Dave Chappelle è stato aggredito durante uno spettacolo: il video

Ieri lo stand-up comedian americano Dave Chappelle è stato aggredito martedì mentre si stava esibendo a Los Angeles, sul palco dell’Hollywood Bowl. Un uomo è salito sul palco e l’ha placcato, venendo prontamente trascinato fuori dalla struttura dalla security.

A shot of the man who tackled Dave Chapelle. Got damn, first it was a slap now a tackle. What next???? Comedy is being attacked pic.twitter.com/RzTVo7kjmU

Le prove video della vicenda sono trapelati grazie ad alcune clip postate sui social: secondo quanto appreso finora, Chappelle è illeso e ha riacquistato immediatamente la calma. «Era un uomo trans», ha dichiarato.

Altre clip, invece, mostrano l’aggressore caricato su un’ambulanza, presumibilmente a causa del trattamento non troppo gentile riservatogli dalla security.

Bruh Dave Chapelle got tackled at his stand up comedy show tonight by this mf and they took the homie backstage…. This is what he looked like 15 mins after they brought him back out 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/8FqWIJGDnx

— Classify 😼 (@Class) May 4, 2022