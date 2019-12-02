Rolling Stone

È morta Shelley Morrison, Rosario di ‘Will & Grace’

All'inizio la cameriera di Karen Walker, doveva apparire in un solo episodio, ma funzionava così bene ed era tanto amata dal pubblico che è rimasta per 68 puntate

Di

Shelley Morrison con Eric McCormack (Will)

Foto: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Shelley Morrison, alias Rosario Salazar, la cameriera di Karen Walker in Will & Grace, è morta al Cedars-Sinai Medical Center di Los Angeles per un’insufficienza cardiaca dopo una breve malattia, ha confermato ad Associated Press la sua pubblicista, Lori DeWaal. Aveva 83 anni.

All’inizio Rosario, il suo personaggio originario di El Salvador, era stato scritto per apparire in un solo episodio della serie NBC, ma la sua dinamica con Karen (interpretata da Megan Mullally) funzionava così bene ed era talmente apprezzata dal pubblico che ha continuato a comparire per 68 episodi lungo otto stagioni dello show, tra il 1999 al 2006. Secondo il co-creatore Max Mutchnick, a Morrison è stato chiesto di riprendere il suo ruolo per la reunion di Will & Grace, ma l’attrice aveva deciso di ritirarsi completamente dalla recitazione.

Tutto il cast della serie ha ricordato Shelley su Instagram: Sean Hayes (Jack) e Debra Messing (Grace) Megan Mullally (Karen) ed Eric McCormack (Will).

