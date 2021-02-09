Rolling Stone

Tutte le celebrities che supportano Britney dopo la messa in onda del nuovo documentario

Da Courtney Love ai Garbage passando per Kacey Musgraves, sono molti i personaggi pubblici che stanno dimostrando la loro vicinanza a Britney

di

Il 5 febbraio è andato in onda Framing Britney Spears – ve ne abbiamo parlato qui – nuovo documentario sulla popstar firmato NY Times che racconta luci e ombre della vita della cantante, dal movimento Free Britney alla conservatorship a cui Britney è sottoposta dal 2008 e che non le permetterebbe di vivere liberamente.

Un documentario che sta facendo discutere, soprattutto negli Stati Uniti, dove sono molte le celebrities che hanno commentato sui social dopo aver visto il doc, che mette insieme testimonianze degli ex collaboratori, dei suoi ballerini, di legali e persone a lei vicine. Dalla cantante country Kacey Musgraves a Sarah Jessica Parker, passando per Courtney Love e Miley Cyrus che ha urlato We Love Britney durante l’esibizione al Super Bowl, ecco alcuni dei commenti spuntati sui social nelle ultime ore.




