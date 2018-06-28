BoJack Horseman, ecco quando uscirà la 5a stagione

«Congratulazioni! Visto che sei la milionesima persona a fare la stessa domanda, ecco il tuo premio… la quinta stagione arriva il 14 settembre. Ora smettete di chiedermelo», così BoJack Horseman in risposta a un fan che su Twitter chiedeva per l’ennesima volta la data d’uscita della quinta stagione dello show.

wooowwww congratulations you are the 10000000 person to ask that question your prize is the answer sept 14th now please stop asking me https://t.co/YlMPphjRdq

