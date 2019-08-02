Volete diventare uno degli Slipknot? Ci pensa Facebook

Basta un tocco per trasformarsi in uno dei Guns’N’Roses o, perché no, in un componente degli Slipknot. Nelle ultime ore infatti, su Facebook sono arrivati dei filtri che ci piacciono davvero molto. E sono state proprio le band a pubblicizzare gli effetti dai loro profili:
Hit the link in bio & head to Facebook to GnFnR yourself with a Guns N' Roses AR mask 🔥 🤘Share a video of your Appetite for Destruction jam – as Axl, Slash or Duff – and enter to win a Locked N' Loaded Box Set. Here's how to enter: Click the link in the bio > add a Facebook Music Sticker to tag the song > post your video in the comments on the Facebook post before August 5
Non vi resta che provare, dunque. Trovate i filtri Guns qui e quelli Slipknot qui.