Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame: guarda il live dei The Cure

Dopo aver annunciato che i lavori per il nuovo album sono finiti, i The Cure hanno ufficialmente fatto il loro ingresso nella Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, ieri sera, durante la cerimonia che si è svolta al Barclay’s Center di Brooklyn.
Ad annunciarli niente di meno che Trent Reznor dei Nine Inch Nails, con un lungo e sentito discorso. Smith e soci sono poi saliti sul palco per suonare Shake Dog Shake, A Forest, Love Song, Just Like Heaven e Boys Don’t Cry. In attesa delle riprese ufficiali, ecco qualche girato dai fan presenti tra il pubblico:
#TheCure #TheCureenArgentina #SimonGallup #RobertSmith 29.03.2019 New York – Barclays Center (USA/NY) "Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony"https://t.co/OVfDsbeAgj
— The Cure Argentina (@CureenArgentina) 30 marzo 2019
A Forest. #TheCure #rockhall2019 pic.twitter.com/S5CL0xRENn
— MichaelPagnotta (@reachmp) 30 marzo 2019
Wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up! #thecure #RockAndRollHallOfFame pic.twitter.com/YN1jJGPdqt
— Kyle Carney (@K_RossCarney) 30 marzo 2019
Oltre ai The Cure, a fare il loro ingresso nella celebre istituzione anche Radiohead, Stevie Nicks, Janet Jackson, Roxy Music, Def Leppard, e The Zombies.