Online il nuovo brano di Frances Bean Cobain

Frances Bean Cobain, figlia di Kurt e Courtney Love, ha pubblicato una nuova canzone sui social.

Il testo del brano recita: «No one told me how I should love myself / Damn near killed me / Damn near killed myself / I’ve been stuck inside your time capsule / Don’t you think you ought to let me go».

Qui il video:

Secondo alcuni rumors, Frances avrebbe già firmato un contratto discografico con la Columbia Records. Poche settimane fa, sempre su Instagram, era stato pubblicato un anticipo di un altro inedito. Album in arrivo?