Paul Weller, il nuovo album si intitolerà ‘On Sunset’

Il disco uscirà il 12 giugno. Il rocker inglese sarà in luglio in Italia per cinque concerti

Di

Il nuovo album di Paul Weller ha un titolo e una data di uscita: On Sunset sarà pubblicato il 12 giugno. Il rocker lo ha definito “fucking classic”. Gli archi sono arrangiati da Hannah Peel, che ha già lavorato a True Meanings del 2018 che è a tutt’oggi l’ultimo disco di Weller.

Sui suoi profilo social Weller ha annunciato un tour autunnale che partirà il 29 ottobre da Plymouth. Prima, Weller passerà per l’Italia: suonerà infatti il 22 luglio a Pordenone, il 24 a Roma, il 25 a Locorotondo, il 27 a Firenze, il 28 a Grugliasco.

