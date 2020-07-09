The Rolling Stones, guarda il video del nuovo singolo ‘Criss Cross’

A pochi mesi dall’uscita di Living in a Ghost Town, il primo inedito dopo otto anni dall’ultima volta, i Rolling Stones hanno pubblicato un’altra canzone, Criss Cross. Questa volta, però, si tratta di un brano scritto all’inizio degli anni ‘70, registrato e poi scartato durante le session di Goats Head Soup, l’undicesimo album in studio degli Stones.

Criss Cross, infatti, farà parte del boxset speciale dedicato all’album uscito nel 1973. Goats Head Soup tornerà in diversi formati, tra cui due cofanetti in edizione limitata (un boxset di 4LP e uno con 3 CD e un Blu-Ray). La nuova versione del disco conterrà il remix in 5.1 del disco, un libro di 120 pagine con fotografie e memorabilia, un saggio di Ian McCann, Nick Kent e Daryl Easlea, alcuni poster, la registrazione di un concerto registrato nell’autunno del ’73 e dieci bonus track tra versioni alternative, outtakes e tre inediti: Criss Cross, Scarlet (con la chitarra di Jimmy Page e il basso di Rick Grech dei Traffic) e All The Rage. L’uscita è prevista per il 3 settembre. Ecco la lista completa dei contenuti:

CD – 2020 Stereo Mix

1. Dancing With Mr D

2. 100 Years Ago

3. Coming Down Again

4. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)

5. Angie

6. Silver Train

7. Hide Your Love

8. Winter

9. Can You Hear The Music

10. Star Star

***

2CD DELUXE – 2020 Stereo Mix

1. Dancing With Mr D

2. 100 Years Ago

3. Coming Down Again

4. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)

5. Angie

6. Silver Train

7. Hide Your Love

8. Winter

9. Can You Hear The Music

10. Star Star

Rarities & Alternative Mixes

1. Scarlet

2. All The Rage

3. Criss Cross

4. 100 Years Ago (Piano Demo)

5. Dancing With Mr D (Instrumental)

6. Heartbreaker (Instrumental)

7. Hide Your Love (Alternative Mix)

8. Dancing With Mr D (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

9. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker) – (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

10. Silver Train (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

***

LP: 2020 Stereo Mix

Mastered at half speed by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios, London.

SIDE A

1. Dancing With Mr D

2. 100 Years Ago

3. Coming Down Again

4. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)

5. Angie

SIDE B

6. Silver Train

7. Hide Your Love

8. Winter

9. Can You Hear The Music

10. Star Star

2LP DELUXE: 2020 Stereo Mix

Mastered at half speed by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios, London.

SIDE A

1. Dancing With Mr D

2. 100 Years Ago

3. Coming Down Again

4. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)

5. Angie

SIDE B

6. Silver Train

7. Hide Your Love

8. Winter

9. Can You Hear The Music

10. Star Star

SIDE C

1. Scarlet

2. All The Rage

3. Criss Cross

4. 100 Years Ago (Piano Demo)

5. Dancing With Mr D (Instrumental)

SIDE D

6. Heartbreaker (Instrumental)

7. Hide Your Love (Alternative Mix)

8. Dancing With Mr D (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

9. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker) – (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

10. Silver Train (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

***

3CD/1BLU-RAY DISC BOXSET

CD1 – 2020 Stereo Mix

1. Dancing With Mr D

2. 100 Years Ago

3. Coming Down Again

4. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)

5. Angie

6. Silver Train

7. Hide Your Love

8. Winter

9. Can You Hear The Music

10. Star Star

CD2 – Rarities & Alternative Mixes

1. Scarlet

2. All The Rage

3. Criss Cross

4. 100 Years Ago (Piano Demo)

5. Dancing With Mr D (Instrumental)

6. Heartbreaker (Instrumental)

7. Hide Your Love (Alternative Mix)

8. Dancing With Mr D (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

9. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker) – (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

10. Silver Train (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

CD3 – ‘Brussels Affair – Live 1973’

1. Brown Sugar

2. Gimme Shelter

3. Happy

4. Tumbling Dice

5. Star Star

6. Dancing With Mr D

7. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)

8. Angie

9. You Can’t Always Get What You Want

10. Midnight Rambler

11. Honky Tonk Women

12. All Down The Line

13. Rip This Joint

14. Jumpin’ Jack Flash

15. Street Fighting Man

BLU-RAY

Dolby Atmos, 96kHz/24 bit high resolution stereo, and 96 kHz/24 bit DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

1. Dancing With Mr D

2. 100 Years Ago

3. Coming Down Again

4. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)

5. Angie

6. Silver Train

7. Hide Your Love

8. Winter

9. Can You Hear The Music

10. Star Star

+ Original Videos: Dancing With Mr D, Silver Train & Angie

————————————————————————–

4LP VINYL BOX

Mastered at half speed by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios, London.

2020 Stereo Mix

SIDE A

1. Dancing With Mr D

2. 100 Years Ago

3. Coming Down Again

4. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)

5. Angie

SIDE B

6. Silver Train

7. Hide Your Love

8. Winter

9. Can You Hear The Music

10. Star Star

Rarities & Alternative Mixes

SIDE C

1. Scarlet

2. All The Rage

3. Criss Cross

4. 100 Years Ago (Piano Demo)

5. Dancing With Mr D (Instrumental)

SIDE D

6. Heartbreaker (Instrumental)

7. Hide Your Love (Alternative Mix)

8. Dancing With Mr D (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

9. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker) – (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

10. Silver Train (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

SIDE E – ‘Brussels Affair – Live 1973’

1. Brown Sugar

2. Gimme Shelter

3. Happy

4. Tumbling Dice

SIDE F – ‘Brussels Affair – Live 1973’

5. Star Star

6. Dancing With Mr D

7. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)

8. Angie

SIDE G – ‘Brussels Affair – Live 1973’

9. You Can’t Always Get What You Want

10. Midnight Rambler

SIDE H – ‘Brussels Affair – Live 1973’

11. Honky Tonk Women

12. All Down The Line

13. Rip This Joint

14. Jumpin’ Jack Flash

15. Street Fighting Man