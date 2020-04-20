Toni Cornell suona ‘Hunger Strike’ dei Temple of the Dog nello studio del padre Chris, il video 

Toni Cornell, la figlia quindicenne di Chris Cornell, ha suonato una cover acustica di Hunger Strike dei Temple of the Dog durante “Music Lives”, il festival digitale organizzato da LiveXLive per raccogliere fondi per la lotta al coronavirus. Il brano è stato registrato nello studio del musicista scomparso nel 2017. «Sono qui durante questo periodo folle e vorrei cantare una delle mie canzoni preferite per voi», ha detto Toni. «Ti voglio bene papà, spero di rendere giustizia a questo pezzo».
Sitting in my dad's home studio during this crazy time makes me miss him even more. Music is the greatest healer and the most powerful way to bring people together especially during tragedy. If my dad were here, I know he would have been the first to donate his time and effort. Thank you for including me, I am honored to be part of this and to help spread love through music. On behalf of the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation we are donating $50,000 to @MusiCares for its Covid relief efforts. This is for you daddy and all your fans who have helped lift us up and who continue to keep the music alive. I love you daddy. #musicares #covidrelief
Il festival digitale di LiveXLive è stato trasmesso in streaming lo scorso weekend, e ha raccolto fondi per il fondo di sostegno MusiCares Covid-19. Insieme al video, Toni Cornell ha scritto che la Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation donerà 50mila dollari. «Se mio padre fosse qui, sarebbe stato il primo a donare il suo tempo e la sua fatica», ha detto.