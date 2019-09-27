Paul McCartney e Ringo Starr insieme agli Abbey Road Studios

Chi meglio degli ex Beatle Paul McCartney e Ringo Starr potevano festeggiare i 50 anni di Abbey Road, storico disco dei Fab 4 uscito il 26 settembre 1969? Nessuno. E infatti eccoli, ieri sera, all’evento londinese organizzato per celebrare il disco:

Get back: Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr reunite at Abbey Road to celebrate 50th anniversary https://t.co/bca3LWcqgQ via NME pic.twitter.com/3yra1vhOdg — M!KES 🐱 (@Michael_Coombes) September 27, 2019

Tra gli invitati anche Nile Rodgers e Taron Egerton, che ha interpretato Elton John nell’ultimo biopic Rocketman

Ringo e McCartney hanno inciso recentemente una cover di John Lennon, Grow Old With Me.La cover farà parte di What’s My Name, il nuovo album del batterista.