Trump contro Bad Bunny al Super Bowl: «Non so chi sia, non so perché l’abbiano scelto, è una follia»

«Non l’ho mai sentito, non so chi sia, non so perché lo facciano». Ospite di Greg Kelly Reports su Newmax, il Presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump si è detto piuttosto confuso sulla scelta di Bad Bunny come performer per l’halftime show al Super Bowl.

Spronato dal conduttore, che ha definito Bad Bunny «un performer non che mette tutti d’accordo, molte persone non sanno chi sia», questo nonostante i numeri siano a favore dell’artista, tra i più streammati al mondo e negli States, il Presidente ha dato la sua opinione: ««Non l’ho mai sentito, non so chi sia, non perché lo facciano». «Non so perché lo stiano facendo, è una follia. Finirà che daranno la colpa a qualche promoter che hanno assunto per scegliere l’artista. Penso sia assurdo».