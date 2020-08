Oggi verrà inaugurato il nuovo ponte di Genova

Foto: Mauro Ujetto/NurPhoto

A general view of the operation of the final test of the new bridge built after the collapse of the historical "Ponte Morandi", in Genoa, Italy, on July 20, 2020. The original bridge collapsed making more than 43 victims in August 2018 and the new one is expected to reopen in the early day of August 2020. (Photo by Mauro Ujetto/NurPhoto)