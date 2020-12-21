Rolling Stone

Roxette, è morto il batterista Pelle Alsing

Lo ha annunciato Per Gessle sul profilo Twitter della band: «Ha contribuito alla creazione del sound dei Roxette fin dal primo giorno». Un anno fa moriva la cantante Marie Fredriksson

di

Pelle Alsing

Foto: dal profilo Twitter ufficiale del gruppo @TheRealRoxette

I Roxette erano un duo formato da Marie Fredriksson e Per Gessle, ma ci sono musicisti che hanno contribuito in modo continuativo alle registrazioni e ai tour. Uno di essi è il batterista Per “Pelle” Alsing, presente dall’incisione del primo album fino agli ultimi concerti.

Ieri, poco più di un anno dopo la scomparsa della cantante Marie Fredriksson (6 dicembre 2019), Per Gessle ha annunciato su Twitter la morte di Alsing. «Con grande tristezza vi informo della morte del nostro amato Pelle Alsing. Non era solo un batterista bravo e pieno d’inventiva che ha contribuito fin dal primo giorno alla creazione del sound dei Roxette. Era anche il migliore amico possibile, un uomo generoso e dal cuore grande».

«Era la persona più divertente che si possa immaginare», scrive Gessle in un secondo tweet, «quello col sorriso più grande, quello che più di ogni altro ti sosteneva quando ti facevi prendere dai dubbi. Ci mancherà più di quanto possano dire le parole. Tutto il mio amore va alla moglie, alla famiglia e agli amici».

