Pink Floyd, è uscita la versione “highlights” del cofanetto ‘The Later Years’

Pink Floyd – The Later Years è un enorme cofanetto – 5 CD, 6 Blu Ray e 5 DVD – che raccoglie il materiale suonato da Gilmour, Mason e Wright dal 1987 a oggi, l’ultima fase dell’incredibile carriera dei Pink Floyd. Il boxset, ricchissimo di materiale visivo, dal concerto a Venezia del 1989 a quello a Knebworth del 1990, fino alle prove per Pulse e al video girato da Ian Emes per The Endless River, arriverà il prossimo 13 dicembre ma, come già successo per The Early Years, l’uscita verrà anticipata da una versione “Highlights”.

All’interno ci sono diversi estratti da tutte le componenti del cofanetto: Shine On You Crazy Diamond dal vivo a Knebworth, la registrazione inedita di Marooned Jam e nuove versioni di One Slip, Sorrow e On the Turning Away. The Later Years 1987-2019 Highlights è disponibile da oggi in CD e vinile; ecco la tracklist completa:

1. “Shine On You Crazy Diamond” (Live at Knebworth 1990)

2. “Marooned Jam” (unreleased 1994 recording)

3. “One Slip” (2019 version)

4. “Lost for Words” (1994 tour rehearsal)

5. “Us and Them” (Live, from Delicate Sound of Thunder)

6. “Comfortably Numb” (Live at Knebworth 1990 – edited solo)

7. “Sorrow” (2019 version)

8. “Learning to Fly” (Live, from Delicate Sound of Thunder)

9. “High Hopes (Early Version)” (unreleased 1994 recording)

10. “On the Turning Away” (2019 version)

11. “Wish You Were Here” (Live at Knebworth 1990)

12. “Run Like Hell” (Live, from Delicate Sound of Thunder)