BoJack Horseman, ecco quando uscirà la 5a stagione

La notizia è arrivata direttamente dall'account twitter della serie

«Congratulazioni! Visto che sei la milionesima persona a fare la stessa domanda, ecco il tuo premio… la quinta stagione arriva il 14 settembre. Ora smettete di chiedermelo», così BoJack Horseman in risposta a un fan che su Twitter chiedeva per l’ennesima volta la data d’uscita della quinta stagione dello show.

Ma non finisce qui: Netflix ha pubblicato la prima immagine della nuova stagione, dove BoJack è disteso per terra, colpito da un’arma da fuoco. La potete vedere qui sotto. Nella quinta stagione di BoJack Horseman torneranno tutti i protagonisti: Will Arnett, Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie, Aaron Paul e Paul F. Tompkins.

