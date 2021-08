Foto: Mauro Ujetto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Beatrice ''Bebe'' Vio wins against Vasileva Ludmila Vasileva of Russian Paralympic Committee in the semi-final match of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic tournament held in the Makuhari Messe B in Tokyo, Japan, on August 28, 2021. (Photo by Mauro Ujetto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)