Oscar 2023, i video di tutte le performance musicali

Gli Oscar sono, anche, grandi performance musicali. Anche quest’anno, come in passato, i nomi in gara per una statuetta erano importanti: Lady Gaga, Rihanna, David Byrne, Diane Warren. A trionfare, però, sono stati gli artisti indiani Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava e M.M. Keeravani che con la loro Naatu Naatu, brano di RRR di S.S. Rajamouli, hanno portato sul palco degli Academy Awards uno spettacolo in stile Bollywood. A nulla sono bastate le mani a forma di hot dog di David Byrne, citazione una scena del pluripremiato Everything Everywhere All at Once, né tantomeno la sofferta esibizione di Lady Gaga che, per l’occasione, si è spogliata di trucco e lustrini per una performance al naturale. Dopo il Superbowl è stata anche l’occasione per vedere come procede la gravidanza di Rihanna.
Le performance:
Applause
Diane Warren e Sofia CarsonTell It Like a Woman
@SofiaCarson 🇨🇴durante su brillante actuación en la ceremonia de los #Oscar interpretando🎤 “Applause”, tema musical de la película “Tell It Like A Woman”, acompañada en el piano 🎹por la varias veces nominada al premio de la academia #DianeWarren pic.twitter.com/PAncn1HpJr
— MiRedVista (@MiRedVista) March 13, 2023
Hold My Hand
Lady GagaTop Gun: Maverick
Lady Gaga’s full performance of “Hold My Hand” at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/6PlwFVDFtG
— Gaga Throwbacks – Fan (@ThrowbacksGaga) March 13, 2023
Naatu Naatu
Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava e M.M. KeeravaniRRR
Here's the energetic performance of "Naatu Naatu" from #RRR at the #Oscars. https://t.co/ndiKiHeOT5 pic.twitter.com/Lf2nP826c4
— Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023
Lift Me Up
RihannaBlack Panther: Wakanda Forever
Watch @Rihanna’s full performance of “Lift Me Up” at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/dl9jRmtreG
— RihannaDaily.com (@RihannaDaily) March 13, 2023
This Is a Life
Son Lux, Stephanie Hsu e David ByrneEverything Everywhere All at Once
Son Lux, Stephanie Hsu and David Byrne perform ‘This Is A Life’ from ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ at #oscars2023 #oscars #oscars95
— #Oscars2023Updates (@FarOutCinema) March 13, 2023