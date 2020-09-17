Terraforma presenta ‘Shape’, una giornata in cui le arti si fondono mettendo al centro il suono

Sabato 26 arriva per la prima volta a Milano Shape Showcase, un appuntamento immersivo che porta la firma del network di 16 festival e organizzazioni attive in Europa nell’ambito dell’ICAS (International Cities of Advanced Sound) e che ha l’obiettivo di sostenere e promuovere musicisti e artisti interdisciplinari interessati al suono.
L’evento si mischia con Terraforma, unico festival italiano del network, nella nuova sede del festival, ASSAB ONE, a Milano.
Lo showcase inizierà alle 15.00 con l’installazione video di Oli Xl e Emilie Palmelunds in collaborazione con 3hd e l’installazione sonora interattiva di Rian Treanor. Il giardino sarà avvolto dalle tonalità di Tadleeh, mentre la sede ospiterà un talk con i membri della piattaforma Shape a cui seguirà una performance live di Jay Glass Dubs e un dj set di chiusura con Upsammy. La locandina:
For the first time in Milan, an immersive @shapeplatform showcase aiming to provide insights and fully present the work of Platform for Innovative Music and Audiovisual Art from Europe. The showcase will take place on September 26th from 3pm in the renovated spaces of @assabone , the new headquarters of Terraforma. The event will feature the video installation of @oli.xl and EMILIE PALMELUND in collaboration with 3hd, an interactive sound installation of Rian Treanor. The garden will be imbued by @_tadleeh_ ‘s tonalities during the afternoon, whilst our headquarters will host a SHAPE talk featuring members of the platform. Later on, a live performance by @jayglassdubs to be followed by a closing djset featuring Whities' affiliate @thessa.upsammy . Limited capacity, tickets in our link in bio.
I posti sono limitati, qui tutte le info.