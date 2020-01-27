“We lost a king”. Le reazioni dei musicisti alla morte di Kobe Bryant

Uno dei primi ad esprimersi pubblicamente sulla morte di Kobe Bryant è stato Lil Wayne che nel 2009 aveva inserito nel mixtape Tear Drop Tune 2 un pezzo intitolato Kobe Bryant dedicato al cestista che ha giocato e vinto tutto. “We lost a king”, ha twittato per poi postare su Instagram una sua foto con Bryant accompagnata dalla scritta “Forever love. 824”, le cifre che evocano i numeri delle maglie indossate da Bryant coi Lakers, l’8 e il 24.
Lil Wayne non è l’unica star della musica che ha salutato lo sportivo sui social media. Lo hanno fatto anche rapper, pop star, rocker e cantanti italiani. Ecco alcune reazioni.
Flea
Il bassista dei Red Hot Chili Peppers ha pubblicato due foto su Instagram. Una in cui stringe la mano al campione su un campo da basket, un’altra dello sportivo con la figlia Gianna. “Dopo aver vagato in stato di shock, ho pianto e ho dedicato le preghiere del mattino con mia moglie alla famiglia di Bryant. La sua passione, l’intelligenza, la disciplina, l’intensità dello spirito, la serietà ci hanno regalato un mondo di gioia”.
After stumbling around in shock this morning, then weeping, my wife and I sat in our morning prayers and devoted them to the Bryant family. Kobe, by virtue of his passion, intelligence, discipline, ferocious spirit and thoughtfulness, brought me oodles of joy. He inspired and uplifted me. I was in awe of him. He brought our city together, all of us. The fact that he embraced me warmly the few times we met touched my heart. To see him grow the way he did, from an unapologetically intense competitor, then at the end of his career, becoming wiser, kinder, grateful and loving in his role as a pillar of Los Angeles, was as inspiring as his immortal acts on the hardwood. His love with his family, seeing his beautiful little girl Gianna bust her turn around jumpers, and him being there for her at every turn warmed my heart. May their souls be in bliss with God. The energy he brought to this earth will always be remembered. My condolences and love to the Bryant family. I mourn today.
Drake
“Non può essere”. Così Drake ha accolto la notizia. La frase è abbinata su Instagram a un’immagine in cui spicca la scritta “Addio Mamba”.
Chuck D
“Era diverso. Abbiamo parlato non molto tempo fa di figlie e di fasi di transizione. Voleva fare la DIFFERENZA. Era solo all’inizio e aveva aperto molte strade. L’ho detto tante volte, era l’atleta dai modi migliori che abbia incontrato. Era DIVERSO”.
…HE was ‘different’. Our discussion not long back was about ‘daughters’ AND transitions. He sought to make a DIFFERENCE. He just got started & he created many paths.. Ive said many times , HE was the most manner able ‘athlete’ I ever met. He was DIFFERENT #RIPKOBE24 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
DJ Khaled
DJ Khaled è uno dei più attivi nel ricordare Bryant con una spettacolare foto in bianco e nero del periodo in cui il cestista indossava la maglia numero 8, un’immagine della famiglia e una della performance ai Grammy con Kobe sul megaschermo.
John Legend
“Sono triste e scioccato”, ha scritto il musicista dalla Staples Arena dove giocava Bryant e dove Legend si apprestava a rendere onore al rapper Nipsey Hussle scomparso nel marzo 2019. “La vita può essere crudele e insensata. State vicini ai vostri cari”.
I’m so sad and stunned right now. In Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle. Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe
— John Legend (@johnlegend) January 26, 2020
The Weeknd
“Gli eroi vanno e vengono. Le leggende restano per sempre”, ha scritto Abel Makkonen Tesfaye twittando una foto di Bryant che bacia la figlia.
“heroes come and go, but legends are forever” – Kobe Bryant ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KOYTp5CVNo
— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 27, 2020
Ice T
Il rapper ha postato una foto della figlia (di Ice T, non di Bryant). “Le mie più sincere condoglianze alla famiglia Bryant… Non riesco a immaginare quanto stiano soffrendo”.
Everybody hug and appreciate your family and loved ones tonight… Life is soooo precious and not guaranteed… My sincere condolences to the Bryant family.. I can’t fathom their pain..🙏 pic.twitter.com/eL3VGrK2Ql
— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 27, 2020
Pharrell Williams
“Oggi il mondo ha perso un gigante. Riposa in pace Kobe Bryant”.
The world lost a giant today
Rest In Peace Kobe Bryant. Also praying for the other passengers that we lost and their families.
— Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) January 26, 2020
Kanye West
Kanye West ha salutato il “fratello” Kobe rivolgendo un pensiero alla famiglia e ricordando che è stato per lui grande fonte di ispirazione.
Kobe, We love you brother
We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave pic.twitter.com/pxbgLOOmpY
— ye (@kanyewest) January 26, 2020
Taylor Swift
La pop star ha scritto su Twitter di avere “il cuore a pezzi”.
My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight.
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 26, 2020
Questlove
Il musicista dei Roots prega per i famigliari del cestista. “Devastante”.
God bless their loved ones in their time of grief. Devastating.
Bruno Mars
Un supereroe in carne ed ossa. Così Bruno Mars descrive Bryant in un tweet.
Kobe was a real life super hero on that court & I’m sure he was one to his family. Sending love and prayers to them. This is heartbreaking.
— Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 26, 2020
Brian Wilson
Brian Wilson dei Beach Boys è stato uno dei grandi cantori della vita californiana. In un tweet ricorda che una delle cose più divertenti che ha fatto in vita sua è andare a vedere i Lakers con la famiglia.
Some of the most fun times I’ve had with my family has been going to Lakers games, so it is so shocking and so sad to hear about Kobe Bryant. Love and mercy to Kobe’s beautiful family.
— Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) January 26, 2020
P Diddy
Anche Puff Daddy posta una foto del cestista con la figlia, accompagnata dal commento “preghiamo tutti per Vanessa e la sua famiglia”.
Jennifer Lopez
La pop star ha rivolto un pensiero alla famiglia, postando alcune foto dello sportivo con la moglie Vanessa e le figlie, una delle quali, Gianna, è morta nell’incidente che ha ucciso Bryant. “La cosa che conta di più è la famiglia”, scrive. E ancora: “Non c’è ingiustizia maggiore che perdere una figlia e il marito nello stesso giorno”.
Family. As I scrolled through Kobe’s feed, and Alex and I talk memories and moments we remember about him … this is the truth that rings out the loudest … family is what matters most. We are all feeling sadness from this loss, but all I can think of is that it is a grain of sand compared to what Vanessa must going through right now. I am sending all of my love and praying for you, your children and the other families involved in today’s tragic turn of events. The most unfair thing in life is to lose a child and husband on the same day. Vanessa, I pray for your strength and that God guides you each step of the way through this unimaginable heartbreak. To the other families who are suffering from this unthinkable tragedy, may God be with you all. Kobe you meant so much to so many and we will miss you forever. Thank you for your work ethic, your inspiration and your heart. #hero #legend #husband #father 😢🙏🏼💔
Lil Pump
Lil Pump ha postato su Instagram una foto di Bryant in azione e ha ricordato di averlo visto giocare quand’era bambino. “RIP, uno dei più grandi di sempre”.
This one really hurt me I’ve been watching you play as a kid Rip to one of the greatest to ever do it @kobebryant 🙌🏽
2 Chainz
“Cuore spezzato e senza parole”, ha scritto 2 Chainz.
Gene Simmons
Gene Simmons dei Kiss ha postato due foto di Bryant, una con la maglia 8 e una con la 24, e il commento “Abbiamo perso una leggenda oggi”.
Today we lost a Legend. My condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/0LEX4xbVoL
— Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) January 26, 2020
Justin Bieber
Il cantante ha postato una foto in cui, quasi bambino, posa con Bryant. “Non può essere vero”, scrive. “Mi hai sempre incoraggiato, Mamba”.
It can’t be. You always encouraged me mamba. Gave me me some of the best quotes that we smile about to this day.! Love you man!
Camila Cabello
“Non sono una grande tifosa, ma Kobe Bryant era un eroe per me. Nei momenti in cui sembrava che non riuscissi a rialzarmi ce l’ho fatta grazie alle sue parole, al suo modo di pensare e di vivere”.
I’ve never been much of a sports fan but Kobe Bryant was a hero to me and it was his words and way of thinking and living that lifted me up during times where I felt like I couldn’t get off the ground. When I was 16 and going through what felt like an excruciatingly painful period in my life, I first saw Kobe’s MUSE documentary, and the mamba mentality is the only thing got me through every single performance. He was fighting inner demons, and so was I, and the way he used them to fuel his game on the court made me feel like I could use them to fuel me onstage. At my weakest moments I would channel a different person like he did, because when I felt broken and lost offstage, he taught me how to use my own pain, he taught me how to access strength I didn’t know I had, because on my worst days, I thought of Kobe and suddenly I could do things I didn’t think I could do. I watched every interview, I read every quote of his, and I wish that he knew how many times he saved me, how many times he helped me access a champion in myself that I couldn’t have seen on my own, how many times he helped me use my own demons, how many times he taught me how to use pain to make me a better person, how many times he taught me by example about life by the way he carried himself and the way he saw things…. and I never got the chance to tell him this in person. I’ve watched only two basketball games in my life, but what Kobe did for me changed the course of my life. I can’t imagine how many people he did this for. His legacy will live on in the lives and minds and souls that he touched, he made his mark not only in the game, but in humanity itself. He is a hero to me forever. Mamba forever 💔#kobebryant #giannabryant #restinpeace 💔
Cardi B
“Fuckin terrible” sono le due parole che Cardi B dedica alla tragedia.
Fuckin terrible 😪
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 26, 2020
Ghemon
Ghemon ha pubblicato due foto di un suo incontro con Bryant a Parigi. In quell’occasione gli regalò un suo disco in vinile. “Pensavo a quale frase di Bruce Lee ti sarebbe piaciuta di più, ne scelsi una e la scrissi a pennarello. Anche solo parlarti cinque minuti di orologio a Parigi, regalarti un mio disco, è stata una delle cose che più mi hanno fatto sentire un privilegiato. Vederti giocare a pallacanestro ed essere decisivo nei momenti decisivi. Sentire le storie sulla tua etica del lavoro, sulla tua mentalità, sull’arrivare in palestra per primo ed andartene per ultimo. Con un rammarico grande… Una giornata che avrei dovuto passare insieme a te, che saltò per onorare un impegno già preso con un concerto. La vita è fatta anche di queste porte girevoli. Umilmente grazie per essere stato una così grande ispirazione per me e altri milioni di ragazzi e ragazze. Farewell”.
Pensavo a quale frase di Bruce Lee ti sarebbe piaciuta di più, ne scelsi una e la scrissi a pennarello. Anche solo parlarti cinque minuti di orologio a Parigi, regalarti un mio disco, è stata una delle cose che più mi hanno fatto sentire un privilegiato. Vederti giocare a pallacanestro ed essere decisivo nei momenti decisivi. Sentire le storie sulla tua etica del lavoro, sulla tua mentalità, sull’arrivare in palestra per primo ed andartene per ultimo. Con un rammarico grande…Una giornata che avrei dovuto passare insieme a te, che saltò per onorare un impegno già preso con un concerto. La vita è fatta anche di queste porte girevoli. Umilmente grazie per essere stato una cosí grande ispirazione per me e altri milioni di ragazzi e ragazze. Farewell #Kobe and #Gigi
Vasco Rossi
Il rocker è a Los Angeles e, nel pubblicare una foto di Bryant, descrive la città dei Lakers come “un po’ più triste”.
Oggi Los Angeles è un po’ più triste .. Wiva Kobe💙 !! #kobebryant #losangeles #vascorossi
Tiziano Ferro
Il cantante ha pubblicato la foto di un giovane in scooter con addosso la maglia 24 dei Lakers e il post: “Tutto a un tratto la città si ferma. E un campione dal cuore enorme – che amava il nostro Paese illimitatamente – ci ricorda quanto è preziosa la vita. Per sempre, Kobe”.
Tutto a un tratto la città si ferma. E un campione dal cuore enorme – che amava il nostro Paese illimitatamente – ci ricorda quanto è preziosa la vita. Per sempre, Kobe. — The city stopped. And this enormous champion with a golden heart- who immensely loved my Country – reminded us how precious life is. Forever Kobe.