Emilia Clarke: “Game of Thrones mi ha plasmato come donna, come attrice e come essere umano”

Qualche ora prima della messa in onda del finale di Game of Thrones, l’attrice Emilia Clarke ha scritto il suo addio al personaggio di Daenerys Targaryen, ai suoi compagni di cast e ai fan dello show.
“Mentre cercavo le parole per scrivere questo post mi ha colpito la quantità di cose che vorrei dire e quanto piccole possono sembrare le parole a confronto di ciò che questo show e Dany hanno significato per me”, ha scritto Clarke su Instagram.
“Il capitolo sulla madre dei draghi ha occupato tutta la mia vita adulta. Questa donna ha occupato tutto il mio cuore. Ho sudato in mezzo al fuoco del drago, ho versato molte lacrime per coloro che hanno lasciato la nostra famiglia presto”.
Clarke ha anche postato una foto del dietro le quinte delle riprese del set di Game of Thrones, nonché una foto di una reunion senza data del cast in abiti civili.
Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me. The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice. Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we’ve flown. But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended. @gameofthrones @hbo #love #motherofdragonsoverandout
“Game of Thrones mi ha plasmato come donna, come attrice e come essere umano. Vorrei solo che il mio caro papà fosse qui per vedere quanto lontano abbiamo volato”, ha continuato Clarke.
Il post si conclude con un ringraziamento a tutti i fan, per il loro sguardo attento. “Senza di voi non c’è nessun noi”, conclude Emilia Clarke.
Anche John Bradley, Kit Harington e Sophie Turner hanno salutato la serie.
So tonight we have our very last episode. It’s the final step of a long and wonderful journey. A journey that, for me, started at 10am on Monday 19th of July 2010. I know this because recently I found my rehearsal and prep schedule for season 1, week 1. This was given to me when I landed in Belfast for the first time, weeks before we even started shooting. Listed here is the rehearsal where I first met Kit, and the first time I wore the costume that’s seen me through 8 seasons. I’m glad I kept this. I met so many people that week who have come to mean so much to me. Back then we couldn’t have known the journey we’d go on together. I wouldn’t swap that experience, or those people, for the world. Enjoy the episode and thanks for everything. ❤️❤️❤️ @gameofthrones @hbo #GOT 👋
Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you’ve taught me. To the show and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the best life and drama lessons I could have ever asked for. Without you I wouldn’t be the person I am today. Thank you for giving me this chance all those years ago. And finally to the fans. Thank you for falling in love with these characters and supporting this show right through till the end. I’ll miss this more than anything.