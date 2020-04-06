The Strokes, ascolta il nuovo singolo ‘Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus’ 

Dopo At The Door e Bad Decisions, gli Strokes hanno pubblicato il terzo e probabilmente ultimo singolo che anticipa l’uscita del nuovo album The New Abnormal. Si intitola Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus ed è un pezzo movimentato e nostalgico trascinato da un sintetizzatore anni ’80, epoca che Casablancas cita direttamente nel testo: “And the 80s bands, where did they go / Can we switch into the chorus right now?”.

Prima dell’esplosione dell’emergenza coronavirus, gli Strokes si sono esibiti durante un comizio di Bernie Sanders (ve l’abbiamo raccontato qui). The New Abnormal uscirà venerdì 10 aprile.