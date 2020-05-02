È morto Sam Lloyd, il Ted Buckland di ‘Scrubs’

Sam Lloyd, attore che interpretava Ted Buckland nella serie tv Scrubs, è morto a causa di un tumore cerebrale. Aveva 55 anni. A confermarlo anche Bill Lawrence, creatore della serie, con un tweet: «Sto pensando a Sam Lloyd oggi. Mancherà a moltissimi».
Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted). Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many. pic.twitter.com/JRzlLKhqHB
— Bill Lawrence (@VDOOZER) May 1, 2020
Qualche mese fa, Lloyd aveva scoperto di avere un tumore al cervello. I colleghi di Scrubs avevano così attivato un crowdfunding per raccogliere soldi per aiutarlo con le cure. Purtroppo non è bastato. Oltre al ruolo in Scrubs, ricordiamo l’attore in serie come Desperate Housewives, Malcolm in the Middle e Spin City, per citarne alcuni.
Anche Zach Braff l’ha ricordato dal suo profilo: «Uno degli attori più simpatici con cui abbia mai lavorato. Ricorderò per sempre il tempo che abbiamo passato insieme».
Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy. pic.twitter.com/wwyvGNbveG
— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) May 1, 2020