Raye pigliatutto: ecco i vincitori dei Brit Awards 2024

Ieri sera sono andati in scena i Brit Awards, i più importanti premi della musica inglese. La serata, che si è tenuta all’O2 Arena di Londra, ha visto un’unica grande protagonista – Raye – che si è aggiudicata tutti i premi più importanti in palio.

La cantante si è portata a casa le statuette come migliore artista inglese, migliore artista r&b, miglior emergente e come songwriter dell’anno. Il suo disco My 21st Century Blues ha superato la concorrenza di Blue e Little Simz ed è stato nominato album inglese dell’anno mentre la sua Escapism (con 070 Shake) si è portata a casa il premio come miglior canzone. L’unica categoria in cui è uscita sconfitta è stata Best Pop, assegnata a Dua Lipa. Da citare i Jungle capaci di vincere come miglior gruppo inglese superando i Blur.

A livello internazionale (i premi sono infatti divisi tra artisti inglesi e non), il premio miglior artista è andato a SZA, quello di miglior gruppo alle Boygenius mentre Miley Cyrus si è portata a casa la miglior canzone dell’anno con Flowers.

Raye Breaks Down in Tears After Her Biggest BRITs Win | The BRIT Awards 2024

Tutti i vincitori:

Album Of The Year

Blur – The Ballad Of Darren

J Hus – Beautiful And Brutal Yard

Little Simz – No Thank You

Raye – My 21st Century Blues

Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy

Song Of The Year

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding – ‘Miracle

Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe – ‘Prada

Central Cee – Let Go

Dave and Central Cee – Sprinter

Dua Lipa – Dance The Night

Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed

J Hus and Drake – Who Told You

Kenya Grace – Strangers

Lewis Capaldi – Wish You The Best

PinkPantheress – Boy’s A Liar

Raye and 070 Shake – Escapism

Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry – Dancing Is Healing

Stormzy and Debbie – Firebabe

Switch Disco and Ella Henderson – React

Venbee and Goddard – Messy In Heaven

Artist Of The Year

Arlo Parks

Central Cee

Dave

Dua Lipa

Fred Again..

J Hus

Jessie Ware

Little Simz

Olivia Dean

Raye

Group Of The Year

Blur

Chase & Status

Headie One & K-Trap

Jungle

Young Fathers

Pop Act

Calvin Harris

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Olivia Dean

Raye

Alternative/Rock Act

Blur

Bring Me The Horizon

The Rolling Stones

Young Fathers

Yussef Dayes

Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

Casisdead

Central Cee

Dave

J Hus

Little Simz

R&B Act

Cleo Sol

Jorja Smith

Mahalia

Raye

Sault

Dance Act

Barry Can’t Swim

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred Again..

Romy

Best New Artist

Mahalia

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

Raye

Yussef Dayes

International Song Of The Year

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

David Kushner – Daylight

Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red

Jazzy – Giving Me

Libianca – People

Meghan Trainor – Made You Look

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Noah Kahan – Stick Season

Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz – Miss You

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

Peggy Gou – (It Goes Like) Nanana

Rema – Calm Down

SZA – Kill Bill

Tate McRae – Greedy

Tyla – ‘Water

International Artist Of The Year

Asake

Burna Boy

Caroline Polachek

CMAT

Kylie Minogue

Lana Del Rey

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

International Group Of The Year

Blink-182

Boygenius

Foo Fighters

Gabriels

Paramore

Brits Rising Star

The Last Dinner Party

Producer Of The Year

Chase & Status

Songwriter Of The Year

Raye