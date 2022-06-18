Conglomerandocene: dieci poesie scritte da un’Intelligenza Artificiale

2039

i have a dream

she has a cream

the dream is eternal

the cream not

but

we’re in a post atomic scenario

the radioactive rain falls

on a starving humanity

and here

a cream counts more than a dream

but

i hold my dream

close to my heart

precious to survive

but in the night i dream the cream

amore mio ti amo

i sentimenti che provo per te

sono

cordoglio conforto compiacimento picnic

i miei sentimenti sono

cosparsi

sono cosparsi di acquitrinio

in acquitrinium

a con da di fra in per su tra

ex ob propter

amore mio ricerca

ricerca

il cuore volse to voult

in acquitrinium

in acquitrinius

ricerca

SWEET STOCCARDA

huck for you,

i have eaten

an ice cream truck

i have done it

while you were in church

with your father

arcivescovo sesterzi

did you understand, huck?

an ice cream truck

that i ate

for your eyes, huck

and expecially

for your eyes’ cream, huck

your particular eyes’ cream

this kind of pus

that your eyes emise

when a bitchy night

comes down

on stoccarda

DIVINA COMMEDIA – LA SFIDA

nel mezzo del cammin di nostra vita

mi ritrovai in una OCTOPUS 414 selv

selv

obscured sinister silva by clouds

right way lost lost lost lost lost

lost

in aequeetreeniaum

2039 PT II

spalmì cream

the only cream that

under an acid rain too

DON’TS’ACCARTOCCIA

SOLDATI

in autunno stiamo noi

foglie siamo noi

soldati noi__47w__

op op op

KIMBERLY

profilati d’alluminio a elle

in italian means

profilati d’alluminio a elle

the same term

in congalese

means

i love you, kimberly

that in italian means

ti amo, kimberly frocchiati

that in congolese means

glass 122 parallasse

so when you go to a ferrament

to buy profilati d’alluminio a elle

make sure that the receptionist

is not a congolese called kimberly

in congo there are very serious laws

about to declare own love in a ferrament

especially when many customers are waiting

kimberly or not kimberly

COMPUTER

oh computer

oh oh oh computer

dance my song

sing along

oh oh computer

KATAKLISMAS

KATAKLISMAS

error 414

pROVA

delete

canc

c:/dos/canc.exe /delete /all /nobackup

ATTUALITA’

dargen d’amico sarà giudice a x-factor

o ermione

2039 TOMO TERZO

he has a dream

to have a cream

i have a cream

to make a dream

a psychotropic cream

with 1% of benzedrina

and so

i have a cream and a dream

together

but what’s the dream that i dream

while i’m using my magic cream?

i dream to have an audi