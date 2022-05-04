 Dave Chappelle è stato aggredito durante uno spettacolo: il video | Rolling Stone Italia
Rolling Stone
Facebook Twitter Instagram YouTubeFlipboard
Newsletter
Prossimo articolo È nata HivesMash, una nuova esperienza ibrida di intrattenimento musicale ContattiNewsletter
Home Rolling Affairs News

Dave Chappelle è stato aggredito durante uno spettacolo: il video

Un uomo è salito sul palco e l'ha placcato, venendo prontamente bloccato dalla security

di

Dave Chapelle a New York nel 2017

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ieri lo stand-up comedian americano Dave Chappelle è stato aggredito martedì mentre si stava esibendo a Los Angeles, sul palco dell’Hollywood Bowl. Un uomo è salito sul palco e l’ha placcato, venendo prontamente trascinato fuori dalla struttura dalla security.

Le prove video della vicenda sono trapelati grazie ad alcune clip postate sui social: secondo quanto appreso finora, Chappelle è illeso e ha riacquistato immediatamente la calma. «Era un uomo trans», ha dichiarato.

Altre clip, invece, mostrano l’aggressore caricato su un’ambulanza, presumibilmente a causa del trattamento non troppo gentile riservatogli dalla security.

Leggi anche

Rolling Stone
Content
PMC

© 2022 Web Magazine Makers S.r.l.

Prima di andare via
-
Prima di andare via
-
Prima di andare via
-
Prima di andare via
-
Prima di andare via
-
Prima di andare via
-
Prima di andare via
-