Paul Weller, il nuovo album si intitolerà ‘On Sunset’

Il nuovo album di Paul Weller ha un titolo e una data di uscita: On Sunset sarà pubblicato il 12 giugno. Il rocker lo ha definito “fucking classic”. Gli archi sono arrangiati da Hannah Peel, che ha già lavorato a True Meanings del 2018 che è a tutt’oggi l’ultimo disco di Weller.

We are excited to announce Paul Weller’s new album ‘On Sunset’ & second UK tour for 2020!

There's a special fan pre-sale 10am this Wednesday Feb 26th.

General on sale this Friday Feb 28th.

