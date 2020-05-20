Trent Reznor approfitterà dell’isolamento per lavorare a nuova musica dei Nine Inch Nails

Trent Reznor ha parlato del suo periodo in isolamento e dei suoi futuri progetti musicali in un post pubblicato sul profilo Instagram dei Nine Inch Nails. L’occasione è il secondo anniversario dell’inizio del Cold and Black and Infinite tour: «È strano pensare a com’è adesso il mondo», scrive il musicista. «Aspetto il giorno in cui saremo di nuovo al sicuro tutti insieme in un posto, così da condividere l’esperienza dei concerti e urlare a squarciagola».

«Avevamo un tour programmato per il prossimo autunno, Jehnny Beth doveva venire con noi, ed eravamo eccitati. Ora sono piuttosto giù di morale», continua Reznor. «Venderemo comunque tutto il merchandising, e daremo i proventi alle banche alimentari delle città dove avremmo dovuto suonare».

«Per quanto mi riguarda, il piano attuale è finire alcuni progetti per delle colonne sonore, lavorare sulla mia pazienza limitata e affondare nel nuovo materiale dei Nine Inch Nails. Spero di poter suonare di nuovo dal vivo nel 2021. Nel frattempo… ascoltate il disco di Jehnny, ascoltate Bowie e non siate troppo duri con voi stessi».