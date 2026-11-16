Raye, Rosalía ed Ella Langley guidano le nomination ai Grammy 2027

Raye domina con ben 11 candidature, eguagliando il record stabilito da Beyoncé nel 2025 per il maggior numero di nomination ottenute in un solo anno da un’artista donna. È in corsa per tutti e tre i premi principali: Album Of The Year con This Music May Contain Hope, Record Of The Year e Song Of The Year con Where Is My Husband!. Ha ottenuto inoltre una nomination come Autrice dell’anno.
Rosalía, reduce dagli storici successi ai Latin Grammy, segue a poca distanza con nove candidature: Lux è in corsa come Album Of The Year, mentre Berghain, con Björk e Yves Tumor, concorre per Record Of The Year e Song Of The Year. Ella Langley ha ottenuto sette nomination, tra cui Album Of The Year per Dandelion e Miglior artista emergente.
Langley è una dei quattro artisti che hanno collezionato sette nomination, insieme a Phoebe Bridgers, Olivia Rodrigo e Miranda Lambert, coautrice di Choosin’ Texas. Tra i nomi più candidati figurano anche Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas, Olivia Dean, Taylor Swift e Geese.
Per l’Album dell’anno, This Music May Contain Hope, Lux e Dandelion sfideranno Lost Weekend di Bridgers, The Romantic di Mars, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love di Rodrigo e The Life of a Showgirl di Swift.
Quanto all’ultima delle quattro categorie principali, quella del Miglior artista emergente, Langley se la vedrà con Slayyyter, Don Toliver, Remi Wolf, Geese, Angine de Poitrine e le Womack Sisters.
Non sembra esserci una favorita indiscussa per i Grammy di quest’anno: molte delle artiste in lizza nelle categorie principali, tra cui Raye, Dean, Langley, Rosalía e Bridgers, competono per la prima volta per tre categorie principali. Tra queste cinque, Raye e Langley sono le uniche a non aver ancora vinto un Grammy, mentre Bridgers non ne ha ancora conquistato uno come solista. Ne ha invece vinti diversi con le Boygenius, con cui ha ottenuto anche nomination per Album e Record Of The Year. Rosalía ha vinto il premio per il Miglior album rock latino nel 2020 e nel 2023, mentre Dean si è aggiudicata il riconoscimento come Miglior artista emergente nell’ultima edizione.
Potrebbe essere anche l’anno in cui Rodrigo riuscirà finalmente a vincere uno dei premi principali: il suo ultimo album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, ha raccolto quel mix di consensi critici e successo commerciale che di solito trasforma un disco in uno dei favoriti ai Grammy. Rodrigo ha già vinto come Miglior artista emergente nel 2022 e si è aggiudicata un paio di premi nelle categorie rock, ma non ha ancora trionfato per Canzone, Registrazione o Album dell’anno.
Naturalmente, tutti questi musicisti dovranno vedersela con due dei vincitori più affermati e premiati degli ultimi decenni: Bruno Mars e Taylor Swift. Hanno conquistato rispettivamente 14 e 16 Grammy, compresi diversi riconoscimenti nelle categorie principali. Swift potrebbe perfino portare a cinque il proprio record di vittorie come Album dell’anno, se The Life of a Showgirl dovesse aggiudicarsi il premio più importante della serata.
Ma forse Swift desidera ancora di più vincere finalmente il Grammy per la Canzone dell’anno nel 2027. È l’unico premio principale che le manca.
Al di là delle categorie principali, le nomination alla 69ª edizione dei Grammy segnano quello che potrebbe essere uno dei migliori risultati degli ultimi anni per le nuove band rock. I Geese di Brooklyn e il duo del Québec Angine de Poitrine spiccano entrambi tra i candidati come Miglior artista emergente e hanno conquistato diverse nomination anche nelle categorie rock e alternative. I Geese ne hanno ottenute cinque in totale, gli Angine de Poitrine quattro. Per entrambi si tratta delle prime candidature ai Grammy.
Slayyyter, protagonista di un anno di svolta grazie al terzo album Worst Girl in America, ha conquistato le sue prime quattro nomination ai Grammy. Anche Don Toliver ha ottenuto le prime candidature come solista, dopo essere già stato nominato per il suo contributo a Donda di Kanye West.
E poi ci sono tutte le sorprese divertenti, strane ed entusiasmanti nascoste nelle 100 categorie dei Grammy. Tinashe e Underscores hanno ricevuto le loro prime nomination, così come la leggenda vivente John Cale, candidato per la Miglior canzone scritta per media visivi grazie al suo lavoro su House, dalla colonna sonora di Wuthering Heights di Charli XCX. Quest’ultima compare invece tra i nominati per il Miglior album di musica alternative con Music, Fashion, Film. Record storico per Beyoncé, che raggiunge le 100 candidature ai Grammy.
Bo Burnham, già vincitore di un Grammy per la canzone comica All Eyes on Me, ha ottenuto due nomination per il suo contributo a Lost Weekend di Bridgers. Dolly Parton ha invece ricevuto tre candidature postume, due nella categoria Miglior interpretazione country di un duo o gruppo e una per il Miglior audiolibro.
I Grammy 2027 introdurranno inoltre cinque nuove categorie: Miglior interpretazione di musica pop asiatica, Miglior collaborazione o interpretazione R&B di un duo o gruppo, Miglior interpretazione vocale pop tradizionale, Miglior album folk tradizionale e Miglior canzone latina.
La 69ª edizione dei Grammy Awards si terrà il 7 febbraio 2027. Di seguito l’elenco dei candidati.
Song of the Year
Rosalía feat. Björk, Yves Tumor – Berghain
Ella Langley – Choosin’ Texas
Olivia Rodrigo – The Cure
Ariana Grande – Hate That I Made You Love Me
Taylor Swift – I Knew It, I Knew You
Olivia Dean – Man I Need
Bruno Mars – Risk It All
Raye – Where Is My Husband!
Album of the Year
Phoebe Bridgers – Lost Weekend
Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving
Ella Langley – Dandelion
Bruno Mars – The Romantic
Raye – This Music May Contain Hope
Olivia Rodrigo – You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love
Rosalía – Lux (Complete Works)
Taylor Swift – The Life of a Showgirl
Record of the Year
Olivia Dean – Man I Need
Ella Langley – Choosin’ Texas
Bruno Mars – I Just Might
Raye – Where Is My Husband!
Olivia Rodrigo – The Cure
Rosalía feat. Björk, Yves Tumor – Berghain
Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia
Tame Impala with Jennie – Dracula
Best New Artist
Angine de Poitrine
Geese
Ella Langley
Slayyyter
Sienna Spiro
Don Toliver
Remi Wolf
The Womack Sisters
Best Pop Vocal Album
Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving
Ariana Grande – Petal
Bruno Mars – The Romantic
Raye – This Music May Contain Hope
Olivia Rodrigo – You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love
Best Pop Solo Performance
Olivia Dean – Man I Need
Bruno Mars – Risk It All
Raye – Where Is My Husband!
Olivia Rodrigo – The Cure
Rosalía – Sauvignon Blanc
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Lady Gaga, Doechii – Runway
Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter – Bring Your Love
Raye featuring Hans Zimmer – Click Clack Symphony
Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter – The Life of a Showgirl
Tame Impala with Jennie – Dracula
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance
Olivia Dean – A Couple Minutes
Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande – For Good
Laufey – Madwoman
Raye – I Hate the Way I Look Today
Nicole Zuraitis featuring Gilad Hekselman – All That’s Left
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Sara Bareilles – Good Grief
Paul McCartney – The Boys of Dungeon Lane
Sarah McLachlan – Better Broken
Leslie Odom Jr. – An Offering: Live at Speakeasy Studios
Charlie Puth – Whatever’s Clever!
Best Traditional Country Album
Charley Crockett – Clovis
Vince Gill – 50 Years From Home: Down At The Borderline
Cody Johnson – Banks of the Trinity
Willie Nelson – Workin’ Man: Willie Sings Merle
Charlie Worsham – Once Upon a Second Time Around
Best Contemporary Country Album
Kelsea Ballerini – Mount Pleasant
Carter Faith – Cherry Valley
Ella Langley – Dandelion
Megan Moroney – Cloud 9
Kacey Musgraves – Middle of Nowhere
Best Country Song
Megan Moroney – Beautiful Things
Ella Langley – Choosin’ Texas
Kacey Musgraves – Dry Spell
Stephen Wilson Jr. – Hardwired
Lainey Wilson, John Mayer – Phone, Keys, Wallet
Best Country Solo Performance
Vince Gill – The Whole World
Ella Langley – Choosin’ Texas
Kacey Musgraves – Dry Spell
Lainey Wilson – Can’t Sit Still
Stephen Wilson Jr. – Gary
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Zac Brown Band featuring Dolly Parton – Butterfly
Mumford & Sons featuring Chris Stapleton – Here
Kacey Musgraves featuring Miranda Lambert – Horses and Divorces
Dolly Parton featuring Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah and Reba McEntire – Light of a Clear Blue Morning
Lainey Wilson, John Mayer – Phone, Keys, Wallet
Best American Roots Performance
Sara Bareilles – Still Crying
Brandi Carlile – You Without Me
Chuck Leah – Coyote
Mavis Staples – Human Mind
Jesse Welles featuring Joan Baez – No Kings
Best Americana Performance
Sara Bareilles – Heartland
Brandi Carlile – Returning to Myself
Mavis Staples – Sad and Beautiful World
Billy Strings – Mill Town Flood
Jesse Welles – Masks Off
Best American Roots Song
Jesse Welles – Masks Off
Madison Cunningham – My Full Name
Brandi Carlile – Returning to Myself
Grant Maloy Smith – Tennessee Sunshine
Alabama Shakes – Waist Deep
Best Americana Album
Brandi Carlile – Returning to Myself
Mavis Staples – Sad and Beautiful World
Tedeschi Trucks Band – Future Soul
Jesse Welles – Masks Off
Lucinda Williams – World’s Gone Wrong
Best Rock Song
The Rolling Stones – In The Stars
Phoebe Bridgers – Lost Boys
Aerosmith, Yungblud – My Only Angel
Bruce Springsteen – Streets of Minneapolis
Geese – Trinidad
Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith – What’s Wrong With Me
Foo Fighters – Your Favorite Toy
Best Rock Album
Angine de Poitrine – Vol. II
Foo Fighters – Your Favorite Toy
Muse – The Wow! Signal
The Rolling Stones – Foreign Tongues
Jack White – Frozen Charlotte
Best Alternative Music Performance
Angine de Poitrine – Fabienk
Phoebe Bridgers – Kill Me
Geese – Au Pays du Cocaine
Rosalía – Reliquia
Hayley Williams – Showbiz
Best Alternative Music Album
Alabama Shakes – I Must Be Dreaming
Phoebe Bridgers – Lost Weekend
Charli XCX – Music, Fashion, Film
Geese – Getting Killed
Gorillaz – The Mountain
Rosalía – Lux
Best Rock Performance
Angine de Poitrine – Sarniezz
Phoebe Bridgers – Lost Boys
Geese – Trinidad
Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith – What’s Wrong With Me
The Rolling Stones – In The Stars
Best Metal Performance
Anthrax – The Edge of Perfection
Knocked Loose featuring Denzel Curry – Hive Mind
Mastodon – Your Ghost Again
Megadeth – Let There Be Shred
Poppy, Amy Lee, Courtney LaPlante – End of You
Best Rap Album
Busta Rhymes and J Dilla – Dillagence II
Cardi B – Am I the Drama?
Rapsody – God Gotta Afro and Gold Hoops
Don Toliver – Octane
Wale – Everything Is a Lot
Ye – Bully
Best Rap Song
Don Toliver – E85
Cardi B – Errtime
Doechii featuring SZA – Girl, Get Up
T.I. – Let ’Em Know
Yung Miami – Spend Dat
Best Rap Performance
Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar and Momo Boyd – Good Flirts
Cardi B – Errtime
De La Soul featuring Nas – Run It Back
T.I. – Let ’Em Know
Don Toliver – Body
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Busta Rhymes and J Dilla featuring D’Angelo – This Woman
Cardi B featuring Kehlani – Safe
Doechii featuring SZA – Girl, Get Up
Don Toliver – E85
Wale featuring Leon Thomas – Watching Us
Best R&B Album
Chris Brown – Brown (The Chocolate Edition)
Alex Isley – When the City Sleeps
Kehlani – Kehlani
PJ Morton – Saturday Night
Jill Scott – To Whom This May Concern
Best R&B Song
Victoria Monét – Let Me
Leon Thomas – My Muse
Kehlani – Out the Window
Jill Scott – Pressha
Tems – What You Need
Best R&B Solo Performance
Beyoncé – Morning Dew (Donk)
Kehlani – Out the Window
Victoria Monét – Let Me
Jill Scott – Pressha
Tems – What You Need
Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance
Chris Brown featuring Leon Thomas – Fallin’
Lalah Hathaway featuring J. Ivy – 47th Street
Kehlani featuring Leon Thomas – Sweet Nuthins
PJ Morton featuring Keyon Harrold – Mess
Jill Scott featuring JID – To B Honest
Best Progressive R&B Album
Durand Bernarr – Bernarr.
Moonchild – Waves
Tank and the Bangas – The Last Balloon
Leon Thomas – Pholks
Thundercat – Distracted
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Durand Bernarr – I Found Myself
Lalah Hathaway – Can’t Let Go
Jill Scott – Beautiful People
Leon Thomas – My Muse
The Womack Sisters – If I Let You
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Fred Again, Jamie T – Lights Burn Dimmer
Madonna – I Feel So Free
Slayyyter – Crank
Tame Impala – My Old Ways
Tinashe – Melatonin
Underscores – Music
Best Dance Pop Recording
Zara Larsson – Blue Moon
Madonna – Danceteria
Raye – Life Boat
Slayyyter – Dance…
Tinashe – Too Easy
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Madonna – Confessions II
Robyn – Sexistential
Skrillex – Soma
Slayyyter – Worst Girl in America
Tame Impala – Deadbeat
Best Latin Song
Karol G, Drake – Ahí
Jorge Drexler – ¿Cómo Se Ama?
CA7RIEL and Paco Amoroso, Sting – Hasta Jesús Tuvo un Mal Día
Rosalía, Yahritza Y Su Esencia – La Perla
Milo J – Niño
Best Latin Pop Album
Karol G – No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto
Mon Laferte – Femme Fatale
Carín León – Muda
Rawayana – ¿Dónde Es El After?
Elena Rose – Bendito Verano
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
Grupo Frontera – Lo Que Me Falta Por Llorar
Lupita Infante – Aunque Me Duela
Mari Nobre – La Madrina
Peso Pluma, Tito Double P – Dinastía (Deluxe)
Carlos Rivera – ¡Vda México!
Best Música Urbana Album
Rauw Alejandro – Cosa Nuestra: Capítulo 0
J Balvin, Ryan Castro – Omerta
Ryan Castro – Hopi Sendé
Alvaro Diaz – Omakase
Feid – El Green Print: La Saga (Disc 1) — Feid Vs Ferxxo
Young Miko – Do Not Disturb: Late Checkout
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
CA7RIEL and Paco Amoroso – Free Spirits
Jorge Drexler – Taracá
Milo J – La Vida Era Más Corta
Juanes – Juanesteban
Fito Paez – Shine
Best Tropical Latin Album
Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado and Orquesta – País Portatil
Luis Enrique – El Alma En Clave
Fonseca – Antes Que El Tiempo Se Vaya
Grupo Niche – Más Que Palabras
Carlos Vives – El Último Disco Vol. 1
Best Asian Pop Music Performance
Babymetal, Polyphia – Sunset Kiss
BINI – Unang Kilig
IVE – BANG BANG
KiiiKiii – 404 (New Era)
Lisa – Yes
SB19 – Visa
Best Contemporary Folk Album
Kris Angelis – Le Sigh
Madison Cunningham – Ace
Noah Kahan – The Great Divide: the Last of the Bugs
The Milk Carton Kids – Lost Cause Lover Fool
Mon Rovîa – Bloodline
Best Traditional Folk Album
Renée Fleming and Béla Fleck – The Fiddle and the Drum
Natalie and Brittany Haas – North Node
EJ Ouellette – The Fiddle Funnel Sessions
Tom Paxton and John McCutcheon – Together Again
Jesse Welles – Under the Powerlines III (January 2025 – June 2025)
Best Bluegrass Album
Bronwyn – Rattlin’ Bones
Alison Brown and Steve Martin – Safe, Sensible and Sane
Lindsay Lou – Bluegrass Women
Billy Strings – So Much for Goodbyes
Tony Trischka – Earl Jam 2
Best Traditional Blues Album
Sean Ardoin, Kreole Rock and Soul featuring Mr. Sipp – Zydeco Trailrides And Southern Soul
Joe Bonamassa – B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100
Morgan Freeman, Ground Zero Blues Club Band, Chineke! Orchestra & Martin Gellner – Morgan Freeman’s Symphonic Blues Experience
GA-20 with Charlie Musselwhite – Blues Now
Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials – Slideways
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Fantastic Negrito – Alive!
Samantha Fish – Paper Doll (Live)
Ruthie Foster – Just Say Yes
Christone Kingfish Ingram – Hard Road
Keb’ Mo’ – The Breakdown
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Robin Barnes – Louisiana Love
Dumpstaphunk – Live at Tipitina’s 2025
Ranky Tanky – This Village
The Rumble featuring Big Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. – Ain’t No Dying
Tongva Ensemble featuring Connor Chee and Geneviève Gros-Louis – Tongva Songs We Are Here Ekwa Chem
Best Reggae Album
Buju Banton – Too Too Bad
Chronixx – Exile
Ziggy Marley – Brightside
Protoje – The Art of Acceptance
Runkus – Supernova
Shaggy – Lottery
Best Global Music Performance
Devan Ekambaram featuring Susha – Varuvaaiy
Kerreke, Mireya, Alex E. Chávez – Una Flor En Cada Estrella
Angélique Kidjo featuring Pharrell Williams and Quavo – Bando
Rosalía, Dougie F – Porcelana
Shakira, Burna Boy – Dai Dai
Best African Music Performance
Asake – Gratitude
Angélique Kidjo and Ayra Starr – Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)
King Ayisoba featuring Rocky Dawuni – No Tradition, No Africa
Tems – Big Daddy
Wizkid and Asake – Jogodo
Best Global Music Album
Anitta – Equilibrivm
Davido – Oriadé
Angelique Kidjo – Hope!!
Ayra Starr – Starrgirl
Tems – Love Is a Kingdom
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Raye
Joybeth Taylor
Theron Thomas
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Tony Berg
Dernst D’Mile Emile II
Noah Goldstein
Miranda Lambert
Mike Sabath
Best Music Film
Earth, Wind & Fire – To Be Celestial vs That’s the Weight of the World
Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live
Paul McCartney – Man on the Run
Elvis Presley – Epic: Elvis Presley in Concert
Various Artists – Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery – The Untold Story
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Various Artists – The Devil Wears Prada 2
Various Artists – Stranger Things Season 5
Various Artists – Wicked: For Good
The Wizard of Oz at Sphere – The Wizard of Oz at Sphere
Charli XCX – Wuthering Heights
Best Album Cover
Rapsody – God Gotta Afro and Gold Hoops
Mavis Staples – Sad and Beautiful World
Interpol – This Mirror Weighs a Ton
Lily Allen – West End Girl
21 Savage – What Happened to the Streets?
Best Song Written For Visual Media
Charli XCX featuring John Cale – House (da Wuthering Heights)
Taylor Swift – I Knew It, I Knew You (da Toy Story 5)
Andrew Bird, Gavin Brivik – Need Someone (da The Pitt)
Cynthia Erivo – No Place Like Home (da Wicked: For Good)
Lady Gaga, Doechii – Runway (da The Devil Wears Prada 2)
Best Music Video
Phoebe Bridgers – Lost Boys
Gener8ion, Yung Lean – Storm
Ariana Grande – Hate That I Made You Love Me
Raye featuring Hans Zimmer – Click Clack Symphony
Rosalía feat. Björk, Yves Tumor – Berghain
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
Ludwig Göransson – The Odyssey
Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another
Daniel Pemberton – Project Hail Mary
Ludwig Göransson – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu
David Fleming – Widow’s Bay
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Marc Marcel – Black Shaman Strikes Back
Aja Monet – The Color of Rain
Mad Skillz – A Hero and a Villain
Jwalt and Claydough – How Love Grows
Saul Williams – Leap Life
Best Musical Theater Album
Chess The Musical
The Lost Boys
Ragtime
Schmigadoon!
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Best Gospel Album
Cory Henry – Devotion
Lisa Knowles-Smith and the Brown Singers – Revival: Live in Dallas
Jonathan McReynolds – Closer (Live in Chicago)
PJ Morton – Sunday Morning
Cece Winans – The Hymns
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Kirk Franklin, Karen Clark Sheard – Thank You for Everything
Cory Henry featuring Hezekiah Walker and the Brent Fischer Orchestra – Watches Over Me
Lisa Knowles-Smith and the Brown Singers – Promises 2.0
PJ Morton – Mercy
Cece Winans – At the Cross
Best Comedy Album
Nikki Glaser – Good Girl
Trevor Noah – Joy in the Trenches
Wanda Sykes – Legacy
Fred Armisen – 100 Sound Effects
Jeff Ross – Take a Banana for the Ride
Dave Chappelle – The Unstopapable…
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Michael J. Fox – Future Boy
Michelle Obama – The Look
Paul McCartney, Morgan Neville – The Man on the Run
Lil Jon – Remix Meditation
Dolly Parton – Star of the Show: My Life on Stage
Tim Curry – Vagabond: A Memoir