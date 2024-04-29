Rolling Stones, tutto sulla prima data del nuovo tour

Ieri sera all’NRG Stadium di Houston è iniziato il nuovo tour dei Rolling Stones, con la prima di 19 date della band tra Stati Uniti e Canada. Di fronte a 72 mila persone, gli Stones hanno suonato 18 canzoni per circa 2 ore di concerto, partendo con Start Me Up e concludendo con un Sweet Sounds of Heaven e (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction come bis. L’album più suonato è stato l’ultimo Hackney Diamonds, con tre brani: oltre alla già citata Sweet Sounds of Heaven, Mick Jagger e compagni hanno portato sul palco anche Angry e Mess It Up.
«Siete stati un pubblico magnifico per questa data d’apertura», ha scritto la band sui propri social nelle ore successive al concerto.
La setlist del concerto:
Start Me Up
Get Off of My Cloud
Rocks Off
Out of Time
Angry
Beast of Burden
Mess It Up
Tumbling Dice
You Can’t Always Get What You Want
Little T&A
Sympathy for the Devil
Gimme Shelter
Honky Tonk Women
Miss You
Paint It Black
Jumpin’ Jack Flash
Sweet Sounds of Heaven
(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
Thank you Houston! You were an amazing audience for the opening night! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/cqekiuyr99
— The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) April 29, 2024
Qui alcuni video del concerto:
What an insane show. Thank you everyone who followed along! But I’m not done yet. Full show review + photos coming asap. Before daylight 😩😂 #RollingStones #HackneyDiamondsTour pic.twitter.com/7kmLlpIv8K
— Joey Guerra 🪩 (@joeyguerra) April 29, 2024
Paint it Black #RollingStones #hackneydiamondstour pic.twitter.com/5jYa8ZnwVk
— Joey Guerra 🪩 (@joeyguerra) April 29, 2024
Sympathy #RollingStones #hackneydiamonds pic.twitter.com/kGPtWg8Kpu
— Joey Guerra 🪩 (@joeyguerra) April 29, 2024