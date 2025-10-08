 Trump contro Bad Bunny al Super Bowl: «Non so chi sia, non so perché l’abbiano scelto, è una follia» | Rolling Stone Italia
Cover story
Newsletter
Cover story Newsletter
I never heard of him

Trump contro Bad Bunny al Super Bowl: «Non so chi sia, non so perché l’abbiano scelto, è una follia»

In una recente apparizione televisiva, il Presidente non è sembrato un fan dell'artista portoricano scelto per l'halftime show

di
Trump contro Bad Bunny al Super Bowl: «Non so chi sia, non so perché l’abbiano scelto, è una follia»

Trump e Bad Bunny

Foto: Getty Images (1) e Eric Rojas (2)

«Non l’ho mai sentito, non so chi sia, non so perché lo facciano». Ospite di Greg Kelly Reports su Newmax, il Presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump si è detto piuttosto confuso sulla scelta di Bad Bunny come performer per l’halftime show al Super Bowl.

Spronato dal conduttore, che ha definito Bad Bunny «un performer non che mette tutti d’accordo, molte persone non sanno chi sia», questo nonostante i numeri siano a favore dell’artista, tra i più streammati al mondo e negli States, il Presidente ha dato la sua opinione: ««Non l’ho mai sentito, non so chi sia, non perché lo facciano». «Non so perché lo stiano facendo, è una follia. Finirà che daranno la colpa a qualche promoter che hanno assunto per scegliere l’artista. Penso sia assurdo».

Altre notizie su:  bad bunny Donald Trump
PMC

© Copyright Rolling Stone Italia 2025.

Prima di andare via