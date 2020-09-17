Terraforma presenta ‘Shape’, una giornata in cui le arti si fondono mettendo al centro il suono

Sabato 26 arriva per la prima volta a Milano Shape Showcase, un appuntamento immersivo che porta la firma del network di 16 festival e organizzazioni attive in Europa nell’ambito dell’ICAS (International Cities of Advanced Sound) e che ha l’obiettivo di sostenere e promuovere musicisti e artisti interdisciplinari interessati al suono.

L’evento si mischia con Terraforma, unico festival italiano del network, nella nuova sede del festival, ASSAB ONE, a Milano.

Lo showcase inizierà alle 15.00 con l’installazione video di Oli Xl e Emilie Palmelunds in collaborazione con 3hd e l’installazione sonora interattiva di Rian Treanor. Il giardino sarà avvolto dalle tonalità di Tadleeh, mentre la sede ospiterà un talk con i membri della piattaforma Shape a cui seguirà una performance live di Jay Glass Dubs e un dj set di chiusura con Upsammy. La locandina:

I posti sono limitati, qui tutte le info.