Pink è positiva al coronavirus

Con un post su Instagram la cantante Pink ha dichiarato su di avere il coronavirus: «Due settimane fa, io e mio figlio Jameson, di tre anni, abbiamo iniziato a mostrare i sintomi del COVID-19».

«Abbiamo fatto il test e siamo risultati positivi. Eravamo già tutti chiusi in casa, abbiamo continuato a farlo seguendo le istruzioni del dottore. Abbiamo rifatto il test qualche giorno fa e, fortunatamente, il risultato è negativo». Pink ha poi continuato: «È assurdo che il nostro governo non renda più accessibili i test. È una malattia grave, reale. Le persone devono sapere che tutti vengono colpiti, giovani, anziani, sani e non, ricchi e poveri. Dobbiamo fare i test gratuitamente per proteggere le nostre famiglie e le nostre comunità».

Pink ha annunciato di aver donato 1 milione di dollari per l’emergenza sanitaria, 500.000 al Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund e 500.000 al Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.