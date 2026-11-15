Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026: dagli Oasis assenti a Phil Collins in lacrime, ecco cosa è successo

C’erano gli Oasis, ma senza gli Oasis. C’erano i Red Hot Chili Peppers travestiti da Rick Rubin, Wu-Tang Clan, Billy Idol e persino gli U2, arrivati a sorpresa. E poi Phil Collins, visibilmente commosso, che ha ricevuto una standing ovation dal pubblico. La cerimonia di induzione della Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026, andata in scena sabato 14 novembre al Peacock Theater di Los Angeles, è stata un lungo incontro tra generazioni e generi musicali diversi.
Diciotto tra artisti e figure dell’industria musicale sono entrati quest’anno nella Hall of Fame, che ammette gli artisti a partire da 25 anni dalla loro prima pubblicazione discografica. Tra i nomi più importanti ci sono Oasis, Phil Collins, Sade, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Wu-Tang Clan, Luther Vandross e Joy Division/New Order. Ma, come spesso accade in queste occasioni, a fare notizia sono stati soprattutto gli omaggi, le esibizioni e qualche assenza.
Ad aprire la serata sono stati a sorpresa gli U2, che hanno eseguito Silencio, brano tratto dal loro nuovo album Carnaval De Luz, accompagnati sul palco da performer in tenuta antisommossa. Bono e compagni hanno poi proseguito con Pride (In the Name of Love).
U2 opens the 2026 @rockhall induction ceremony in Los Angeles tonight. @U2 @u2songs https://t.co/vLUbwa8vVQ
— Justin Wilfon (@Justin_Wilfon) November 15, 2026
Uno dei momenti più emozionanti è stato quello dedicato a Phil Collins, già presente nella Hall of Fame come membro dei Genesis e ora premiato anche per la sua carriera solista. Il musicista, che negli ultimi anni ha affrontato diversi problemi di salute e non si esibisce dal 2022, è salito sul palco aiutandosi con due bastoni, accolto da una lunga ovazione. A introdurlo è stato Travis Barker dei Blink-182, che ha ricordato la sua importanza come batterista e cantante. «Da bambino volevo soltanto suonare la batteria», ha detto Collins, commuovendosi. «Tutto il resto è stato un incidente molto felice. Non riesco a credere, guardandomi indietro, a come sia andata la mia vita».
An emotional Travis Barker inducted Phil Collins into the Rock and Roll of Fame.
"I remember being a kid and purposely not changing my drumheads so my drums would sound like Phil Collins. I remember begging my parents for more toms because I wanted my drums to look like Phil Collins’s kit. At one point, I even put two totally different drum kits together—nothing matched, but I didn’t care because I wanted to be like Phil. And I remember watching him play drums in his music videos on MTV and VH1, and my mom would always tell me, ‘That’s the guy. That’s the drummer you need to watch—look at him.’ And she was right. I wanted to be just like him.
"Songs like ‘Sussudio,’ ‘Take Me Home,’ ‘Easy Lover,’ and ‘Against All Odds’ were the soundtrack to my childhood. And then there’s ‘In the Air Tonight,’ with arguably the most badass drum fill of all time. You don’t even have to be a drummer to know that fill—when that part comes on, everyone plays air drums. And the funny thing is, you look at Phil and you don’t necessarily expect such a huge sound to come out of him. Thor, maybe, but Phil Collins? Yes, Phil Collins, it was you. You made that sound…
"Phil Collins became one of the biggest singers and songwriters in the world, and through all of it, he never stopped being a drummer, and I think that says everything about who he is. As Phil once said, ‘Whatever else I am, I’m a drummer first.’
"There aren’t many artists who get inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice, but tonight Phil Collins becomes one of them, and I can’t think of anyone more deserving."
📸: Kevin Kane/Getty Images for RRHOF
— CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) November 15, 2026
A rendergli omaggio è stata Cynthia Erivo, che ha interpretato In the Air Tonight accompagnata proprio da Barker alla batteria, compreso il celebre assolo che ha reso il brano uno dei più riconoscibili della carriera di Collins. Il musicista ha anche rassicurato il pubblico sul suo futuro: «Non avete ancora sentito tutto da me».
Grande spazio anche all’hip hop. I Wu-Tang Clan sono stati introdotti da Chris Rock, che ha ricordato come il collettivo di Staten Island abbia riscritto le regole del genere senza avere alle spalle una grande macchina discografica. Il gruppo ha poi portato sul palco una formazione di dieci membri, eseguendo un medley che comprendeva C.R.E.A.M., Method Man e Shimmy Shimmy Ya, brano del compianto Ol’ Dirty Bastard. «Abbiamo portato Staten Island nel mondo», ha dichiarato RZA. «Volevamo lasciare il segno. E lo abbiamo fatto».
Legendary hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan officially accepts their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame! 👐🔥 From Staten Island to global hip-hop domination, their influence on rap music, culture, and generations of artists is undeniable. Wu-Tang Forever! 🐝🎤 https://t.co/RJE18I9Fw9
— Da (@90sHipHopWorld) November 15, 2026
Tra le protagoniste della serata anche Queen Latifah e MC Lyte, entrambe premiate con l’Early Influence Award. La prima è stata introdotta da Megan Thee Stallion, la seconda da Remy Ma. «È già abbastanza difficile essere una donna nell’hip hop, figuriamoci essere un’artista hip hop nella Rock & Roll Hall of Fame», ha detto Queen Latifah, prima di esibirsi insieme a MC Lyte in un medley che comprendeva U.N.I.T.Y. e Ruffneck.
Non sono mancati gli assenti illustri. Liam e Noel Gallagher hanno deciso di non partecipare alla cerimonia, nonostante l’ingresso degli Oasis nella Hall of Fame. A introdurre la band è stato Bob Odenkirk, attore di Breaking Bad e Better Call Saul, che ha scherzato proprio sull’assenza dei due fratelli: «Qualcuno è sorpreso che non siano venuti? Mi sarei preoccupato se si fossero presentati». A omaggiare il gruppo ci ha pensato Stephen Wilson Jr., con una versione acustica di Wonderwall.
Assente anche Sade, celebrata da Andra Day e dalla giovane cantante Sienna Spiro, che ha interpretato Smooth Operator. Gli Iron Maiden, impegnati in tournée in Australia, non hanno partecipato alla serata, ma sono stati introdotti da Jack Black e omaggiati da una formazione speciale composta, tra gli altri, da St. Vincent, Kirk Hammett e Robert Trujillo dei Metallica, Brad Wilk dei Rage Against the Machine e John 5, che hanno suonato The Trooper.
Sienna Spiro covers Sade’s “Smooth Operator” during the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. https://t.co/6DzdTTwv1X
— SIENNA UPDATE HQ (@siennaupdatehq) November 15, 2026
Per Joy Division e New Order, premiati congiuntamente alla presenza di Peter Hook. A introdurre le due band è stato Trent Reznor dei Nine Inch Nails, che ha sottolineato la loro influenza sulla musica contemporanea. Hook si è poi esibito insieme ai Deftones e a Lauren Mayberry dei Chvrches in Love Will Tear Us Apart e Bizarre Love Triangle. «Avete reso molto felice un vecchio», ha commentato il bassista.
Tra i momenti più divertenti della cerimonia c’è stato invece l’omaggio a Rick Rubin, premiato per l’eccellenza musicale. Il produttore è stato introdotto da Neil Young e ha pronunciato un discorso decisamente essenziale: «Non potete uccidere il rock and roll». Subito dopo sono arrivati i Red Hot Chili Peppers, tutti e quattro travestiti da Rubin, con tanto di barba bianca e parrucca, per eseguire Give It Away, uno dei tanti brani realizzati insieme al produttore.
Watch the Red Hot Chili Peppers Don Rick Rubin Costumes for Rock Hall of Fame Performance #RockHall2026 https://t.co/7eNSjK9Qan https://t.co/xmFxp6Ac2s
— Rock Cellar Magazine (@RockCellarMag) November 15, 2026
Oprah Winfrey ha invece introdotto il compianto Luther Vandross, ricordandone la straordinaria voce e l’importanza nella storia dell’R&B. A cantare alcuni dei suoi successi, tra cui Here and Now e So Amazing, è stato Usher.
Billy Idol è stato celebrato da Gwen Stefani e Tony Kanal dei No Doubt, prima di esibirsi in Rebel Yell ed Eyes Without a Face. Durante il discorso di ringraziamento, il cantante ha scherzato sulla scelta del suo nome d’arte: «Il rock and roll ci dice che possiamo essere eroi. Nel mio caso, mi sono chiamato Billy Idol per poter essere il mio stesso eroe». E ha concluso annunciando: «E ora vado a fare festa con i Wu-Tang Clan!».
Il finale è stato affidato a un incontro che ha fatto la storia della contaminazione tra rock e rap: Aerosmith e Run-DMC hanno eseguito insieme Walk This Way, dopo essere stati introdotti da Chuck D dei Public Enemy.
Nel corso della serata sono stati ricordati anche Gram Parsons, Fela Kuti e Celia Cruz, premiati postumi con l’Early Influence Award, mentre tra i riconoscimenti per l’eccellenza musicale figurano anche Jimmy Miller, Linda Creed e Arif Mardin. A Ed Sullivan è stato assegnato l’Ahmet Ertegun Award.