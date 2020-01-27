Rolling Stone

“We lost a king”. Le reazioni dei musicisti alla morte di Kobe Bryant

Da Kanye West a Flea dei Red Hot Chili Peppers fino a Ghemon, ecco come rocker, rapper e pop star hanno reagito alla notizia dell’incidente che ha ucciso il grande cestista

Di

Kobe Bryant e Kanye West agli American Music Awards del 2004, a Los Angeles

Foto: K Mazur/WireImage

Uno dei primi ad esprimersi pubblicamente sulla morte di Kobe Bryant è stato Lil Wayne che nel 2009 aveva inserito nel mixtape Tear Drop Tune 2 un pezzo intitolato Kobe Bryant dedicato al cestista che ha giocato e vinto tutto. “We lost a king”, ha twittato per poi postare su Instagram una sua foto con Bryant accompagnata dalla scritta “Forever love. 824”, le cifre che evocano i numeri delle maglie indossate da Bryant coi Lakers, l’8 e il 24.

Lil Wayne non è l’unica star della musica che ha salutato lo sportivo sui social media. Lo hanno fatto anche rapper, pop star, rocker e cantanti italiani. Ecco alcune reazioni.

Flea

Il bassista dei Red Hot Chili Peppers ha pubblicato due foto su Instagram. Una in cui stringe la mano al campione su un campo da basket, un’altra dello sportivo con la figlia Gianna. “Dopo aver vagato in stato di shock, ho pianto e ho dedicato le preghiere del mattino con mia moglie alla famiglia di Bryant. La sua passione, l’intelligenza, la disciplina, l’intensità dello spirito, la serietà ci hanno regalato un mondo di gioia”.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

After stumbling around in shock this morning, then weeping, my wife and I sat in our morning prayers and devoted them to the Bryant family. Kobe, by virtue of his passion, intelligence, discipline, ferocious spirit and thoughtfulness, brought me oodles of joy. He inspired and uplifted me. I was in awe of him. He brought our city together, all of us. The fact that he embraced me warmly the few times we met touched my heart. To see him grow the way he did, from an unapologetically intense competitor, then at the end of his career, becoming wiser, kinder, grateful and loving in his role as a pillar of Los Angeles, was as inspiring as his immortal acts on the hardwood. His love with his family, seeing his beautiful little girl Gianna bust her turn around jumpers, and him being there for her at every turn warmed my heart. May their souls be in bliss with God. The energy he brought to this earth will always be remembered. My condolences and love to the Bryant family. I mourn today.

Un post condiviso da Flea (@flea333)

Drake

“Non può essere”. Così Drake ha accolto la notizia. La frase è abbinata su Instagram a un’immagine in cui spicca la scritta “Addio Mamba”.

 

 
 
 
 
 
😤😔 it can't be
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

😤😔 it can’t be

Un post condiviso da champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

Chuck D

“Era diverso. Abbiamo parlato non molto tempo fa di figlie e di fasi di transizione. Voleva fare la DIFFERENZA. Era solo all’inizio e aveva aperto molte strade. L’ho detto tante volte, era l’atleta dai modi migliori che abbia incontrato. Era DIVERSO”.

DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled è uno dei più attivi nel ricordare Bryant con una spettacolare foto in bianco e nero del periodo in cui il cestista indossava la maglia numero 8, un’immagine della famiglia e una della performance ai Grammy con Kobe sul megaschermo.

 

 
 
 
 
 
🙏🏽
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

🙏🏽

Un post condiviso da DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

John Legend

“Sono triste e scioccato”, ha scritto il musicista dalla Staples Arena dove giocava Bryant e dove Legend si apprestava a rendere onore al rapper Nipsey Hussle scomparso nel marzo 2019. “La vita può essere crudele e insensata. State vicini ai vostri cari”.

The Weeknd

“Gli eroi vanno e vengono. Le leggende restano per sempre”, ha scritto Abel Makkonen Tesfaye twittando una foto di Bryant che bacia la figlia.

Ice T

Il rapper ha postato una foto della figlia (di Ice T, non di Bryant). “Le mie più sincere condoglianze alla famiglia Bryant… Non riesco a immaginare quanto stiano soffrendo”.

Pharrell Williams

“Oggi il mondo ha perso un gigante. Riposa in pace Kobe Bryant”.

Kanye West

Kanye West ha salutato il “fratello” Kobe rivolgendo un pensiero alla famiglia e ricordando che è stato per lui grande fonte di ispirazione.

Taylor Swift

La pop star ha scritto su Twitter di avere “il cuore a pezzi”.

Questlove

Il musicista dei Roots prega per i famigliari del cestista. “Devastante”.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

God bless their loved ones in their time of grief. Devastating.

Un post condiviso da Questlove Froman, (@questlove)

Bruno Mars

Un supereroe in carne ed ossa. Così Bruno Mars descrive Bryant in un tweet.

Brian Wilson

Brian Wilson dei Beach Boys è stato uno dei grandi cantori della vita californiana. In un tweet ricorda che una delle cose più divertenti che ha fatto in vita sua è andare a vedere i Lakers con la famiglia.

P Diddy

Anche Puff Daddy posta una foto del cestista con la figlia, accompagnata dal commento “preghiamo tutti per Vanessa e la sua famiglia”.

 

 
 
 
 
 
💔please everyone pray for Vanessa and the family 🙏🏿
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

💔please everyone pray for Vanessa and the family 🙏🏿

Un post condiviso da Diddy (@diddy)

Jennifer Lopez

La pop star ha rivolto un pensiero alla famiglia, postando alcune foto dello sportivo con la moglie Vanessa e le figlie, una delle quali, Gianna, è morta nell’incidente che ha ucciso Bryant. “La cosa che conta di più è la famiglia”, scrive. E ancora: “Non c’è ingiustizia maggiore che perdere una figlia e il marito nello stesso giorno”.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Family. As I scrolled through Kobe’s feed, and Alex and I talk memories and moments we remember about him … this is the truth that rings out the loudest … family is what matters most. We are all feeling sadness from this loss, but all I can think of is that it is a grain of sand compared to what Vanessa must going through right now. I am sending all of my love and praying for you, your children and the other families involved in today’s tragic turn of events. The most unfair thing in life is to lose a child and husband on the same day. Vanessa, I pray for your strength and that God guides you each step of the way through this unimaginable heartbreak. To the other families who are suffering from this unthinkable tragedy, may God be with you all. Kobe you meant so much to so many and we will miss you forever. Thank you for your work ethic, your inspiration and your heart. #hero #legend #husband #father 😢🙏🏼💔

Un post condiviso da Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Lil Pump

Lil Pump ha postato su Instagram una foto di Bryant in azione e ha ricordato di averlo visto giocare quand’era bambino. “RIP, uno dei più grandi di sempre”.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

This one really hurt me I’ve been watching you play as a kid Rip to one of the greatest to ever do it @kobebryant 🙌🏽

Un post condiviso da Lil Pump Jetski (@lilpump)

2 Chainz

“Cuore spezzato e senza parole”, ha scritto 2 Chainz.

Gene Simmons

Gene Simmons dei Kiss ha postato due foto di Bryant, una con la maglia 8 e una con la 24, e il commento “Abbiamo perso una leggenda oggi”.

Justin Bieber

Il cantante ha postato una foto in cui, quasi bambino, posa con Bryant. “Non può essere vero”, scrive. “Mi hai sempre incoraggiato, Mamba”.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

It can’t be. You always encouraged me mamba. Gave me me some of the best quotes that we smile about to this day.! Love you man!

Un post condiviso da Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Camila Cabello

“Non sono una grande tifosa, ma Kobe Bryant era un eroe per me. Nei momenti in cui sembrava che non riuscissi a rialzarmi ce l’ho fatta grazie alle sue parole, al suo modo di pensare e di vivere”.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

I’ve never been much of a sports fan but Kobe Bryant was a hero to me and it was his words and way of thinking and living that lifted me up during times where I felt like I couldn’t get off the ground. When I was 16 and going through what felt like an excruciatingly painful period in my life, I first saw Kobe’s MUSE documentary, and the mamba mentality is the only thing got me through every single performance. He was fighting inner demons, and so was I, and the way he used them to fuel his game on the court made me feel like I could use them to fuel me onstage. At my weakest moments I would channel a different person like he did, because when I felt broken and lost offstage, he taught me how to use my own pain, he taught me how to access strength I didn’t know I had, because on my worst days, I thought of Kobe and suddenly I could do things I didn’t think I could do. I watched every interview, I read every quote of his, and I wish that he knew how many times he saved me, how many times he helped me access a champion in myself that I couldn’t have seen on my own, how many times he helped me use my own demons, how many times he taught me how to use pain to make me a better person, how many times he taught me by example about life by the way he carried himself and the way he saw things…. and I never got the chance to tell him this in person. I’ve watched only two basketball games in my life, but what Kobe did for me changed the course of my life. I can’t imagine how many people he did this for. His legacy will live on in the lives and minds and souls that he touched, he made his mark not only in the game, but in humanity itself. He is a hero to me forever. Mamba forever 💔#kobebryant #giannabryant #restinpeace 💔

Un post condiviso da camila (@camila_cabello)

Cardi B

“Fuckin terrible” sono le due parole che Cardi B dedica alla tragedia.

Ghemon

Ghemon ha pubblicato due foto di un suo incontro con Bryant a Parigi. In quell’occasione gli regalò un suo disco in vinile. “Pensavo a quale frase di Bruce Lee ti sarebbe piaciuta di più, ne scelsi una e la scrissi a pennarello. Anche solo parlarti cinque minuti di orologio a Parigi, regalarti un mio disco, è stata una delle cose che più mi hanno fatto sentire un privilegiato. Vederti giocare a pallacanestro ed essere decisivo nei momenti decisivi. Sentire le storie sulla tua etica del lavoro, sulla tua mentalità, sull’arrivare in palestra per primo ed andartene per ultimo. Con un rammarico grande… Una giornata che avrei dovuto passare insieme a te, che saltò per onorare un impegno già preso con un concerto. La vita è fatta anche di queste porte girevoli. Umilmente grazie per essere stato una così grande ispirazione per me e altri milioni di ragazzi e ragazze. Farewell”.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Pensavo a quale frase di Bruce Lee ti sarebbe piaciuta di più, ne scelsi una e la scrissi a pennarello. Anche solo parlarti cinque minuti di orologio a Parigi, regalarti un mio disco, è stata una delle cose che più mi hanno fatto sentire un privilegiato. Vederti giocare a pallacanestro ed essere decisivo nei momenti decisivi. Sentire le storie sulla tua etica del lavoro, sulla tua mentalità, sull’arrivare in palestra per primo ed andartene per ultimo. Con un rammarico grande…Una giornata che avrei dovuto passare insieme a te, che saltò per onorare un impegno già preso con un concerto. La vita è fatta anche di queste porte girevoli. Umilmente grazie per essere stato una cosí grande ispirazione per me e altri milioni di ragazzi e ragazze. Farewell #Kobe and #Gigi

Un post condiviso da Ghemon (@ghemonofficial)

Vasco Rossi

Il rocker è a Los Angeles e, nel pubblicare una foto di Bryant, descrive la città dei Lakers come “un po’ più triste”.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Oggi Los Angeles è un po’ più triste .. Wiva Kobe💙 !! #kobebryant #losangeles #vascorossi

Un post condiviso da Vasco Rossi (@vascorossi)

Tiziano Ferro

Il cantante ha pubblicato la foto di un giovane in scooter con addosso la maglia 24 dei Lakers e il post: “Tutto a un tratto la città si ferma. E un campione dal cuore enorme – che amava il nostro Paese illimitatamente – ci ricorda quanto è preziosa la vita. Per sempre, Kobe”.

