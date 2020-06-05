Trump ha costruito un muro intorno alla Casa Bianca

In seguito alle proteste del movimento Black Lives Matter, il Presidente Trump ha costruito un recinto intorno alla Casa Bianca. Una recinzione che rimarrà lì almeno fino al 10 giugno e che, spiega il Secret Service, “servirà per mantenere la sicurezza e consentire allo stesso tempo proteste pacifiche”.

Il video però è diventato virale, con gli utenti che commentano su Twitter: «Il sogno di Trump di costruire un muro diventa realtà», scherzano su Twitter. Il video:

More fencing going up around the White House complex early this morning pic.twitter.com/VLBRnx1lgz

Tra i tantissimi tweet anche quello dell’attore Ron Perlman: «Trump ha promesso ai suoi seguaci di proteggerli costruendo un muro. Ora sta costruendo un muro per proteggersi da noi»

Look at the new Trump Wall. He is building it around the People’s House. To keep the people out. #CowardinChief #Trump #TrumpWall

pic.twitter.com/vYTFBmHF7Y

— Thomas B. Malone 🌎🥨🏡 (@ThomasBMalone2) June 2, 2020