Tutte le celebrities che supportano Britney dopo la messa in onda del nuovo documentario

Il 5 febbraio è andato in onda Framing Britney Spears – ve ne abbiamo parlato qui – nuovo documentario sulla popstar firmato NY Times che racconta luci e ombre della vita della cantante, dal movimento Free Britney alla conservatorship a cui Britney è sottoposta dal 2008 e che non le permetterebbe di vivere liberamente.

Un documentario che sta facendo discutere, soprattutto negli Stati Uniti, dove sono molte le celebrities che hanno commentato sui social dopo aver visto il doc, che mette insieme testimonianze degli ex collaboratori, dei suoi ballerini, di legali e persone a lei vicine. Dalla cantante country Kacey Musgraves a Sarah Jessica Parker, passando per Courtney Love e Miley Cyrus che ha urlato We Love Britney durante l’esibizione al Super Bowl, ecco alcuni dei commenti spuntati sui social nelle ultime ore.





Y’all..it’s plaguing me that nobody knows if @britneyspears is truly okay. Really hoping that if she isn’t she can formally vocalize it in some way and that she knows all of us on the outside really give a shit about her well-being. 😢 — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) February 8, 2021

Just watched the “Framing Britney Spears” documentary and have to say, there is something VERY weird, very wrong going on. #FreeBritney 💔 — Garbage (@garbage) February 8, 2021





the Framing Britney Spears doc holy fuck.

no artist today would have to endure the literal torture that media/society/utter misogynists inflicted upon her.

the mental health awareness conversation, culturally, could never be where it is without the awful price she has paid. — hayley from Paramore 🥀 (@yelyahwilliams) February 6, 2021





And a Britney song was on… we love Britney #FreeBritney #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/ScOVtflnzt — Miley Smiler News (@MileySmilerNews) February 7, 2021