Rolling Stone

Facebook Twitter Instagram YouTube
NewsletterNewsletter
Prossimo articolo La playlist degli Ex Otago ContattiNewsletter
Content
Home Musica News Musica

Un’allegra jam fra membri dei Metallica, Iron Maiden e Foo Fighters

Pare che sia capitato a un compleanno. Non sappiamo di chi, ma sicuramente invidiamo gli invitati.

Di

Poche ore fa è apparsa su Instagram una foto che ritrae membri dei Metallica, Iron Maiden e Foo Fighters jammare spensieratamente nella stessa stanza.

Ad averla caricata è Howie Simon, il chitarrista di una band metal anni ’80 che magari alcuni di noi ricorderanno, gli Alcatrazz. Nella foto appaiono sulla sinistra Robert Trujillo dei Metallica, Adrian Smith dei Maiden, Taylor Hawkins dei Foo Fighters e pure Richie Kotzen, che in passato ha suonato per The Winery, Mr. Big e i Poison.

Pare fossero tutti riuniti lì per un compleanno. Non ci è dato sapere di chi, ma ci è sicuramente concesso invidiare gli invitati.

Leggi anche

Rolling Stone
Content
Newsletter
PMC

© 2019 Luciano Bernardini De Pace Editore S.r.l.