Paul McCartney e Ringo Starr insieme agli Abbey Road Studios

Al party per festeggiare i 50 anni del disco dei Beatles anche Nile Rodgers e Taron Egerton

Di

Foto di Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Chi meglio degli ex Beatle Paul McCartney e Ringo Starr potevano festeggiare i 50 anni di Abbey Road, storico disco dei Fab 4 uscito il 26 settembre 1969? Nessuno. E infatti eccoli, ieri sera, all’evento londinese organizzato per celebrare il disco:

Tra gli invitati anche Nile Rodgers e Taron Egerton, che ha interpretato Elton John nell’ultimo biopic Rocketman
Ringo e McCartney hanno inciso recentemente una cover di John Lennon, Grow Old With Me.La cover farà parte di What’s My Name, il nuovo album del batterista.

