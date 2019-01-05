Un’allegra jam fra membri dei Metallica, Iron Maiden e Foo Fighters

Poche ore fa è apparsa su Instagram una foto che ritrae membri dei Metallica, Iron Maiden e Foo Fighters jammare spensieratamente nella stessa stanza.
Ad averla caricata è Howie Simon, il chitarrista di una band metal anni ’80 che magari alcuni di noi ricorderanno, gli Alcatrazz. Nella foto appaiono sulla sinistra Robert Trujillo dei Metallica, Adrian Smith dei Maiden, Taylor Hawkins dei Foo Fighters e pure Richie Kotzen, che in passato ha suonato per The Winery, Mr. Big e i Poison.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Sometimes at parties I jam with the bass player from Metallica, the drummer from the Foo Fighters, the guitarist from Iron Maiden, and my friend Richie. I hope I'm not name dropping! Such a fun time – they always throw the best parties! #Party #Birthday #Guitar #Jamming #Guitarists #RockStars #Metallica #FooFighters#IronMaiden #AndMe #RichieKotzen #Music #Rock #RockNRoll #JamSession #BestTime #Drinks
Pare fossero tutti riuniti lì per un compleanno. Non ci è dato sapere di chi, ma ci è sicuramente concesso invidiare gli invitati.