È morta Shelley Morrison, Rosario di ‘Will & Grace’

Shelley Morrison, alias Rosario Salazar, la cameriera di Karen Walker in Will & Grace, è morta al Cedars-Sinai Medical Center di Los Angeles per un’insufficienza cardiaca dopo una breve malattia, ha confermato ad Associated Press la sua pubblicista, Lori DeWaal. Aveva 83 anni.
All’inizio Rosario, il suo personaggio originario di El Salvador, era stato scritto per apparire in un solo episodio della serie NBC, ma la sua dinamica con Karen (interpretata da Megan Mullally) funzionava così bene ed era talmente apprezzata dal pubblico che ha continuato a comparire per 68 episodi lungo otto stagioni dello show, tra il 1999 al 2006. Secondo il co-creatore Max Mutchnick, a Morrison è stato chiesto di riprendere il suo ruolo per la reunion di Will & Grace, ma l’attrice aveva deciso di ritirarsi completamente dalla recitazione.
Tutto il cast della serie ha ricordato Shelley su Instagram: Sean Hayes (Jack) e Debra Messing (Grace) Megan Mullally (Karen) ed Eric McCormack (Will).
Oh, Shelley… what a loss. Our dear Rosario has passed on. Shelley had a career that spanned decades, but she will always be our dear Rosie. She was a kind soul with a huge heart and always had a smile on her face. All my love to Walter and the entire family. #shelleymorrison 😢
Shelley Morrison has passed. she was such an integral and important part of my experience at Will & Grace, and became a friend in the intervening years. she was loving, strong, supportive, and kind. she and her husband Walter Dominguez had a wonderful, loving, and inspiring 46-year marriage. he was always by her side. please put him and their children and grandchildren in your thoughts. i will miss you, Shelley. thank you for the years of partnership and for your friendship and support. te amo, mami.
Shelley was a beautiful soul and wonderful actor. Her work as Rosario, season after season, was as nuanced and real as it was hysterical. She will be missed by everyone at #WillandGrace. She’s a huge part of it. Sending so much love to Walter and Shelley’s whole family. ♥️