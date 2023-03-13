 Oscar 2023, i video di tutte le performance musicali | Rolling Stone Italia
Oscar 2023, i video di tutte le performance musicali

David Byrne con le dita a forma di hot dog, Lady Gaga al naturale, la gravidanza di Rihanna. A trionfare però l'universo bollywoodiano di 'RRR'

L'esibizione di 'Naatu Naatu' durante la cerimonia

Foto: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Gli Oscar sono, anche, grandi performance musicali. Anche quest’anno, come in passato, i nomi in gara per una statuetta erano importanti: Lady Gaga, Rihanna, David Byrne, Diane Warren. A trionfare, però, sono stati gli artisti indiani Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava e M.M. Keeravani che con la loro Naatu Naatu, brano di RRR di S.S. Rajamouli, hanno portato sul palco degli Academy Awards uno spettacolo in stile Bollywood. A nulla sono bastate le mani a forma di hot dog di David Byrne, citazione una scena del pluripremiato Everything Everywhere All at Once, né tantomeno la sofferta esibizione di Lady Gaga che, per l’occasione, si è spogliata di trucco e lustrini per una performance al naturale. Dopo il Superbowl è stata anche l’occasione per vedere come procede la gravidanza di Rihanna.

Le performance:

Applause

Diane Warren e Sofia Carson

Tell It Like a Woman

Hold My Hand

Lady Gaga

Top Gun: Maverick

Naatu Naatu

Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava e M.M. Keeravani

RRR

Lift Me Up

Rihanna

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

This Is a Life

Son Lux, Stephanie Hsu e David Byrne

Everything Everywhere All at Once

