono le migliori serie dell’anno



The Crown e Ted Lasso hanno dominato l’edizione 2021 degli Emmy con i premi alle migliori serie, ma anche ai loro attori (ben quattro nel caso della prima, l’invasione british è iniziata). Anche La regina degli scacchi ha portato a casa riconoscimenti, ma non quello più “scontato” per Anya Taylor-Joy come miglior attrice in una miniserie, andato invece a Kate Winslet per Omicidio a Easttown (con altri due Emmy ai supporting). Due donne hanno vinto per la prima volta miglior regia di drama e comedy, ma la serata verrà ricordata per l’hashtag #EmmysSoWhite: a fronte di un numero che pareva record di nomination black e di diversi presentatori invitati sul palco (oltre al Governors Award a Debbie Allen), la mancanza di rappresentazione tra i premiati non è passata inosservata.



Nonostante la gran quantità di candidature poi Wandavision e The Mandalorian, titoli di punta di Disney+, sono rimasti a mani vuoti. Alla cerimonia sia Netflix che HBO/HBO Max hanno vinto nove Emmy, ma se includiamo Creative Arts e Primetime, il primo è a quota 44 e il secondo 18.

Ecco tutti i vincitori:



Serie drammatica

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us



Serie comedy

L’assistente di volo

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

Il metodo Kominsky

Pen15

Ted Lasso

Miniserie

I May Destroy You

Omicidio a Easttown

La regina degli scacchi

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision



Attore protagonista in una serie drammatica

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)

Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

Attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica

Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Mj Rodriguez (Pose)

Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)



Attore protagonista in una serie comedy

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Michael Douglas (Il metodo Kominsky)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Kenan)

Attrice protagonista in una serie comedy

Aidy Bryant (Shrill)

Kaley Cuoco (L’assistente di volo)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Attore protagonista in una miniserie o in un film per la tv

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing – Le verità non dette)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton)



Attrice protagonista in una miniserie o in un film per la tv

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Anya Taylor-Joy (La regina degli scacchi)

Kate Winslet (Omicidio a Easttown)

Attore non protagonista in una serie comedy

Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Paul Reiser (Il metodo Kominsky)

Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)



Attore non protagonista in una serie comedy

Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Rosie Perez (L’assistente di volo)

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)

O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale)

John Lithgow (Perry Mason)

Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Chris Sullivan (This is Us)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Michael Kenneth Williams (Lovecraft Country)



Attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country)

Emerald Fennell (The Crown)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Attore non protagonista in una miniserie o in un film per la tv

Thomas Brodie-Sangster (La regina degli scacchi)

Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)

Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You)

Jonathan Groff (Hamilton)

v Peters ( Omicidio a Easttown)

Anthony Ramos (Hamilton)



Attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o in un film per la tv

Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton)

Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)

Moses Ingram (La regina degli scacchi)

Julianne Nicholson (Omicidio a Easttown)

Jean Smart (Omicidio a Easttown)

Phillipa Soo (Hamilton)

Miglior regia per una serie drammatica

Jessica Hobbs, The Crown (“War”)

Steven Canals, Pose (“Series Finale”)

Benjamin Caron, The Crown (“Fairytale”)

Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian (“Chapter 9: The Marshal”)

Liz Garbus, The Handmaid’s Tale (“The Wilderness”)

Julie Anne Robinson, Bridgerton (“Diamond of the First Water”)

Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie drammatica

Peter Morgan, The Crown (“War”)

Yahlin Chang, The Handmaid’s Tale (“Home”)

Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian (“Chapter 16: The Rescue”)

Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian (“Chapter 13: The Jedi”)

Misha Green, Lovecraft Country (“Sundown”)

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock and Our Lady J, Pose (“Series Finale”)



Miglior regia per una serie comedy

Lucia Aniello, Hacks (“There Is No Line”)

Zach Braff, Ted Lasso (“Biscuits”)

James Burrows, B Positive (“Pilot”)

M.J. Delaney, Ted Lasso (“The Hope That Kills You”)

Susanna Fogel, The Flight Attendant (“In Case of Emergency”)

Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso (“Make Rebecca Great Again”)

James Widdoes, Mom (“Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak”)

Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie comedy

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, Hacks (“There Is No Line”)

Maya Erskine, PEN15 (“Play”)

Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, Ted Lasso (“Pilot”)

Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, Ted Lasso (“Make Rebecca Great Again”)

Meredith Scardino, Girls5eva (“Pilot”)



Miglior regia per una miniserie o un film per la tv

Scott Frank, La regina degli scacchi

Barry Jenkins, The Underground Railroad

Michaela Coel and Sam Miller, I May Destroy You (“Ego Death”)

Thomas Kail, Hamilton

Sam Miller, I May Destroy You (“Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes”)

Matt Shakman, WandaVision

Craig Zobel, Mare of Easttown

Miglior scrittura per una miniserie o un film per la tv

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Laura Donney, WandaVision (“Previously On”)

Scott Frank, La regina degli scacchi

Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron, WandaVision (“All-New Halloween Spooktacular!”)

Brad Ingelsby, Omicidio a Easttown

Jac Schaeffer, WandaVision (“Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience”)



Talk show

Conan

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Last Show with Stephen Colbert

Miglior scrittura per un talk show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Amber Ruffin Show

Saturday Night Live

A Black Lady Sketch Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Nailed It

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice



Miglior Variety Special (Pre-registrato)

Hamilton

Bo Burnham: Inside

David Byrne’s American Utopia

8:46 — Dave Chappelle

Friends: The Reunion

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote



Miglior Variety Special (Live)

Stephen Colbert’s Election Special 2020

Celebrating America: An Inauguration Night Special

63rd Annual Grammy Awards

The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Oscars