Emilia Clarke: “Game of Thrones mi ha plasmato come donna, come attrice e come essere umano”

Qualche ora prima della messa in onda del finale di Game of Thrones, l’attrice Emilia Clarke ha scritto il suo addio al personaggio di Daenerys Targaryen, ai suoi compagni di cast e ai fan dello show.

“Mentre cercavo le parole per scrivere questo post mi ha colpito la quantità di cose che vorrei dire e quanto piccole possono sembrare le parole a confronto di ciò che questo show e Dany hanno significato per me”, ha scritto Clarke su Instagram.

“Il capitolo sulla madre dei draghi ha occupato tutta la mia vita adulta. Questa donna ha occupato tutto il mio cuore. Ho sudato in mezzo al fuoco del drago, ho versato molte lacrime per coloro che hanno lasciato la nostra famiglia presto”.

Clarke ha anche postato una foto del dietro le quinte delle riprese del set di Game of Thrones, nonché una foto di una reunion senza data del cast in abiti civili.

“Game of Thrones mi ha plasmato come donna, come attrice e come essere umano. Vorrei solo che il mio caro papà fosse qui per vedere quanto lontano abbiamo volato”, ha continuato Clarke.

Il post si conclude con un ringraziamento a tutti i fan, per il loro sguardo attento. “Senza di voi non c’è nessun noi”, conclude Emilia Clarke.

Anche John Bradley, Kit Harington e Sophie Turner hanno salutato la serie.