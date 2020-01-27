“We lost a king”. Le reazioni dei musicisti alla morte di Kobe Bryant

Uno dei primi ad esprimersi pubblicamente sulla morte di Kobe Bryant è stato Lil Wayne che nel 2009 aveva inserito nel mixtape Tear Drop Tune 2 un pezzo intitolato Kobe Bryant dedicato al cestista che ha giocato e vinto tutto. “We lost a king”, ha twittato per poi postare su Instagram una sua foto con Bryant accompagnata dalla scritta “Forever love. 824”, le cifre che evocano i numeri delle maglie indossate da Bryant coi Lakers, l’8 e il 24.

Lil Wayne non è l’unica star della musica che ha salutato lo sportivo sui social media. Lo hanno fatto anche rapper, pop star, rocker e cantanti italiani. Ecco alcune reazioni.

Flea

Il bassista dei Red Hot Chili Peppers ha pubblicato due foto su Instagram. Una in cui stringe la mano al campione su un campo da basket, un’altra dello sportivo con la figlia Gianna. “Dopo aver vagato in stato di shock, ho pianto e ho dedicato le preghiere del mattino con mia moglie alla famiglia di Bryant. La sua passione, l’intelligenza, la disciplina, l’intensità dello spirito, la serietà ci hanno regalato un mondo di gioia”.

Drake

“Non può essere”. Così Drake ha accolto la notizia. La frase è abbinata su Instagram a un’immagine in cui spicca la scritta “Addio Mamba”.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram 😤😔 it can’t be Un post condiviso da champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) in data: 26 Gen 2020 alle ore 12:02 PST

Chuck D

“Era diverso. Abbiamo parlato non molto tempo fa di figlie e di fasi di transizione. Voleva fare la DIFFERENZA. Era solo all’inizio e aveva aperto molte strade. L’ho detto tante volte, era l’atleta dai modi migliori che abbia incontrato. Era DIVERSO”.

DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled è uno dei più attivi nel ricordare Bryant con una spettacolare foto in bianco e nero del periodo in cui il cestista indossava la maglia numero 8, un’immagine della famiglia e una della performance ai Grammy con Kobe sul megaschermo.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram 🙏🏽 Un post condiviso da DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) in data: 26 Gen 2020 alle ore 12:16 PST

John Legend

“Sono triste e scioccato”, ha scritto il musicista dalla Staples Arena dove giocava Bryant e dove Legend si apprestava a rendere onore al rapper Nipsey Hussle scomparso nel marzo 2019. “La vita può essere crudele e insensata. State vicini ai vostri cari”.

I’m so sad and stunned right now. In Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle. Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 26, 2020

The Weeknd

“Gli eroi vanno e vengono. Le leggende restano per sempre”, ha scritto Abel Makkonen Tesfaye twittando una foto di Bryant che bacia la figlia.

“heroes come and go, but legends are forever” – Kobe Bryant ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KOYTp5CVNo — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 27, 2020

Ice T

Il rapper ha postato una foto della figlia (di Ice T, non di Bryant). “Le mie più sincere condoglianze alla famiglia Bryant… Non riesco a immaginare quanto stiano soffrendo”.

Everybody hug and appreciate your family and loved ones tonight… Life is soooo precious and not guaranteed… My sincere condolences to the Bryant family.. I can’t fathom their pain..🙏 pic.twitter.com/eL3VGrK2Ql — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 27, 2020

Pharrell Williams

“Oggi il mondo ha perso un gigante. Riposa in pace Kobe Bryant”.

The world lost a giant today

Rest In Peace Kobe Bryant. Also praying for the other passengers that we lost and their families. — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) January 26, 2020

Kanye West

Kanye West ha salutato il “fratello” Kobe rivolgendo un pensiero alla famiglia e ricordando che è stato per lui grande fonte di ispirazione.

Kobe, We love you brother We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave pic.twitter.com/pxbgLOOmpY — ye (@kanyewest) January 26, 2020

Taylor Swift

La pop star ha scritto su Twitter di avere “il cuore a pezzi”.

My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 26, 2020

Questlove

Il musicista dei Roots prega per i famigliari del cestista. “Devastante”.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram God bless their loved ones in their time of grief. Devastating. Un post condiviso da Questlove Froman, (@questlove) in data: 26 Gen 2020 alle ore 12:53 PST

Bruno Mars

Un supereroe in carne ed ossa. Così Bruno Mars descrive Bryant in un tweet.

Kobe was a real life super hero on that court & I’m sure he was one to his family. Sending love and prayers to them. This is heartbreaking. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 26, 2020

Brian Wilson

Brian Wilson dei Beach Boys è stato uno dei grandi cantori della vita californiana. In un tweet ricorda che una delle cose più divertenti che ha fatto in vita sua è andare a vedere i Lakers con la famiglia.

Some of the most fun times I’ve had with my family has been going to Lakers games, so it is so shocking and so sad to hear about Kobe Bryant. Love and mercy to Kobe’s beautiful family. — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) January 26, 2020

P Diddy

Anche Puff Daddy posta una foto del cestista con la figlia, accompagnata dal commento “preghiamo tutti per Vanessa e la sua famiglia”.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram 💔please everyone pray for Vanessa and the family 🙏🏿 Un post condiviso da Diddy (@diddy) in data: 26 Gen 2020 alle ore 2:40 PST

Jennifer Lopez

La pop star ha rivolto un pensiero alla famiglia, postando alcune foto dello sportivo con la moglie Vanessa e le figlie, una delle quali, Gianna, è morta nell’incidente che ha ucciso Bryant. “La cosa che conta di più è la famiglia”, scrive. E ancora: “Non c’è ingiustizia maggiore che perdere una figlia e il marito nello stesso giorno”.

Lil Pump

Lil Pump ha postato su Instagram una foto di Bryant in azione e ha ricordato di averlo visto giocare quand’era bambino. “RIP, uno dei più grandi di sempre”.

2 Chainz

“Cuore spezzato e senza parole”, ha scritto 2 Chainz.

Gene Simmons

Gene Simmons dei Kiss ha postato due foto di Bryant, una con la maglia 8 e una con la 24, e il commento “Abbiamo perso una leggenda oggi”.

Today we lost a Legend. My condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/0LEX4xbVoL — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) January 26, 2020

Justin Bieber

Il cantante ha postato una foto in cui, quasi bambino, posa con Bryant. “Non può essere vero”, scrive. “Mi hai sempre incoraggiato, Mamba”.

Camila Cabello

“Non sono una grande tifosa, ma Kobe Bryant era un eroe per me. Nei momenti in cui sembrava che non riuscissi a rialzarmi ce l’ho fatta grazie alle sue parole, al suo modo di pensare e di vivere”.

Cardi B

“Fuckin terrible” sono le due parole che Cardi B dedica alla tragedia.

Fuckin terrible 😪 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 26, 2020

Ghemon

Ghemon ha pubblicato due foto di un suo incontro con Bryant a Parigi. In quell’occasione gli regalò un suo disco in vinile. “Pensavo a quale frase di Bruce Lee ti sarebbe piaciuta di più, ne scelsi una e la scrissi a pennarello. Anche solo parlarti cinque minuti di orologio a Parigi, regalarti un mio disco, è stata una delle cose che più mi hanno fatto sentire un privilegiato. Vederti giocare a pallacanestro ed essere decisivo nei momenti decisivi. Sentire le storie sulla tua etica del lavoro, sulla tua mentalità, sull’arrivare in palestra per primo ed andartene per ultimo. Con un rammarico grande… Una giornata che avrei dovuto passare insieme a te, che saltò per onorare un impegno già preso con un concerto. La vita è fatta anche di queste porte girevoli. Umilmente grazie per essere stato una così grande ispirazione per me e altri milioni di ragazzi e ragazze. Farewell”.

Vasco Rossi

Il rocker è a Los Angeles e, nel pubblicare una foto di Bryant, descrive la città dei Lakers come “un po’ più triste”.

Tiziano Ferro

Il cantante ha pubblicato la foto di un giovane in scooter con addosso la maglia 24 dei Lakers e il post: “Tutto a un tratto la città si ferma. E un campione dal cuore enorme – che amava il nostro Paese illimitatamente – ci ricorda quanto è preziosa la vita. Per sempre, Kobe”.