Raye, Rosalía ed Ella Langley guidano le nomination ai Grammy 2027

Raye domina con ben 11 candidature, eguagliando il record stabilito da Beyoncé nel 2025 per il maggior numero di nomination ottenute in un solo anno da un’artista donna. È in corsa per tutti e tre i premi principali: Album Of The Year con This Music May Contain Hope, Record Of The Year e Song Of The Year con Where Is My Husband!. Ha ottenuto inoltre una nomination come Autrice dell’anno.

Rosalía, reduce dagli storici successi ai Latin Grammy, segue a poca distanza con nove candidature: Lux è in corsa come Album Of The Year, mentre Berghain, con Björk e Yves Tumor, concorre per Record Of The Year e Song Of The Year. Ella Langley ha ottenuto sette nomination, tra cui Album Of The Year per Dandelion e Miglior artista emergente.

Langley è una dei quattro artisti che hanno collezionato sette nomination, insieme a Phoebe Bridgers, Olivia Rodrigo e Miranda Lambert, coautrice di Choosin’ Texas. Tra i nomi più candidati figurano anche Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas, Olivia Dean, Taylor Swift e Geese.

Per l’Album dell’anno, This Music May Contain Hope, Lux e Dandelion sfideranno Lost Weekend di Bridgers, The Romantic di Mars, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love di Rodrigo e The Life of a Showgirl di Swift.

Quanto all’ultima delle quattro categorie principali, quella del Miglior artista emergente, Langley se la vedrà con Slayyyter, Don Toliver, Remi Wolf, Geese, Angine de Poitrine e le Womack Sisters.

Non sembra esserci una favorita indiscussa per i Grammy di quest’anno: molte delle artiste in lizza nelle categorie principali, tra cui Raye, Dean, Langley, Rosalía e Bridgers, competono per la prima volta per tre categorie principali. Tra queste cinque, Raye e Langley sono le uniche a non aver ancora vinto un Grammy, mentre Bridgers non ne ha ancora conquistato uno come solista. Ne ha invece vinti diversi con le Boygenius, con cui ha ottenuto anche nomination per Album e Record Of The Year. Rosalía ha vinto il premio per il Miglior album rock latino nel 2020 e nel 2023, mentre Dean si è aggiudicata il riconoscimento come Miglior artista emergente nell’ultima edizione.

Potrebbe essere anche l’anno in cui Rodrigo riuscirà finalmente a vincere uno dei premi principali: il suo ultimo album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, ha raccolto quel mix di consensi critici e successo commerciale che di solito trasforma un disco in uno dei favoriti ai Grammy. Rodrigo ha già vinto come Miglior artista emergente nel 2022 e si è aggiudicata un paio di premi nelle categorie rock, ma non ha ancora trionfato per Canzone, Registrazione o Album dell’anno.

Naturalmente, tutti questi musicisti dovranno vedersela con due dei vincitori più affermati e premiati degli ultimi decenni: Bruno Mars e Taylor Swift. Hanno conquistato rispettivamente 14 e 16 Grammy, compresi diversi riconoscimenti nelle categorie principali. Swift potrebbe perfino portare a cinque il proprio record di vittorie come Album dell’anno, se The Life of a Showgirl dovesse aggiudicarsi il premio più importante della serata.

Ma forse Swift desidera ancora di più vincere finalmente il Grammy per la Canzone dell’anno nel 2027. È l’unico premio principale che le manca.

Al di là delle categorie principali, le nomination alla 69ª edizione dei Grammy segnano quello che potrebbe essere uno dei migliori risultati degli ultimi anni per le nuove band rock. I Geese di Brooklyn e il duo del Québec Angine de Poitrine spiccano entrambi tra i candidati come Miglior artista emergente e hanno conquistato diverse nomination anche nelle categorie rock e alternative. I Geese ne hanno ottenute cinque in totale, gli Angine de Poitrine quattro. Per entrambi si tratta delle prime candidature ai Grammy.

Slayyyter, protagonista di un anno di svolta grazie al terzo album Worst Girl in America, ha conquistato le sue prime quattro nomination ai Grammy. Anche Don Toliver ha ottenuto le prime candidature come solista, dopo essere già stato nominato per il suo contributo a Donda di Kanye West.

E poi ci sono tutte le sorprese divertenti, strane ed entusiasmanti nascoste nelle 100 categorie dei Grammy. Tinashe e Underscores hanno ricevuto le loro prime nomination, così come la leggenda vivente John Cale, candidato per la Miglior canzone scritta per media visivi grazie al suo lavoro su House, dalla colonna sonora di Wuthering Heights di Charli XCX. Quest’ultima compare invece tra i nominati per il Miglior album di musica alternative con Music, Fashion, Film. Record storico per Beyoncé, che raggiunge le 100 candidature ai Grammy.

Bo Burnham, già vincitore di un Grammy per la canzone comica All Eyes on Me, ha ottenuto due nomination per il suo contributo a Lost Weekend di Bridgers. Dolly Parton ha invece ricevuto tre candidature postume, due nella categoria Miglior interpretazione country di un duo o gruppo e una per il Miglior audiolibro.

I Grammy 2027 introdurranno inoltre cinque nuove categorie: Miglior interpretazione di musica pop asiatica, Miglior collaborazione o interpretazione R&B di un duo o gruppo, Miglior interpretazione vocale pop tradizionale, Miglior album folk tradizionale e Miglior canzone latina.

La 69ª edizione dei Grammy Awards si terrà il 7 febbraio 2027. Di seguito l’elenco dei candidati.

Song of the Year

Rosalía feat. Björk, Yves Tumor – Berghain

Ella Langley – Choosin’ Texas

Olivia Rodrigo – The Cure

Ariana Grande – Hate That I Made You Love Me

Taylor Swift – I Knew It, I Knew You

Olivia Dean – Man I Need

Bruno Mars – Risk It All

Raye – Where Is My Husband!

Album of the Year

Phoebe Bridgers – Lost Weekend

Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving

Ella Langley – Dandelion

Bruno Mars – The Romantic

Raye – This Music May Contain Hope

Olivia Rodrigo – You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love

Rosalía – Lux (Complete Works)

Taylor Swift – The Life of a Showgirl

Record of the Year

Olivia Dean – Man I Need

Ella Langley – Choosin’ Texas

Bruno Mars – I Just Might

Raye – Where Is My Husband!

Olivia Rodrigo – The Cure

Rosalía feat. Björk, Yves Tumor – Berghain

Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia

Tame Impala with Jennie – Dracula

Best New Artist

Angine de Poitrine

Geese

Ella Langley

Slayyyter

Sienna Spiro

Don Toliver

Remi Wolf

The Womack Sisters

Best Pop Vocal Album

Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving

Ariana Grande – Petal

Bruno Mars – The Romantic

Raye – This Music May Contain Hope

Olivia Rodrigo – You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love

Best Pop Solo Performance

Olivia Dean – Man I Need

Bruno Mars – Risk It All

Raye – Where Is My Husband!

Olivia Rodrigo – The Cure

Rosalía – Sauvignon Blanc

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Lady Gaga, Doechii – Runway

Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter – Bring Your Love

Raye featuring Hans Zimmer – Click Clack Symphony

Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter – The Life of a Showgirl

Tame Impala with Jennie – Dracula

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance

Olivia Dean – A Couple Minutes

Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande – For Good

Laufey – Madwoman

Raye – I Hate the Way I Look Today

Nicole Zuraitis featuring Gilad Hekselman – All That’s Left

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Sara Bareilles – Good Grief

Paul McCartney – The Boys of Dungeon Lane

Sarah McLachlan – Better Broken

Leslie Odom Jr. – An Offering: Live at Speakeasy Studios

Charlie Puth – Whatever’s Clever!

Best Traditional Country Album

Charley Crockett – Clovis

Vince Gill – 50 Years From Home: Down At The Borderline

Cody Johnson – Banks of the Trinity

Willie Nelson – Workin’ Man: Willie Sings Merle

Charlie Worsham – Once Upon a Second Time Around

Best Contemporary Country Album

Kelsea Ballerini – Mount Pleasant

Carter Faith – Cherry Valley

Ella Langley – Dandelion

Megan Moroney – Cloud 9

Kacey Musgraves – Middle of Nowhere

Best Country Song

Megan Moroney – Beautiful Things

Ella Langley – Choosin’ Texas

Kacey Musgraves – Dry Spell

Stephen Wilson Jr. – Hardwired

Lainey Wilson, John Mayer – Phone, Keys, Wallet

Best Country Solo Performance

Vince Gill – The Whole World

Ella Langley – Choosin’ Texas

Kacey Musgraves – Dry Spell

Lainey Wilson – Can’t Sit Still

Stephen Wilson Jr. – Gary

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Zac Brown Band featuring Dolly Parton – Butterfly

Mumford & Sons featuring Chris Stapleton – Here

Kacey Musgraves featuring Miranda Lambert – Horses and Divorces

Dolly Parton featuring Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah and Reba McEntire – Light of a Clear Blue Morning

Lainey Wilson, John Mayer – Phone, Keys, Wallet

Best American Roots Performance

Sara Bareilles – Still Crying

Brandi Carlile – You Without Me

Chuck Leah – Coyote

Mavis Staples – Human Mind

Jesse Welles featuring Joan Baez – No Kings

Best Americana Performance

Sara Bareilles – Heartland

Brandi Carlile – Returning to Myself

Mavis Staples – Sad and Beautiful World

Billy Strings – Mill Town Flood

Jesse Welles – Masks Off

Best American Roots Song

Jesse Welles – Masks Off

Madison Cunningham – My Full Name

Brandi Carlile – Returning to Myself

Grant Maloy Smith – Tennessee Sunshine

Alabama Shakes – Waist Deep

Best Americana Album

Brandi Carlile – Returning to Myself

Mavis Staples – Sad and Beautiful World

Tedeschi Trucks Band – Future Soul

Jesse Welles – Masks Off

Lucinda Williams – World’s Gone Wrong

Best Rock Song

The Rolling Stones – In The Stars

Phoebe Bridgers – Lost Boys

Aerosmith, Yungblud – My Only Angel

Bruce Springsteen – Streets of Minneapolis

Geese – Trinidad

Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith – What’s Wrong With Me

Foo Fighters – Your Favorite Toy

Best Rock Album

Angine de Poitrine – Vol. II

Foo Fighters – Your Favorite Toy

Muse – The Wow! Signal

The Rolling Stones – Foreign Tongues

Jack White – Frozen Charlotte

Best Alternative Music Performance

Angine de Poitrine – Fabienk

Phoebe Bridgers – Kill Me

Geese – Au Pays du Cocaine

Rosalía – Reliquia

Hayley Williams – Showbiz

Best Alternative Music Album

Alabama Shakes – I Must Be Dreaming

Phoebe Bridgers – Lost Weekend

Charli XCX – Music, Fashion, Film

Geese – Getting Killed

Gorillaz – The Mountain

Rosalía – Lux

Best Rock Performance

Angine de Poitrine – Sarniezz

Phoebe Bridgers – Lost Boys

Geese – Trinidad

Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith – What’s Wrong With Me

The Rolling Stones – In The Stars

Best Metal Performance

Anthrax – The Edge of Perfection

Knocked Loose featuring Denzel Curry – Hive Mind

Mastodon – Your Ghost Again

Megadeth – Let There Be Shred

Poppy, Amy Lee, Courtney LaPlante – End of You

Best Rap Album

Busta Rhymes and J Dilla – Dillagence II

Cardi B – Am I the Drama?

Rapsody – God Gotta Afro and Gold Hoops

Don Toliver – Octane

Wale – Everything Is a Lot

Ye – Bully

Best Rap Song

Don Toliver – E85

Cardi B – Errtime

Doechii featuring SZA – Girl, Get Up

T.I. – Let ’Em Know

Yung Miami – Spend Dat

Best Rap Performance

Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar and Momo Boyd – Good Flirts

Cardi B – Errtime

De La Soul featuring Nas – Run It Back

T.I. – Let ’Em Know

Don Toliver – Body

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Busta Rhymes and J Dilla featuring D’Angelo – This Woman

Cardi B featuring Kehlani – Safe

Doechii featuring SZA – Girl, Get Up

Don Toliver – E85

Wale featuring Leon Thomas – Watching Us

Best R&B Album

Chris Brown – Brown (The Chocolate Edition)

Alex Isley – When the City Sleeps

Kehlani – Kehlani

PJ Morton – Saturday Night

Jill Scott – To Whom This May Concern

Best R&B Song

Victoria Monét – Let Me

Leon Thomas – My Muse

Kehlani – Out the Window

Jill Scott – Pressha

Tems – What You Need

Best R&B Solo Performance

Beyoncé – Morning Dew (Donk)

Kehlani – Out the Window

Victoria Monét – Let Me

Jill Scott – Pressha

Tems – What You Need

Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance

Chris Brown featuring Leon Thomas – Fallin’

Lalah Hathaway featuring J. Ivy – 47th Street

Kehlani featuring Leon Thomas – Sweet Nuthins

PJ Morton featuring Keyon Harrold – Mess

Jill Scott featuring JID – To B Honest

Best Progressive R&B Album

Durand Bernarr – Bernarr.

Moonchild – Waves

Tank and the Bangas – The Last Balloon

Leon Thomas – Pholks

Thundercat – Distracted

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Durand Bernarr – I Found Myself

Lalah Hathaway – Can’t Let Go

Jill Scott – Beautiful People

Leon Thomas – My Muse

The Womack Sisters – If I Let You

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Fred Again, Jamie T – Lights Burn Dimmer

Madonna – I Feel So Free

Slayyyter – Crank

Tame Impala – My Old Ways

Tinashe – Melatonin

Underscores – Music

Best Dance Pop Recording

Zara Larsson – Blue Moon

Madonna – Danceteria

Raye – Life Boat

Slayyyter – Dance…

Tinashe – Too Easy

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Madonna – Confessions II

Robyn – Sexistential

Skrillex – Soma

Slayyyter – Worst Girl in America

Tame Impala – Deadbeat

Best Latin Song

Karol G, Drake – Ahí

Jorge Drexler – ¿Cómo Se Ama?

CA7RIEL and Paco Amoroso, Sting – Hasta Jesús Tuvo un Mal Día

Rosalía, Yahritza Y Su Esencia – La Perla

Milo J – Niño

Best Latin Pop Album

Karol G – No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto

Mon Laferte – Femme Fatale

Carín León – Muda

Rawayana – ¿Dónde Es El After?

Elena Rose – Bendito Verano

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Grupo Frontera – Lo Que Me Falta Por Llorar

Lupita Infante – Aunque Me Duela

Mari Nobre – La Madrina

Peso Pluma, Tito Double P – Dinastía (Deluxe)

Carlos Rivera – ¡Vda México!

Best Música Urbana Album

Rauw Alejandro – Cosa Nuestra: Capítulo 0

J Balvin, Ryan Castro – Omerta

Ryan Castro – Hopi Sendé

Alvaro Diaz – Omakase

Feid – El Green Print: La Saga (Disc 1) — Feid Vs Ferxxo

Young Miko – Do Not Disturb: Late Checkout

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

CA7RIEL and Paco Amoroso – Free Spirits

Jorge Drexler – Taracá

Milo J – La Vida Era Más Corta

Juanes – Juanesteban

Fito Paez – Shine

Best Tropical Latin Album

Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado and Orquesta – País Portatil

Luis Enrique – El Alma En Clave

Fonseca – Antes Que El Tiempo Se Vaya

Grupo Niche – Más Que Palabras

Carlos Vives – El Último Disco Vol. 1

Best Asian Pop Music Performance

Babymetal, Polyphia – Sunset Kiss

BINI – Unang Kilig

IVE – BANG BANG

KiiiKiii – 404 (New Era)

Lisa – Yes

SB19 – Visa

Best Contemporary Folk Album

Kris Angelis – Le Sigh

Madison Cunningham – Ace

Noah Kahan – The Great Divide: the Last of the Bugs

The Milk Carton Kids – Lost Cause Lover Fool

Mon Rovîa – Bloodline

Best Traditional Folk Album

Renée Fleming and Béla Fleck – The Fiddle and the Drum

Natalie and Brittany Haas – North Node

EJ Ouellette – The Fiddle Funnel Sessions

Tom Paxton and John McCutcheon – Together Again

Jesse Welles – Under the Powerlines III (January 2025 – June 2025)

Best Bluegrass Album

Bronwyn – Rattlin’ Bones

Alison Brown and Steve Martin – Safe, Sensible and Sane

Lindsay Lou – Bluegrass Women

Billy Strings – So Much for Goodbyes

Tony Trischka – Earl Jam 2

Best Traditional Blues Album

Sean Ardoin, Kreole Rock and Soul featuring Mr. Sipp – Zydeco Trailrides And Southern Soul

Joe Bonamassa – B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100

Morgan Freeman, Ground Zero Blues Club Band, Chineke! Orchestra & Martin Gellner – Morgan Freeman’s Symphonic Blues Experience

GA-20 with Charlie Musselwhite – Blues Now

Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials – Slideways

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Fantastic Negrito – Alive!

Samantha Fish – Paper Doll (Live)

Ruthie Foster – Just Say Yes

Christone Kingfish Ingram – Hard Road

Keb’ Mo’ – The Breakdown

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Robin Barnes – Louisiana Love

Dumpstaphunk – Live at Tipitina’s 2025

Ranky Tanky – This Village

The Rumble featuring Big Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. – Ain’t No Dying

Tongva Ensemble featuring Connor Chee and Geneviève Gros-Louis – Tongva Songs We Are Here Ekwa Chem

Best Reggae Album

Buju Banton – Too Too Bad

Chronixx – Exile

Ziggy Marley – Brightside

Protoje – The Art of Acceptance

Runkus – Supernova

Shaggy – Lottery

Best Global Music Performance

Devan Ekambaram featuring Susha – Varuvaaiy

Kerreke, Mireya, Alex E. Chávez – Una Flor En Cada Estrella

Angélique Kidjo featuring Pharrell Williams and Quavo – Bando

Rosalía, Dougie F – Porcelana

Shakira, Burna Boy – Dai Dai

Best African Music Performance

Asake – Gratitude

Angélique Kidjo and Ayra Starr – Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)

King Ayisoba featuring Rocky Dawuni – No Tradition, No Africa

Tems – Big Daddy

Wizkid and Asake – Jogodo

Best Global Music Album

Anitta – Equilibrivm

Davido – Oriadé

Angelique Kidjo – Hope!!

Ayra Starr – Starrgirl

Tems – Love Is a Kingdom

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Raye

Joybeth Taylor

Theron Thomas

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Tony Berg

Dernst D’Mile Emile II

Noah Goldstein

Miranda Lambert

Mike Sabath

Best Music Film

Earth, Wind & Fire – To Be Celestial vs That’s the Weight of the World

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live

Paul McCartney – Man on the Run

Elvis Presley – Epic: Elvis Presley in Concert

Various Artists – Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery – The Untold Story

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Various Artists – The Devil Wears Prada 2

Various Artists – Stranger Things Season 5

Various Artists – Wicked: For Good

The Wizard of Oz at Sphere – The Wizard of Oz at Sphere

Charli XCX – Wuthering Heights

Best Album Cover

Rapsody – God Gotta Afro and Gold Hoops

Mavis Staples – Sad and Beautiful World

Interpol – This Mirror Weighs a Ton

Lily Allen – West End Girl

21 Savage – What Happened to the Streets?

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Charli XCX featuring John Cale – House (da Wuthering Heights)

Taylor Swift – I Knew It, I Knew You (da Toy Story 5)

Andrew Bird, Gavin Brivik – Need Someone (da The Pitt)

Cynthia Erivo – No Place Like Home (da Wicked: For Good)

Lady Gaga, Doechii – Runway (da The Devil Wears Prada 2)

Best Music Video

Phoebe Bridgers – Lost Boys

Gener8ion, Yung Lean – Storm

Ariana Grande – Hate That I Made You Love Me

Raye featuring Hans Zimmer – Click Clack Symphony

Rosalía feat. Björk, Yves Tumor – Berghain

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

Ludwig Göransson – The Odyssey

Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another

Daniel Pemberton – Project Hail Mary

Ludwig Göransson – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

David Fleming – Widow’s Bay

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Marc Marcel – Black Shaman Strikes Back

Aja Monet – The Color of Rain

Mad Skillz – A Hero and a Villain

Jwalt and Claydough – How Love Grows

Saul Williams – Leap Life

Best Musical Theater Album

Chess The Musical

The Lost Boys

Ragtime

Schmigadoon!

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Best Gospel Album

Cory Henry – Devotion

Lisa Knowles-Smith and the Brown Singers – Revival: Live in Dallas

Jonathan McReynolds – Closer (Live in Chicago)

PJ Morton – Sunday Morning

Cece Winans – The Hymns

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Kirk Franklin, Karen Clark Sheard – Thank You for Everything

Cory Henry featuring Hezekiah Walker and the Brent Fischer Orchestra – Watches Over Me

Lisa Knowles-Smith and the Brown Singers – Promises 2.0

PJ Morton – Mercy

Cece Winans – At the Cross

Best Comedy Album

Nikki Glaser – Good Girl

Trevor Noah – Joy in the Trenches

Wanda Sykes – Legacy

Fred Armisen – 100 Sound Effects

Jeff Ross – Take a Banana for the Ride

Dave Chappelle – The Unstopapable…

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Michael J. Fox – Future Boy

Michelle Obama – The Look

Paul McCartney, Morgan Neville – The Man on the Run

Lil Jon – Remix Meditation

Dolly Parton – Star of the Show: My Life on Stage

Tim Curry – Vagabond: A Memoir

Da Rolling Stone U.S.