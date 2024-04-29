 Rolling Stones, tutto sulla prima data del nuovo tour | Rolling Stone Italia
Rolling Stones, tutto sulla prima data del nuovo tour

La band si è esibita ieri sera a Houston: 18 canzoni in scaletta per 2 ore di concerto di fronte a 72 mila persone. Guarda i video

di
I Rolling Stones alla prima data del tour a Houston

Foto: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for RS

Ieri sera all’NRG Stadium di Houston è iniziato il nuovo tour dei Rolling Stones, con la prima di 19 date della band tra Stati Uniti e Canada. Di fronte a 72 mila persone, gli Stones hanno suonato 18 canzoni per circa 2 ore di concerto, partendo con Start Me Up e concludendo con un Sweet Sounds of Heaven e (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction come bis. L’album più suonato è stato l’ultimo Hackney Diamonds, con tre brani: oltre alla già citata Sweet Sounds of Heaven, Mick Jagger e compagni hanno portato sul palco anche Angry e Mess It Up.

«Siete stati un pubblico magnifico per questa data d’apertura», ha scritto la band sui propri social nelle ore successive al concerto.

La setlist del concerto:

Start Me Up
Get Off of My Cloud
Rocks Off
Out of Time
Angry
Beast of Burden
Mess It Up
Tumbling Dice
You Can’t Always Get What You Want
Little T&A
Sympathy for the Devil
Gimme Shelter
Honky Tonk Women
Miss You
Paint It Black
Jumpin’ Jack Flash
Sweet Sounds of Heaven
(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

Qui alcuni video del concerto:

Rolling Stones Live in Houston Texas - Start me up April 28th 2024

Rolling Stones live in Houston Texas - Angry - April 28th 2024

Rolling Stones "Gimme Shelter" Houston, TX 4/28/24

Rolling Stones live in Houston Texas - Satisfaction - April 28th 2024

Rolling Stones live in Houston Texas - Get out of my cloud - April 28th 2024

Rolling Stones "Sweet Sounds of Heaven" Houston, TX 4/28/24

Rolling Stones "Jumpin' Jack Flash" Houston, TX 4/28/24

Rolling Stones "Get Off My Cloud" Houston, TX 4/28/24

