Oscar 2023, i video di tutte le performance musicali

Gli Oscar sono, anche, grandi performance musicali. Anche quest’anno, come in passato, i nomi in gara per una statuetta erano importanti: Lady Gaga, Rihanna, David Byrne, Diane Warren. A trionfare, però, sono stati gli artisti indiani Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava e M.M. Keeravani che con la loro Naatu Naatu, brano di RRR di S.S. Rajamouli, hanno portato sul palco degli Academy Awards uno spettacolo in stile Bollywood. A nulla sono bastate le mani a forma di hot dog di David Byrne, citazione una scena del pluripremiato Everything Everywhere All at Once, né tantomeno la sofferta esibizione di Lady Gaga che, per l’occasione, si è spogliata di trucco e lustrini per una performance al naturale. Dopo il Superbowl è stata anche l’occasione per vedere come procede la gravidanza di Rihanna.

Le performance:

Applause Diane Warren e Sofia Carson Tell It Like a Woman

@SofiaCarson 🇨🇴durante su brillante actuación en la ceremonia de los #Oscar interpretando🎤 “Applause”, tema musical de la película “Tell It Like A Woman”, acompañada en el piano 🎹por la varias veces nominada al premio de la academia #DianeWarren pic.twitter.com/PAncn1HpJr — MiRedVista (@MiRedVista) March 13, 2023

Hold My Hand Lady Gaga Top Gun: Maverick

Lady Gaga’s full performance of “Hold My Hand” at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/6PlwFVDFtG — Gaga Throwbacks – Fan (@ThrowbacksGaga) March 13, 2023

Naatu Naatu Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava e M.M. Keeravani RRR

Lift Me Up Rihanna Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

This Is a Life Son Lux, Stephanie Hsu e David Byrne Everything Everywhere All at Once