Rolling Stone

Facebook Twitter Instagram YouTubeFlipboard
NewsletterVideo
Prossimo articolo Liam Gallagher ha creato la playlist perfetta per la quarantena ContattiNewsletter
Content
Home TV News TV

È morto Sam Lloyd, il Ted Buckland di ‘Scrubs’

Aveva 55 anni. Il ricordo di Zach Braff: «Una delle persone migliori con cui abbia lavorato»

Di

Sam Lloyd. Foto: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Sam Lloyd, attore che interpretava Ted Buckland nella serie tv Scrubs, è morto a causa di un tumore cerebrale. Aveva 55 anni. A confermarlo anche Bill Lawrence, creatore della serie, con un tweet: «Sto pensando a Sam Lloyd oggi. Mancherà a moltissimi».

Qualche mese fa, Lloyd aveva scoperto di avere un tumore al cervello. I colleghi di Scrubs avevano così attivato un crowdfunding per raccogliere soldi per aiutarlo con le cure. Purtroppo non è bastato. Oltre al ruolo in Scrubs, ricordiamo l’attore in serie come Desperate Housewives, Malcolm in the Middle e Spin City, per citarne alcuni.

Anche Zach Braff l’ha ricordato dal suo profilo: «Uno degli attori più simpatici con cui abbia mai lavorato. Ricorderò per sempre il tempo che abbiamo passato insieme».

Leggi anche

Rolling Stone
Content
Newsletter Strange Things 3
PMC

© 2020 Web Magazine Makers S.r.l.

logorolling

Se sei qui è evidente che apprezzi il nostro giornalismo.

Purtroppo il giornalismo che cerchiamo di offrirti richiede tempo e denaro. I ricavi della pubblicità ci aiutano a pagare tutti i collaboratori necessari per garantire sempre lo standard di informazione che amiamo.

Se ci leggi e ti piace quello che leggi, disattiva l'adblock per permetterci di offrirti il miglior servizio possibile.