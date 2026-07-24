Peter Gabriel, Tony Banks e Mike Rutherford si sono riuniti per la ristampa di ‘From Genesis to Revelation’

«Sei tu?», chiede Mike Rutherford a Tony Banks. I due stanno riascoltando In the Beginning, una delle tracce del primo album dei Genesis, quando ancora la band inglese stava cercando la propria identità e una formazione stabile, ovvero From Genesis to Revelation. Al loro fianco è seduto a sorpresa Peter Gabriel.

I tre si sono riuniti perché Cherry Red ed Esoteric Recordings hanno messo le mani sull’album del 1969, che verrà ristampato in tre diversi edizioni: 4 compact disc e un Blu-ray; doppio CD; doppio vinile.

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L’edizione deluxe, quella più ricca, conterrà nuovi mix in stereo, 5.1 Surround Sound e Dolby Atmos a cura di Stephen W Tayler, oltre ai mix originali mono e stereo rimasterizzati, singoli, demo rari, materiale inedito. Ci saranno anche interviste video realizzate nel 2026 con Banks, Gabriel e Rutherford agli Air Studios, il tutto accompagnato da un libretto di 68 pagine con un saggio di Jon Dann e contributi dei quattro i membri originali, ovvero i tre citati più Anthony Phillips, che hanno autorizzato la nuova edizione.

La tracklist della deluxe:

DISC ONE

From Genesis To Revelation

The new mixes by Stephen W Tayler

1. Where The Sour Turns To Sweet

2. In The Beginning

3. Fireside Song

4. The Serpent

5. Am I Very Wrong?

6. In The Wilderness

7. The Conqueror

8. In Hiding

9. One Day

10. Window

11. In Limbo

12. Silent Sun

13. A Place To Call My Own

Bonus tracks

14. A Winter’s Tale

15. One Eyed Hound

16. Image Blown Out

17. Visions Of Angels

DISC TWO

From Genesis To Revelation

The mono LP mix remastered

1. Where The Sour Turns To Sweet

2. In The Beginning

3. Fireside Song

4. The Serpent

5. Am I Very Wrong?

6. In The Wilderness

7. The Conqueror

8. In Hiding

9. One Day

10. Window

11. In Limbo

12. Silent Sun

13. A Place To Call My Own Bonus tracks

14. Build Me A Mountain (rough mix)

15. A Winter’s Tale (mono single mix)

16. One Eyed Hound (mono single mix)

17. That’s Me (mono single mix)

18. The Silent Sun (mono single mix)

DISC THREE

From Genesis To Revelation

The original stereo LP mix remastered

1. Where The Sour Turns To Sweet

2. In The Beginning

3. Fireside Song

4. The Serpent

5. Am I Very Wrong?

6. In The Wilderness

7. The Conqueror

8. In Hiding

9. One Day

10. Window

11. In Limbo

12. Silent Sun

13. A Place To Call My Own

DISC FOUR

Demos 1967 & 1968

1. Patricia (1967 demo)

2. Try A Little Sadness (1967 demo)

3. She is Beautiful (1967 demo)

4. One Day (demo 1968)

5. The Magic Of Time (demo 1968)

6. Hey! (demo 1968)

7. Sea Bee (demo 1968)

8. The Mystery Of The Flannan Isle Lighthouse (demo 1968)

9. Hidden in The World Of Dawn (demo 1968)

10. Hair on the Arms and Legs (demo 1968)

11. Epic (A Place to Call My Own) (demo August 1968)

12. Am I Very Wrong? (demo August 1968)

13. In Limbo (demo August 1968)

14. The Conqueror (demo August 1968)

DISC FIVE – BLU-RAY

Blu ray From Genesis To Revelation

96 kHz / 24-bit Atmos, 5.1 Surround Sound & Stereo mixes by Stephen W Tayler

1. Where The Sour Turns To Sweet

2. In The Beginning

3. Fireside Song

4. The Serpent

5. Am I Very Wrong?

6. In The Wilderness

7. The Conqueror

8. In Hiding

9. One Day

10. Window

11. In Limbo

12. Silent Sun

13. A Place To Call My Own

Bonus tracks

14. A Winter’s Tale

15. One Eyed Hound

16. Image Blown Out

17. Visions Of Angels

Video

18 ‘From Genesis To Revelation’ Tony Banks, Peter Gabriel & Mike Rutherford in conversation at AIR Studios, London – 14th April 2026

From Genesis to Revelation è un esordio acerbo, prodotto da Jonathan King che ha scoperto il gruppo di studenti della Charterhouse. Alla batteria c’era John Silver. Steve Hackett e Phil Collins non facevano ancora parte della formazione. La svolta avverrà nel 1970 con Trespass.