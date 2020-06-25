Prince, in arrivo la ristampa deluxe di ‘Sign O’ The Times’

Il 25 settembre la Prince Estate, insieme a Warner Records, pubblicherà una ristampa deluxe di Sign O’ The Times, uno dei dischi più rappresentativi di tutta la carriera di Prince. Si tratta di un’edizione speciale, arricchita da 63 tracce inedite, due concerti – uno registrato il 10 giugno 1987, durante il Sign O’ The Times Tour, allo Stadio Galgenwaard di Utrecht, l’altro a Paisley Park il 31 dicembre 1987, l’unica collaborazione con Miles Davis –, e un libro di 120 pagine con testi scritti a mano, foto dell’epoca, immagini d’archivio e le note di Dave Chappelle, Lenny Kravitz e altri amici di Prince.

In più, Third Man Recordings stamperà 1987 unità di un boxset speciale di singoli che conterrà anche due versioni dell’inedito Witness 4 The Prosecution, brano registrato nel 1986 e disponibile da oggi su tutte le piattaforme digitali. Il boxset è già ordinabile da Third Man Records e sullo store ufficiale di Prince. Qui sotto, invece, la scaletta completa dell’edizione Super Deluxe:

CD1 / LP1: Remastered Album (Disc 1)

1 Sign O’ The Times

2 Play In The Sunshine

3 Housequake

4 The Ballad Of Dorothy Parker

5 It

6 Starfish And Coffee

7 Slow Love

8 Hot Thing

9 Forever In My Life

CD2 / LP2: Remastered Album (Disc 2)

1 U Got The Look

2 If I Was Your Girlfriend

3 Strange Relationship

4 I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man

5 The Cross

6 It’s Gonna Be A Beautiful Night

7 Adore

CD3 / LP3&4: Single Mixes & Edits

1 Sign O’ The Times (7” single edit)

2 La, La, La, He, He, Hee (7” single edit)

3 La, La, La, He, He, Hee (Highly Explosive) (7” single edit)

4 If I Was Your Girlfriend (7” single edit)

5 Shockadelica (“If I Was Your Girlfriend” B-side)

6 Shockadelica (12” long version)

7 U Got The Look (Long Look) (12” edit)

8 Housequake (7” edit)

9 Housequake (7 Minutes MoQuake) (12” edit)

10 I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man (Fade 7” edit)

11 Hot Thing (7” single edit)

12 Hot Thing (Extended Remix)

13 Hot Thing (Dub Version)

CD4 / LP5&6: Vault, Part 1

1 I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man (1979 version)

2 Teacher, Teacher (1985 version)

3 All My Dreams

4 Can I Play With U? (featuring Miles Davis)

5 Wonderful Day (original version)

6 Strange Relationship (original version)

7 Visions

8 The Ballad Of Dorothy Parker (with horns)

9 Witness 4 The Prosecution (version 1)

10 Power Fantastic (live in studio)

11 And That Says What?

12 Love And Sex

13 A Place In Heaven (Prince vocal)

14 Colors

15 Crystal Ball (7” mix)

16 Big Tall Wall (version 1)

17 Nevaeh Ni Ecalp A

18 In A Large Room With No Light

CD5 / LP7&8: Vault, Part 2

1 Train

2 It Ain’t Over ‘Til The Fat Lady Sings

3 Eggplant (Prince vocal)

4 Everybody Want What They Don’t Got

5 Blanche

6 Soul Psychodelicide

7 The Ball

8 Adonis And Bathsheba

9 Forever In My Life (early vocal studio run-through)

10 Crucial (alternate lyrics)

11 The Cocoa Boys

12 When The Dawn Of The Morning Comes

13 Witness 4 The Prosecution (version 2)

14 It Be’s Like That Sometimes

CD6 / LP9&10: Vault, Part 3

1 Emotional Pump

2 Rebirth Of The Flesh (with original outro)

3 Cosmic Day

4 Walkin’ In Glory

5 Wally

6 I Need A Man

7 Promise To Be True

8 Jealous Girl (version 2)

9 There’s Something I Like About Being Your Fool

10 Big Tall Wall (version 2)

11 A Place In Heaven (Lisa vocal)

12 Wonderful Day (12” mix)

13 Strange Relationship (1987 Shep Pettibone Club Mix)

CD7&8 / LP11-13: Live In Utrecht – June 20, 1987

1 Intro/Sign O’ The Times

2 Play In The Sunshine

3 Little Red Corvette

4 Housequake

5 Girls & Boys

6 Slow Love

7 Take The “A” Train/Pacemaker/I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man

8 Hot Thing

9 Four

10 If I Was Your Girlfriend

11 Let’s Go Crazy

12 When Doves Cry

13 Purple Rain

14 1999

15 Forever In My Life

16 Kiss

17 The Cross

18 It’s Gonna Be A Beautiful Night

DVD: Live At Paisley Park – December 31, 1987

1 Sign O’ The Times

2 Play In The Sunshine

3 Little Red Corvette

4 Erotic City

5 Housequake

6 Slow Love

7 Do Me, Baby

8 Adore

9 I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man

10 What’s Your Name Jam

11 Let’s Pretend We’re Married

12 Delirious

13 Jack U Off

14 Drum Solo

15 Twelve

16 Hot Thing

17 If I Was Your Girlfriend

18 Let’s Go Crazy

19 When Doves Cry

20 Purple Rain

21 1999

22 U Got The Look

23 It’s Gonna Be A Beautiful Night Medley (featuring Miles Davis)