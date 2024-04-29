Rolling Stones, tutto sulla prima data del nuovo tour

Ieri sera all’NRG Stadium di Houston è iniziato il nuovo tour dei Rolling Stones, con la prima di 19 date della band tra Stati Uniti e Canada. Di fronte a 72 mila persone, gli Stones hanno suonato 18 canzoni per circa 2 ore di concerto, partendo con Start Me Up e concludendo con un Sweet Sounds of Heaven e (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction come bis. L’album più suonato è stato l’ultimo Hackney Diamonds, con tre brani: oltre alla già citata Sweet Sounds of Heaven, Mick Jagger e compagni hanno portato sul palco anche Angry e Mess It Up.

«Siete stati un pubblico magnifico per questa data d’apertura», ha scritto la band sui propri social nelle ore successive al concerto.

La setlist del concerto:

Start Me Up

Get Off of My Cloud

Rocks Off

Out of Time

Angry

Beast of Burden

Mess It Up

Tumbling Dice

You Can’t Always Get What You Want

Little T&A

Sympathy for the Devil

Gimme Shelter

Honky Tonk Women

Miss You

Paint It Black

Jumpin’ Jack Flash

Sweet Sounds of Heaven

(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

Thank you Houston! You were an amazing audience for the opening night! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/cqekiuyr99 — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) April 29, 2024

Qui alcuni video del concerto:

Rolling Stones Live in Houston Texas - Start me up April 28th 2024

Rolling Stones live in Houston Texas - Angry - April 28th 2024

Rolling Stones "Gimme Shelter" Houston, TX 4/28/24

Rolling Stones live in Houston Texas - Satisfaction - April 28th 2024

Rolling Stones live in Houston Texas - Get out of my cloud - April 28th 2024

Rolling Stones "Sweet Sounds of Heaven" Houston, TX 4/28/24

Rolling Stones "Jumpin' Jack Flash" Houston, TX 4/28/24

Rolling Stones "Get Off My Cloud" Houston, TX 4/28/24

