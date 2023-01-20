«Un gigante, un genio dell’armonia»: le reazioni dei musicisti alla morte di David Crosby

Il mondo della musica in queste ore sta piangendo David Crosby, un gigante della musica americana che ha contribuito a plasmare il rock e la canzone d’autore americana a partire dagli anni ’60. Artisti e colleghi hanno preso un momento per onorare il fondatore dei Byrds nonché membro del supergruppo folk Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. Abbiamo raccolto le principali reazioni.

Graham Nash ha postato una foto d’archivio del periodo Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, scrivendo: «So che le persone tendono a focalizzarsi sui problemi tra me e David che ci sono stati ai tempi, ma l’unica cosa che ha sempre importato è stata la gioia che c’è stata nel fare musica assieme».

Stephen Stills ha prima citato il compositore Gustav Mahler definendo poi Crosby un gigantesco musicista con una sensibilità armonica geniale.

David Gilmour: «Abbiamo cantato assieme, suonato assieme e passato bei tempi assieme».

We sang together, we played together and had great times together.

I'll miss The Croz more than words can say.

Sail on. pic.twitter.com/Lc6pui2rCX — David Gilmour (@davidgilmour) January 20, 2023

Brian Wilson si è detto con il cuore spezzato. «David aveva un talento incredibile, è stato un grande cantautore».

I don’t know what to say other than I’m heartbroken to hear about David Crosby. David was an unbelievable talent – such a great singer and songwriter. And a wonderful person. I just am at a loss for words. Love & Mercy to David’s family and friends. Love, Brian pic.twitter.com/Hjht7LeGiv — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) January 19, 2023

Marianne Faithfull ha citato direttamente Crosby: «Non mi piace l’avidità, né l’ignoranza. E non mi piace la rabbia. Ma amo l’amore».

"I don't like greed, I don't like ignorance. I really don't like anger. But I love love." – @thedavidcrosby Rest in peace to the brilliant David Crosby. He will be greatly missed. 🕊 📸 Henry Diltz pic.twitter.com/6AXXTT8wcP — Marianne Faithfull (@Faithfull_M) January 20, 2023

Grace Slick, membro dei Great Society, Jefferson Airplane, Jefferson Starship e Starship, ha ricordato quando 25 anni fa David la portò in rehab, salvandole la vita.

"25 years ago, David took me to rehab and saved my life – I wish I could have saved his this time. I will miss his humor, his intelligence, and his deep body of work." -Grace Slick Photo courtesy of Getty Images. pic.twitter.com/oApS9cyCAt — Grace Slick (@GraceSlick_JA) January 20, 2023

Il profilo di Tom Petty ricorda l’amicizia tra i due musicisti: «Per Tom David Crosby è stato un amico e un eroe».

Tom counted David Crosby as a friend and a hero. He visited often at his house in the valley. He was funny, provocative and electric with talent. His contribution to music will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and love to his family, bandmates and fans. pic.twitter.com/JsUOj2xT5R — Tom Petty (@tompetty) January 19, 2023

Jorma Kaukonen tramite il profilo dei Jefferson Airplane ne ricorda due qualità: «Sfacciato e sicuro di sé, un musicista sempre fedele a se stesso».

Melissa Etheridge che da Crosby – tramite inseminazione artificiale (Melissa è apertamente lesbica) ha avuto due figli, Bailey Jean e Beckett, ha ricordato quel momento: «Mi ha dato il dono della famiglia».

I am grieving the loss of my friend and Bailey’s biological father, David. He gave me the gift of family. I will forever be grateful to him, Django, and Jan. His music and legacy will inspire many generations to come. A true treasure. pic.twitter.com/1e0vbvd2SN — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) January 19, 2023

Rosanne Cash, la primogenita di Johnny Cash, ne ha ricordato l’influenza.

I can't begin to say how influential Crosby, Stills and Nash were for me. I'm grateful David Crosby lived, and so very sad he's gone. — rosanne cash (@rosannecash) January 19, 2023

La pagina ufficiale dei Doors ha ricordato l’importanza di Crosby come «figura eterea del movimento peace & love degli anni ’60».

The world has lost yet another ethereal fixture of the ‘60s peace and love movement; a legend within his own right, and every group he was a part of. Coming up in the same era as The Doors, David Crosby had the voice and songwriting abilities that made him completely unique… pic.twitter.com/48QoeoEwEW — The Doors (@TheDoors) January 20, 2023

Gli omaggi arrivano anche fuori dal rock con Chuck D dei Public Enemy.

Il congedo di Questlove.

Jason Isbell: «Onorato del tempo che abbiamo avuto con David Crosby».

Grateful for the time we had with David Crosby. We’ll miss him a lot. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) January 19, 2023

Micky Dolenz dei Monkeeys, postando una vecchia foto: «Quelli erano momenti, amico mio».

Those were the days, my friend.

Rest in peace, David. #RIPDavidCrosby pic.twitter.com/h0lDA7lt2S — Micky Dolenz (@TheMickyDolenz1) January 20, 2023

Un saluto di Ann Wilson.

Stevie Van Zandt della E Street Band ricorda l’influenza del cantautore su generazioni di musicisti.

RIP David Crosby. As a member of The Byrds, 1 of the historically essential Artists that created the Artform of Rock. The Byrds, Bob Dylan, Beatles, Stones, Kinks, Who, Beach Boys & Yardbirds, showed future generations like us what was possible. We owe him, and them, everything. — 🕉🇺🇦Stevie Van Zandt☮️💙 (@StevieVanZandt) January 20, 2023

Per l’Italia il saluto arriva da Enrico Ruggeri che definisce Crosby «un monumento».