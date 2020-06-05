Rolling Stone

Trump ha costruito un muro intorno alla Casa Bianca

Ufficialmente servirà "per mantenere la sicurezza e consentire proteste pacifiche". Ma su Twitter la gente lo deride: «Il suo sogno di costruire un muro diventa realtà». Il video:

Di

Foto di Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock

In seguito alle proteste del movimento Black Lives Matter, il Presidente Trump ha costruito un recinto intorno alla Casa Bianca. Una recinzione che rimarrà lì almeno fino al 10 giugno e che, spiega il Secret Service, “servirà per mantenere la sicurezza e consentire allo stesso tempo proteste pacifiche”.

Il video però è diventato virale, con gli utenti che commentano su Twitter: «Il sogno di Trump di costruire un muro diventa realtà», scherzano su Twitter. Il video:

Tra i tantissimi tweet anche quello dell’attore Ron Perlman: «Trump ha promesso ai suoi seguaci di proteggerli costruendo un muro. Ora sta costruendo un muro per proteggersi da noi»

