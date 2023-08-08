 Travis Scott: guarda i video della prima di ‘Utopia’ al Circo Massimo a Roma | Rolling Stone Italia
Ieri sera il rapper di Houston è tornato in Italia per la prima data del suo nuovo progetto. Annunciato a sorpresa, è stato uno degli eventi rap dell'anno tanto da riportare sul palco Kanye West dopo un anno e mezzo di assenza

Travis Scott: guarda i video della prima di ‘Utopia’ al Circo Massimo a Roma

Ieri sera Travis Scott è tornato per la seconda volta in Italia a pochi mesi di distanza dalla sua data a Milano (di cui vi abbiamo parlato qua) per la prima mondiale di Utopia, il suo nuovo album. L’evento – il più importante della scena rap mondiale per questo 2023 – si è svolto al Circo Massimo di Roma (lo stesso Travis ha un brano intitolato Circus Maximus in Utopia) ed è stato trasmesso in live streaming in tutto il mondo dopo essere stato annunciato quasi a sorpresa a pochi giorni dall’evento stesso.

Nello show, durato circa un’ora, il rapper di Houston ha suonato Utopia per intero, interrompendo questa full immersion solo quando sul palco ha invitato un suo amico di lunga data, Kanye West. Per Ye è stato il ritorno sul palco dopo quasi un anno e mezzo di silenzio ed è stato così presentato da Travis: «There is no Utopia without Kanye West, there is no Travis Scott without Kanye West, there is no Rome without Kanye West». Assieme i due hanno eseguito due brani di Kanye, Praise God da Donda e Can’t Tell Me Nothing da Graduation. Ye è stato l’unico ospite dello show nonostante nelle ore precedenti allo show si vociferasse della possibile presenza di Drake o The Weeknd.

Abbiamo raccolto un po’ di video della serata:

