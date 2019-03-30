Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame: guarda il live dei The Cure

Dopo aver annunciato che i lavori per il nuovo album sono finiti, i The Cure hanno ufficialmente fatto il loro ingresso nella Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, ieri sera, durante la cerimonia che si è svolta al Barclay’s Center di Brooklyn.

Ad annunciarli niente di meno che Trent Reznor dei Nine Inch Nails, con un lungo e sentito discorso. Smith e soci sono poi saliti sul palco per suonare Shake Dog Shake, A Forest, Love Song, Just Like Heaven e Boys Don’t Cry. In attesa delle riprese ufficiali, ecco qualche girato dai fan presenti tra il pubblico:

Oltre ai The Cure, a fare il loro ingresso nella celebre istituzione anche Radiohead, Stevie Nicks, Janet Jackson, Roxy Music, Def Leppard, e The Zombies.