Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026: dagli Oasis assenti a Phil Collins in lacrime, ecco cosa è successo

C’erano gli Oasis, ma senza gli Oasis. C’erano i Red Hot Chili Peppers travestiti da Rick Rubin, Wu-Tang Clan, Billy Idol e persino gli U2, arrivati a sorpresa. E poi Phil Collins, visibilmente commosso, che ha ricevuto una standing ovation dal pubblico. La cerimonia di induzione della Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026, andata in scena sabato 14 novembre al Peacock Theater di Los Angeles, è stata un lungo incontro tra generazioni e generi musicali diversi.

Diciotto tra artisti e figure dell’industria musicale sono entrati quest’anno nella Hall of Fame, che ammette gli artisti a partire da 25 anni dalla loro prima pubblicazione discografica. Tra i nomi più importanti ci sono Oasis, Phil Collins, Sade, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Wu-Tang Clan, Luther Vandross e Joy Division/New Order. Ma, come spesso accade in queste occasioni, a fare notizia sono stati soprattutto gli omaggi, le esibizioni e qualche assenza.

Ad aprire la serata sono stati a sorpresa gli U2, che hanno eseguito Silencio, brano tratto dal loro nuovo album Carnaval De Luz, accompagnati sul palco da performer in tenuta antisommossa. Bono e compagni hanno poi proseguito con Pride (In the Name of Love).

Uno dei momenti più emozionanti è stato quello dedicato a Phil Collins, già presente nella Hall of Fame come membro dei Genesis e ora premiato anche per la sua carriera solista. Il musicista, che negli ultimi anni ha affrontato diversi problemi di salute e non si esibisce dal 2022, è salito sul palco aiutandosi con due bastoni, accolto da una lunga ovazione. A introdurlo è stato Travis Barker dei Blink-182, che ha ricordato la sua importanza come batterista e cantante. «Da bambino volevo soltanto suonare la batteria», ha detto Collins, commuovendosi. «Tutto il resto è stato un incidente molto felice. Non riesco a credere, guardandomi indietro, a come sia andata la mia vita».

An emotional Travis Barker inducted Phil Collins into the Rock and Roll of Fame.

"I remember being a kid and purposely not changing my drumheads so my drums would sound like Phil Collins. I remember begging my parents for more toms because I wanted my drums to look like Phil Collins’s kit. At one point, I even put two totally different drum kits together—nothing matched, but I didn’t care because I wanted to be like Phil. And I remember watching him play drums in his music videos on MTV and VH1, and my mom would always tell me, ‘That’s the guy. That’s the drummer you need to watch—look at him.’ And she was right. I wanted to be just like him.

"Songs like ‘Sussudio,’ ‘Take Me Home,’ ‘Easy Lover,’ and ‘Against All Odds’ were the soundtrack to my childhood. And then there’s ‘In the Air Tonight,’ with arguably the most badass drum fill of all time. You don’t even have to be a drummer to know that fill—when that part comes on, everyone plays air drums. And the funny thing is, you look at Phil and you don’t necessarily expect such a huge sound to come out of him. Thor, maybe, but Phil Collins? Yes, Phil Collins, it was you. You made that sound…

"Phil Collins became one of the biggest singers and songwriters in the world, and through all of it, he never stopped being a drummer, and I think that says everything about who he is. As Phil once said, ‘Whatever else I am, I’m a drummer first.’

"There aren’t many artists who get inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice, but tonight Phil Collins becomes one of them, and I can’t think of anyone more deserving."

📸: Kevin Kane/Getty Images for RRHOF

— CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) November 15, 2026