Pink è positiva al coronavirus

Con un post su Instagram la cantante Pink ha dichiarato su di avere il coronavirus: «Due settimane fa, io e mio figlio Jameson, di tre anni, abbiamo iniziato a mostrare i sintomi del COVID-19».
«Abbiamo fatto il test e siamo risultati positivi. Eravamo già tutti chiusi in casa, abbiamo continuato a farlo seguendo le istruzioni del dottore. Abbiamo rifatto il test qualche giorno fa e, fortunatamente, il risultato è negativo». Pink ha poi continuato: «È assurdo che il nostro governo non renda più accessibili i test. È una malattia grave, reale. Le persone devono sapere che tutti vengono colpiti, giovani, anziani, sani e non, ricchi e poveri. Dobbiamo fare i test gratuitamente per proteggere le nostre famiglie e le nostre comunità».
Pink ha annunciato di aver donato 1 milione di dollari per l’emergenza sanitaria, 500.000 al Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund e 500.000 al Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.
Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️