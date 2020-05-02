È morto Sam Lloyd, il Ted Buckland di ‘Scrubs’

Sam Lloyd, attore che interpretava Ted Buckland nella serie tv Scrubs, è morto a causa di un tumore cerebrale. Aveva 55 anni. A confermarlo anche Bill Lawrence, creatore della serie, con un tweet: «Sto pensando a Sam Lloyd oggi. Mancherà a moltissimi».

Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted). Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many. pic.twitter.com/JRzlLKhqHB — Bill Lawrence (@VDOOZER) May 1, 2020

Qualche mese fa, Lloyd aveva scoperto di avere un tumore al cervello. I colleghi di Scrubs avevano così attivato un crowdfunding per raccogliere soldi per aiutarlo con le cure. Purtroppo non è bastato. Oltre al ruolo in Scrubs, ricordiamo l’attore in serie come Desperate Housewives, Malcolm in the Middle e Spin City, per citarne alcuni.

Anche Zach Braff l’ha ricordato dal suo profilo: «Uno degli attori più simpatici con cui abbia mai lavorato. Ricorderò per sempre il tempo che abbiamo passato insieme».