Rolling Stone Italia and Intesa Sanpaolo Innovation Center together for the third edition of ‘Immediate’

RS Productions and Intesa Sanpaolo Innovation Center announce the launch of the third edition of IMMEDIATE, the first vertical business accelerator in the Media and Entertainment sector in Europe. The call for start-ups started on February the 1st, following the success of the previous one, where the participating start-ups had the opportunity to expand their network with top-level companies and raised funds for more than 2 million euros.

The promoter of the project is RS Productions, a production house founded with the objective of producing audio-visual content for cinema and the main international distribution platforms. Intesa Sanpaolo Innovation Center coordinates the selection, coaching and training activities of the participating start-ups, while Tree, part of the international group Opinno, together with H-FARM and RS Productions, help them in the acceleration path to enhance their business model and to define and strengthen valid proofs of concept in a go-to-market perspective.

Rolling Stone Italia, media partner of the project, provides equipped production studios for the creation of audiovisual content, events and marketing operations.

Goal and business model

IMMEDIATE’s goal is to select and develop start-ups and scale-ups related to the world of media and entertainment. The accelerator is unique in Europe as it is vertically integrated and specialized in sectors with great growth potential.

An almost unique aspect of IMMEDIATE’s business model is the vertical integration of the activities: the selection and training of the start-ups come with the support and know-how for the development of entrepreneurial initiatives that also make use of media visibility and of the distribution networks of the accelerator partners.

For this reason, IMMEDIATE represents an innovative and efficient model of business accelerator that has few equals internationally and that, following the first edition, has introduced important collaborations with major companies.

The journey

The acceleration process will take place in two phases: the first step consists of selecting and training start-ups and teams by launching an international call. This process lasts 4 months and will gradually lead to a selection of the start-ups continuing to the second phase, the actual acceleration process, in which the selected start-ups will be provided with tools, know-how and go-to-market oriented strategies are developed, through contents creation, communication and marketing plans development, identification of partners, business development activities, etc.

In addition to historical partners, such as ILBE, Tatatu, Atlas Film Finance, Digital Bros Game Academy, Music Innovation Hub, In2law, CPM Music Institute and Zero Latency, the new edition will also benefit from the support of an even wider network of companies: Kineton, a software development and engineering services company, ClubDealOnline, an online platform for raising capital, Carosello Records, a historic Italian record label, and Cisco, the worldwide leader in networking and IT services.

As stated by Pietro Peligra, CEO of RS Productions and Rolling Stone Italia: “Following the success of the previous calls, today we are pleased to announce the start of the third edition of Immediate. With a track-record of 9 accelerated startups that have raised more than 2 million euros and numerous international projects in launch phase, the accelerator is now a reference point in Europe for the entertainment and the media industry.”

A shared vision also by Alessandro Balboni, Head of Innovation Business Development of Intesa Sanpaolo Innovation Center: “In 2020 we launched the first edition of Immediate; the results, in terms of numbers and quality, exceeded our forecasts, so we replicated in 2021, the year in which Immediate was already known and the innovative companies were aware of the value given by the first European media and entertainment accelerator. 2022 is the year in which, with the third edition of Immediate, we seal the collaboration with the RS Productions Group, a company that has proven to be highly innovative and to have a long-term vision in the search for the best international technologies.”

For more information and to submit applications please go to immediateaccelerator.com.