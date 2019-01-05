Un’allegra jam fra membri dei Metallica, Iron Maiden e Foo Fighters

Poche ore fa è apparsa su Instagram una foto che ritrae membri dei Metallica, Iron Maiden e Foo Fighters jammare spensieratamente nella stessa stanza.

Ad averla caricata è Howie Simon, il chitarrista di una band metal anni ’80 che magari alcuni di noi ricorderanno, gli Alcatrazz. Nella foto appaiono sulla sinistra Robert Trujillo dei Metallica, Adrian Smith dei Maiden, Taylor Hawkins dei Foo Fighters e pure Richie Kotzen, che in passato ha suonato per The Winery, Mr. Big e i Poison.

Pare fossero tutti riuniti lì per un compleanno. Non ci è dato sapere di chi, ma ci è sicuramente concesso invidiare gli invitati.