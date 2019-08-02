Rolling Stone

Volete diventare uno degli Slipknot? Ci pensa Facebook

I nuovi filtri faranno impazzire i fan di Corey Taylor. Ma anche quelli di Axl Rose. Guardate qui

Di
Gli Slipknot sul palco del Sonic Park di Bologna. Foto: Luigi Rizzo

Basta un tocco per trasformarsi in uno dei Guns’N’Roses o, perché no, in un componente degli Slipknot. Nelle ultime ore infatti, su Facebook sono arrivati dei filtri che ci piacciono davvero molto. E sono state proprio le band a pubblicizzare gli effetti dai loro profili:

Non vi resta che provare, dunque. Trovate i filtri Guns qui e quelli Slipknot qui.

