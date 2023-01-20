 «Un gigante, un genio dell’armonia»: le reazioni dei musicisti alla morte di David Crosby | Rolling Stone Italia
Cover story
Newsletter
Cover story Newsletter
News Musica

«Un gigante, un genio dell’armonia»: le reazioni dei musicisti alla morte di David Crosby

Il ricordo dei suoi compagni di band Nash e Stills, Brian Wilson che si è detto con «il cuore spezzato», David Gilmour che ha ricordato i momenti assieme. E ancora Grace Slick che lo ringrazia per averle salvato la vita e Melissa Etheridge per averle donato una famiglia. Il congedo dei colleghi

di

David Crosby

Foto: Robert Altman/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Il mondo della musica in queste ore sta piangendo David Crosby, un gigante della musica americana che ha contribuito a plasmare il rock e la canzone d’autore americana a partire dagli anni ’60. Artisti e colleghi hanno preso un momento per onorare il fondatore dei Byrds nonché membro del supergruppo folk Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. Abbiamo raccolto le principali reazioni.

Graham Nash ha postato una foto d’archivio del periodo Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, scrivendo: «So che le persone tendono a focalizzarsi sui problemi tra me e David che ci sono stati ai tempi, ma l’unica cosa che ha sempre importato è stata la gioia che c’è stata nel fare musica assieme».

Stephen Stills ha prima citato il compositore Gustav Mahler definendo poi Crosby  un gigantesco musicista con una sensibilità armonica geniale.

David Gilmour: «Abbiamo cantato assieme, suonato assieme e passato bei tempi assieme».

Brian Wilson si è detto con il cuore spezzato. «David aveva un talento incredibile, è stato un grande cantautore».

Marianne Faithfull ha citato direttamente Crosby: «Non mi piace l’avidità, né l’ignoranza. E non mi piace la rabbia. Ma amo l’amore».

Grace Slick, membro dei Great Society, Jefferson Airplane, Jefferson Starship e Starship, ha ricordato quando 25 anni fa David la portò in rehab, salvandole la vita.

Il profilo di Tom Petty ricorda l’amicizia tra i due musicisti: «Per Tom David Crosby è stato un amico e un eroe».

Jorma Kaukonen tramite il profilo dei Jefferson Airplane ne ricorda due qualità: «Sfacciato e sicuro di sé, un musicista sempre fedele a se stesso».

Melissa Etheridge che da Crosby – tramite inseminazione artificiale (Melissa è apertamente lesbica) ha avuto due figli, Bailey Jean e Beckett, ha ricordato quel momento: «Mi ha dato il dono della famiglia».

Rosanne Cash, la primogenita di Johnny Cash, ne ha ricordato l’influenza.

La pagina ufficiale dei Doors ha ricordato l’importanza di Crosby come «figura eterea del movimento peace & love degli anni ’60».

Gli omaggi arrivano anche fuori dal rock con Chuck D dei Public Enemy.

Il congedo di Questlove.

Jason Isbell: «Onorato del tempo che abbiamo avuto con David Crosby».

Micky Dolenz dei Monkeeys, postando una vecchia foto: «Quelli erano momenti, amico mio».

Un saluto di Ann Wilson.

Stevie Van Zandt della E Street Band ricorda l’influenza del cantautore su generazioni di musicisti.

Per l’Italia il saluto arriva da Enrico Ruggeri che definisce Crosby «un monumento».

Altre notizie su:  David Crosby
PMC

© 2023 Web Magazine Makers S.r.l.

Prima di andare via
-
Prima di andare via
-
Prima di andare via
-
Prima di andare via
-
Prima di andare via
-
Prima di andare via
-
Prima di andare via
-