Toni Cornell suona ‘Hunger Strike’ dei Temple of the Dog nello studio del padre Chris, il video 

Toni Cornell, la figlia quindicenne di Chris Cornell, ha suonato una cover acustica di Hunger Strike dei Temple of the Dog durante “Music Lives”, il festival digitale organizzato da LiveXLive per raccogliere fondi per la lotta al coronavirus. Il brano è stato registrato nello studio del musicista scomparso nel 2017. «Sono qui durante questo periodo folle e vorrei cantare una delle mie canzoni preferite per voi», ha detto Toni. «Ti voglio bene papà, spero di rendere giustizia a questo pezzo».

Il festival digitale di LiveXLive è stato trasmesso in streaming lo scorso weekend, e ha raccolto fondi per il fondo di sostegno MusiCares Covid-19. Insieme al video, Toni Cornell ha scritto che la Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation donerà 50mila dollari. «Se mio padre fosse qui, sarebbe stato il primo a donare il suo tempo e la sua fatica», ha detto.