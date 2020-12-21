Roxette, è morto il batterista Pelle Alsing

I Roxette erano un duo formato da Marie Fredriksson e Per Gessle, ma ci sono musicisti che hanno contribuito in modo continuativo alle registrazioni e ai tour. Uno di essi è il batterista Per “Pelle” Alsing, presente dall’incisione del primo album fino agli ultimi concerti.

Ieri, poco più di un anno dopo la scomparsa della cantante Marie Fredriksson (6 dicembre 2019), Per Gessle ha annunciato su Twitter la morte di Alsing. «Con grande tristezza vi informo della morte del nostro amato Pelle Alsing. Non era solo un batterista bravo e pieno d’inventiva che ha contribuito fin dal primo giorno alla creazione del sound dei Roxette. Era anche il migliore amico possibile, un uomo generoso e dal cuore grande».

«Era la persona più divertente che si possa immaginare», scrive Gessle in un secondo tweet, «quello col sorriso più grande, quello che più di ogni altro ti sosteneva quando ti facevi prendere dai dubbi. Ci mancherà più di quanto possano dire le parole. Tutto il mio amore va alla moglie, alla famiglia e agli amici».

It is with sadness I inform u that our beloved Pelle Alsing has passed away. P was not only an amazing+inventive drummer helping us to create the Rox sound since Day 1, he was also the bestfriend u can imagine, a kind+generous man with the biggest heart beating for every1. Contd. pic.twitter.com/FFtVLHhgiW

Contd… He was always the funniest to be around, the one with the biggest smile on his face, the one who supported you the most when you were in doubt. He will be truly missed so much more than words can say. All my love goes out to his wife, family and friends. /P. pic.twitter.com/eKu1MSc7Ha

