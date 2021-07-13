Emmy nomination 2021: ‘The Crown’ e ‘The Mandalorian’ in testa, poche le sorprese

Sono state annunciate le nomination agli Emmy 2021, i principali premi della tv USA. I titoli più candidati sono The Crown (Netflix) e The Mandalorian (Disney+). La piattaforma di Ted Sarandos si segnala anche con Bridgerton e La regina degli scacchi (più la sorpresa, essendo stata stroncata da molti, Emily in Paris, candidata tra le comedy).

Ma anche HBO (The Undoing – Le verità non dette, Lovecraft Country, Omicidio a Easttown e il caso I May Destroy You, ancora inedita da noi) tiene testa, tra le nuove major del piccolo schermo. Poche le sorprese, a parte la comedy Ted Lass (Apple TV+), la cui onda lunga arriva fin dagli ultimi Globe. Mentre il film per la tv con più nomination è l’adattamento del musical Hamilton di Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Tra i primati di quest’anno, Mj Rodriguez di Pose è la prima attrice trans candidata come miglior interprete drammatica.

Ecco la lista completa delle nomination:

Serie drammatica

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

Serie comedy

L’assistente di volo

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

Il metodo Kominsky

Pen15

Ted Lasso

Miniserie

I May Destroy You

Omicidio a Easttown

La regina degli scacchi

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Attore protagonista in una serie drammatica

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)

Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

Attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica

Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Mj Rodriguez (Pose)

Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)

Attore protagonista in una serie comedy

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Michael Douglas (Il metodo Kominsky)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Kenan)

Attrice protagonista in una serie comedy

Aidy Bryant (Shrill)

Kaley Cuoco (L’assistente di volo)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Attore protagonista in una miniserie o in un film per la tv

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing – Le verità non dette)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton)

Attrice protagonista in una miniserie o in un film per la tv

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Anya Taylor-Joy (La regina degli scacchi)

Kate Winslet (Omicidio a Easttown)

Attore non protagonista in una serie comedy

Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Paul Reiser (Il metodo Kominsky)

Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Attore non protagonista in una serie comedy

Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Rosie Perez (L’assistente di volo)

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)

O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale)

John Lithgow (Perry Mason)

Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Chris Sullivan (This is Us)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Michael Kenneth Williams (Lovecraft Country)

Attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country)

Emerald Fennell (The Crown)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Attore non protagonista in una miniserie o in un film per la tv

Thomas Brodie-Sangster (La regina degli scacchi)

Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)

Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You)

Jonathan Groff (Hamilton)

Evan Peters (Omicidio a Easttown)

Anthony Ramos (Hamilton)

Attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o in un film per la tv

Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton)

Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)

Moses Ingram (La regina degli scacchi)

Julianne Nicholson (Omicidio a Easttown)

Jean Smart (Omicidio a Easttown)

Phillipa Soo (Hamilton)

Film per la tv

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Oslo

Sylvie’s Love

Zio Frank

Talk show

Conan

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Last Show with Stephen Colbert

Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Nailed It

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice