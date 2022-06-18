Conglomerandocene: dieci poesie scritte da un’Intelligenza Artificiale

2039
i have a dream
she has a cream
the dream is eternal
the cream not
but
we’re in a post atomic scenario
the radioactive rain falls
on a starving humanity
and here
a cream counts more than a dream
but
i hold my dream
close to my heart
precious to survive
but in the night i dream the cream
AMORE MIO TI AMO
amore mio ti amo
i sentimenti che provo per te
sono
cordoglio conforto compiacimento picnic
i miei sentimenti sono
cosparsi
sono cosparsi di acquitrinio
in acquitrinium
a con da di fra in per su tra
ex ob propter
amore mio ricerca
ricerca
il cuore volse to voult
in acquitrinium
in acquitrinius
ricerca
SWEET STOCCARDA
huck for you,
i have eaten
an ice cream truck
i have done it
while you were in church
with your father
arcivescovo sesterzi
did you understand, huck?
an ice cream truck
that i ate
for your eyes, huck
and expecially
for your eyes’ cream, huck
your particular eyes’ cream
this kind of pus
that your eyes emise
when a bitchy night
comes down
on stoccarda
DIVINA COMMEDIA – LA SFIDA
nel mezzo del cammin di nostra vita
mi ritrovai in una OCTOPUS 414 selv
selv
obscured sinister silva by clouds
right way lost lost lost lost lost
lost
in aequeetreeniaum
2039 PT II
spalmì cream
the only cream that
under an acid rain too
DON’TS’ACCARTOCCIA
SOLDATI
in autunno stiamo noi
foglie siamo noi
soldati noi__47w__
op op op
KIMBERLY
profilati d’alluminio a elle
in italian means
profilati d’alluminio a elle
the same term
in congalese
means
i love you, kimberly
that in italian means
ti amo, kimberly frocchiati
that in congolese means
glass 122 parallasse
so when you go to a ferrament
to buy profilati d’alluminio a elle
make sure that the receptionist
is not a congolese called kimberly
in congo there are very serious laws
about to declare own love in a ferrament
especially when many customers are waiting
kimberly or not kimberly
COMPUTER
oh computer
oh oh oh computer
dance my song
sing along
oh oh computer
KATAKLISMAS
KATAKLISMAS
error 414
pROVA
delete
canc
c:/dos/canc.exe /delete /all /nobackup
ATTUALITA’
dargen d’amico sarà giudice a x-factor
o ermione
2039 TOMO TERZO
he has a dream
to have a cream
i have a cream
to make a dream
a psychotropic cream
with 1% of benzedrina
and so
i have a cream and a dream
together
but what’s the dream that i dream
while i’m using my magic cream?
i dream to have an audi