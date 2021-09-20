Emmy 2021, ‘The Crown’ e ‘Ted Lasso’ sono le migliori serie dell’anno

The Crown e Ted Lasso hanno dominato l’edizione 2021 degli Emmy con i premi alle migliori serie, ma anche ai loro attori (ben quattro nel caso della prima, l’invasione british è iniziata). Anche La regina degli scacchi ha portato a casa riconoscimenti, ma non quello più “scontato” per Anya Taylor-Joy come miglior attrice in una miniserie, andato invece a Kate Winslet per Omicidio a Easttown (con altri due Emmy ai supporting). Due donne hanno vinto per la prima volta miglior regia di drama e comedy, ma la serata verrà ricordata per l’hashtag #EmmysSoWhite: a fronte di un numero che pareva record di nomination black e di diversi presentatori invitati sul palco (oltre al Governors Award a Debbie Allen), la mancanza di rappresentazione tra i premiati non è passata inosservata.
Nonostante la gran quantità di candidature poi Wandavision e The Mandalorian, titoli di punta di Disney+, sono rimasti a mani vuoti. Alla cerimonia sia Netflix che HBO/HBO Max hanno vinto nove Emmy, ma se includiamo Creative Arts e Primetime, il primo è a quota 44 e il secondo 18.
Ecco tutti i vincitori:
Serie drammatica
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us
Serie comedy
L’assistente di volo
Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
Hacks
Il metodo Kominsky
Pen15
Ted Lasso
Miniserie
I May Destroy You
Omicidio a Easttown
La regina degli scacchi
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Attore protagonista in una serie drammatica
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)
Josh O’Connor (The Crown)
Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)
Attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica
Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Emma Corrin (The Crown)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Mj Rodriguez (Pose)
Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)
Attore protagonista in una serie comedy
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Michael Douglas (Il metodo Kominsky)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Kenan Thompson (Kenan)
Attrice protagonista in una serie comedy
Aidy Bryant (Shrill)
Kaley Cuoco (L’assistente di volo)
Allison Janney (Mom)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Attore protagonista in una miniserie o in un film per la tv
Paul Bettany (WandaVision)
Hugh Grant (The Undoing – Le verità non dette)
Ewan McGregor (Halston)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)
Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton)
Attrice protagonista in una miniserie o in un film per la tv
Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)
Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)
Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)
Anya Taylor-Joy (La regina degli scacchi)
Kate Winslet (Omicidio a Easttown)
Attore non protagonista in una serie comedy
Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)
Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
Paul Reiser (Il metodo Kominsky)
Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Attore non protagonista in una serie comedy
Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Rosie Perez (L’assistente di volo)
Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica
Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)
O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale)
John Lithgow (Perry Mason)
Tobias Menzies (The Crown)
Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Chris Sullivan (This is Us)
Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Michael Kenneth Williams (Lovecraft Country)
Attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica
Gillian Anderson (The Crown)
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country)
Emerald Fennell (The Crown)
Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Attore non protagonista in una miniserie o in un film per la tv
Thomas Brodie-Sangster (La regina degli scacchi)
Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)
Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You)
Jonathan Groff (Hamilton)
v Peters (
Anthony Ramos (Hamilton)
Attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o in un film per la tv
Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton)
Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)
Moses Ingram (La regina degli scacchi)
Julianne Nicholson (Omicidio a Easttown)
Jean Smart (Omicidio a Easttown)
Phillipa Soo (Hamilton)
Miglior regia per una serie drammatica
Jessica Hobbs, The Crown (“War”)
Steven Canals, Pose (“Series Finale”)
Benjamin Caron, The Crown (“Fairytale”)
Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian (“Chapter 9: The Marshal”)
Liz Garbus, The Handmaid’s Tale (“The Wilderness”)
Julie Anne Robinson, Bridgerton (“Diamond of the First Water”)
Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie drammatica
Peter Morgan, The Crown (“War”)
Yahlin Chang, The Handmaid’s Tale (“Home”)
Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian (“Chapter 16: The Rescue”)
Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian (“Chapter 13: The Jedi”)
Misha Green, Lovecraft Country (“Sundown”)
Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock and Our Lady J, Pose (“Series Finale”)
Miglior regia per una serie comedy
Lucia Aniello, Hacks (“There Is No Line”)
Zach Braff, Ted Lasso (“Biscuits”)
James Burrows, B Positive (“Pilot”)
M.J. Delaney, Ted Lasso (“The Hope That Kills You”)
Susanna Fogel, The Flight Attendant (“In Case of Emergency”)
Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso (“Make Rebecca Great Again”)
James Widdoes, Mom (“Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak”)
Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie comedy
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, Hacks (“There Is No Line”)
Maya Erskine, PEN15 (“Play”)
Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, Ted Lasso (“Pilot”)
Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, Ted Lasso (“Make Rebecca Great Again”)
Meredith Scardino, Girls5eva (“Pilot”)
Miglior regia per una miniserie o un film per la tv
Scott Frank, La regina degli scacchi
Barry Jenkins, The Underground Railroad
Michaela Coel and Sam Miller, I May Destroy You (“Ego Death”)
Thomas Kail, Hamilton
Sam Miller, I May Destroy You (“Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes”)
Matt Shakman, WandaVision
Craig Zobel, Mare of Easttown
Miglior scrittura per una miniserie o un film per la tv
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Laura Donney, WandaVision (“Previously On”)
Scott Frank, La regina degli scacchi
Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron, WandaVision (“All-New Halloween Spooktacular!”)
Brad Ingelsby, Omicidio a Easttown
Jac Schaeffer, WandaVision (“Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience”)
Talk show
Conan
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Last Show with Stephen Colbert
Miglior scrittura per un talk show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Amber Ruffin Show
Saturday Night Live
A Black Lady Sketch Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Nailed It
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Miglior Variety Special (Pre-registrato)
Hamilton
Bo Burnham: Inside
David Byrne’s American Utopia
8:46 — Dave Chappelle
Friends: The Reunion
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote
Miglior Variety Special (Live)
Stephen Colbert’s Election Special 2020
Celebrating America: An Inauguration Night Special
63rd Annual Grammy Awards
The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show
The Oscars